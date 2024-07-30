IJJ: Value Factor Should Continue To Outperform

tumsasedgars/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) so far in 2024, delivering a circa 7% total return against the 15% gain in the benchmark ETF:

IJJ vs SPY in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Compared to its growth counterpart, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP), the value ETF has marginally outperformed in 2024, even if by only 1%. We should note that the IJJ was lagging behind its growth counterpart through much of 2024, with the tide shifting in value's favor only recently:

IJJ vs IWP in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I will compare the value and growth ETFs and outline why I think value's outperformance is set to continue. In a nutshell, my investment case rests in a more attractive valuation of IJJ coupled with an underweight position in the Information Technology sector, which appears overvalued in my opinion.

ETF Overview

You can access all relevant information for the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF on the iShares website here. The ETF's portfolio encompasses some 295 mid-cap companies exhibiting value characteristics, with the sector allocation heavily tilted towards Financials (25% of net assets), followed by Industrials (14.12%), and Consumer Discretionary (10.98%):

Portfolio breakdown by sector (iShares website (Accessed July 2024))

Diversification and expenses

The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF offers superb diversification, with the top ten holdings accounting for just 9.92% of ETF assets (you can access all ETF holdings here). This is marginally lower than the 15.59% top ten allocation for the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. IJJ's expense ratio of 0.18% is marginally lower than the growth ETF's 0.23%, which helps on the margin. Both ETFs distribute dividends on a quarterly basis.

Sector comparison

The sector comparison of the IJJ value ETF differs quite significantly from the sector allocation of the IWP growth ETF, as shown in the table below:

Sector/ETF Allocation % IJJ (Value) IWP (Growth) Difference Financials 25.00 12.97 +12.03 Industrials 14.12 18.13 -4.01 Consumer Discretionary 10.98 15.02 -4.04 Real Estate 9.89 1.34 +8.55 Health Care 9.35 13.91 -4.56 Materials 7.56 1.45 +6.11 Information Technology 7.17 24.76 -17.59 Consumer Staples 5.06 2.67 +2.39 Utilities 4.99 1.18 +3.81 Energy 3.87 4.18 -0.31 Communication 1.89 4.29 -2.4 Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations based on iShares disclosures

From the table above we observe that the IJJ value ETF is significantly overweight Financials (12.03%), Real Estate (8.55%), Materials (6.11%), followed by modestly larger positions in Consumer Staples (2.39%), and Utilities (3.81%). Considering the outlook for lower Fed interest rates, the Financials overweight is arguably not the most sensible positioning. However, IJJ is also overweight low-rate beneficiaries such as Real Estate, Utilities, and Consumer Staples (here the benefit is less clear-cut, but Consumer staples company valuations should improve due to business predictability). The cumulative overweight position in these three sectors, at 14.75%, more than offsets the Financial overweight allocation.

Besides, while interest rates are widely expected to decline, they are forecast to do so only to about 2.8% in the long-term, i.e. there is no expectation of a return to the zero interest rate world and a crash in Financials profitability, as shown in the Fed's June 2024 summary of economic projections:

Outlook for macroeconomic indicators (Federal Reserve)

The other overweight position worth mentioning is Materials (6.11%) which I think is reasonable given the re-industrialization and electrification trend.

Turning to the sectors IJJ is underweight, we observe a considerably smaller allocation to Information Technology (17.59%), followed by somewhat smaller allocations to Industrials (4.01), Consumer Discretionary (4.04), Health Care (4.56), and Communication (2.4). I think the underweight position in Information Technology makes sense in light of the elevated valuations in the sector, notwithstanding the long-term digitalization and automation trend, which is not going away. The extreme expensiveness of the Information Technology sector is visible from the average P/E of 38.9 of the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (VGT), representing an earnings yield of just 2.57%.

The Industrials and Consumer Discretionary underweight position is arguably also acceptable, as it offsets the high economic cyclicality that comes from Financials/Materials overweight. Finally, the underweight in Health Care and Communication takes away from the recession resilience of the IJJ value ETF.

Return outlook

As you would expect, the IJJ value ETF offers an earnings yield of 6.18% and a dividend yield of 1.65%, significantly better than the 2.92% earnings yield and 0.5% dividend yield of the growth ETF. In essence, growth shares' earnings would have to increase at least 3.26% faster than their value counterparts to make up for the valuation difference, something I think would be hard to achieve in the long term.

Risks

I think the main risk facing the IJJ value ETF is a severe recession, which would prompt the Fed to cut rates well below the 2.8% neutral rate. This would undermine the earnings of the Financials stocks IJJ has allocated some 25% of its assets to. At the same time, in a low-rate world, growth appears more attractive; hence growth stocks would arguably do better in such an environment.

As highlighted above, this risk is somewhat mitigated by the overweight position IJJ has in low-interest rate beneficiaries such as the Real Estate, Utilities, and Consumer Staples sectors. Hence, overall, I would argue that the interest rate risk at IJJ, compared to the growth ETF, is acceptable.

Conclusion

While the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has lagged the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 in 2024, it has recently started to outperform its growth counterpart, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. I expect this outperformance to continue as the value ETF offers an attractive valuation coupled with a sector underweight in Information Technology, which is arguably due for a pullback. While significant, I think the large Financials allocation risk is manageable. As a result, I recommend going long the IJJ value ETF.

Thank you for reading.