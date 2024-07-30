PhonlamaiPhoto

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is a pioneering global technology company that develops CAR-T therapies for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. LEGN aims to revolutionize cancer therapies through autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK cells, and CAR-γδ T cells. Its commercial product, Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), is a BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy with promising results in MM. It is FDA-approved for patients with at least one prior line of treatment. Currently, the drug is investigated as a frontline therapy. Nevertheless, LEGN’s valuation concerns and structural unprofitability taper my optimism about the company’s otherwise promising prospects. This is why I believe it’s appropriate to remain neutral on the stock, rating it a “hold” for now. However, I deem LEGN worth adding to your watchlist if it goes on sale or its margins improve meaningfully.

Carvykti: Business Overview

Legend Biotech Corporation, founded in 2014, is a global biotechnology company based in Somerset, New Jersey. LEGN focuses on innovative cancer treatments, emphasizing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell [CAR-T] therapy for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. LEGN’s technologies include autologous CAR-T therapy, allogeneic non-gene-editing CAR-T, CAR natural killer [NK] cells, and CAR-γδ T cells.

Source: Corporate Presentation. July 2024.

The company’s CAR-T therapy collects the patient’s T-cells, a type of immune cell. Those T-cells are engineered to insert a new gene that expresses a receptor for cancer cells known as the chimeric antigen receptor. Therefore, this mechanism generates CAR-T cells that detect and kill cancer cells. LEGN multiplies its CAR-T cells in its laboratories so they’re sufficient for therapy, infusing them back into the patient through an IV. Once these CAR receptors reach the bloodstream, the patient’s T-cells can recognize and bind to the cancer cells, remaining active and delivering a long-term defense against diseases.

Moreover, LEGN’s allogeneic CAR-T technology uses modified allogeneic CAR-T cells to enhance safety and effectiveness. This approach supplies off-the-shelf therapies that are readily available to patients. It’s worth mentioning that NK cells are immune cells that can recognize and kill tumor cells. Therefore, CAR-NK therapy genetically modifies NK cells to enhance their effectiveness against cancer by encoding a CAR gene that binds a specific antigen on malignant cell surfaces. Unlike CAR-T cells, which need to be extracted from the patient, NK cells can be obtained from healthy donors, making the procedure quicker and scalable.

Source: Company’s website.

Additionally, CAR-γδ T cells are a type of T-cell that can identify various kinds of cancer cells in blood abnormalities and solid tumors. So, CAR-γδ T cell therapy involves gene editing these cells to express chimeric antigen receptors, improving their ability to detect and kill tumors. However, unlike CAR-T cells, these γδ T-cells can recognize stress antigens directly without relying on MHC molecules. With CAR enhancement, γδ T-cells are superior to CAR-T cells for broad antitumor efficacy and can be potentially safer in allogeneic procedures.

Product Pipeline: Speculation and Progress

Overall, the company’s pipeline includes three programs: ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) clinical studies, additional assets with autologous therapies, and allogeneic therapies. First, cilta-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen [BCMA]-directed autologous CAR-T therapy. Cilta-cel was in Phase 3 for multiple myeloma (MM) and was also tested for relapsed/refractory [rrMM] in Phases 1 and 2. Additionally, it had a Phase 3 trial for newly diagnosed MM [NDMM] with transplant not intended and transplant eligible. The FDA approved cilta-cel for rrMM in February 2022 under the commercial name Carvykti. LEGN collaborates with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), for this research. A small cell lung cancer [SCLC] drug candidate is also being developed in agreement with Novartis (NVS).

Source: Corporate Presentation. July 2024.

Furthermore, LEGN’s additional assets category studies autologous preclinical therapies. LEGN’s drug targets GPC3 for non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. There are also Phase 1 candidates for non-Hodgkin lymphoma [NHL] and acute lymphoblastic leukemia [ALL]. LEGN also has research for colorectal cancer [CRC], hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC], and SCLC. The company is also working on its drug candidate for gastric [GC], esophageal [EC], and pancreatic cancers [PC]. LEGN’s target on BCMA can also potentially address MM. Additionally, the company has several Phase 1 drug candidates for allogeneic therapies identified by their respective targets: CD20 for NHL with CAR-αβ T, CD19 and CD20 for NHL with CAR-γδ T, and BCMA for MM with CAR-γδ T. Its CAR-NK therapy is also used for NHL, targeting CD19 and CD20.

Source: Corporate Presentation. July 2024.

On July 12, 2024, LEGN’s stock rose 12% due to takeover speculation. The company received an offer from an unidentified buyer interested in its BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy called Carvykti. Its rival stock, 2seventy bio (TSVT), which commercializes a similar drug, jumped 7%. These rumors surfaced after the June 2024 announcements of promising results for Carvykti, which showed long-lasting reactions in MM patients after a single infusion. These patients had not achieved a complete response after an autologous stem cell transplant. However, with Carvykti, the patients achieved a 94% overall response rate, with 16 patients achieving a full response. The overall survival rate was 94%. The drug is FDA-approved for patients with at least one prior line of therapy and is now being tested as the first line of treatment.

Expensive Cash Burn: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, LEGN trades at a $10.3 billion market cap, making it a large biotech stock. Its balance sheet holds roughly $1.3 billion in available short-term liquidity from cash and equivalents, short-term investments, and trading asset securities. On the other hand, LEGN has $286.4 million in long-term debt. It has total assets worth $1.8 billion and total liabilities of $611.0 million, resulting in a book value of $1.2 billion. This means the stock trades at a somewhat expensive P/B multiple of 8.6. For comparison, the sector median P/B is 2.5, so LEGN does have an evident premium from that viewpoint. Nevertheless, this is likely the market pricing in LEGN’s rapidly growing sales.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Furthermore, I estimate its latest quarterly cash burn was just $6.6 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This implies a yearly cash burn of roughly $26.4 million, giving a cash runway of about 49.2 years if we compare it to its total available short-term liquidity. However, it’s worth highlighting that the ongoing product rollout will likely require resources, which is why LEGN projects enough cash runway until 2026. According to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on LEGN, the company is projected to generate $1.0 billion in revenues by 2025. This implies a forward P/S ratio of 10.3, which is relatively high compared to its sector’s median forward P/S multiple of 3.9. Normally, I would expect a company with such revenue growth to trend towards better margins. Unfortunately, LEGN has negative quarterly gross margins of -65.7% despite such impressive revenue growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha. Author’s elaboration.

It is puzzling how the company achieves gross net losses after its outstanding product success. This dynamic and management’s lack of guidance towards positive cash flows leads me to believe that LEGN won’t be cash flow positive anytime soon. In fact, in their earnings call, management mentioned the possibility of looking at additional capital raises. In my view, this is a major red flag because it signals sustained structural unprofitability despite overwhelming top-line growth.

Since LEGN already trades at substantially inflated valuation multiples relative to its peers, I can’t recommend a bullish stance on the company. In fact, I believe valuation concerns and such glaring unprofitability expose investors to considerable risks with LEGN. The only reason why I don’t rate LEGN a “sell” is because of its impressive IP and proven demand. Hence, I rate LEGN a “hold” at these levels, but I recommend adding it to your watchlist if it goes on sale.

Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, I think LEGN’s potential now lies in its ability to improve margins and translate impressive revenue growth into profits and cash flow. In theory, this shouldn’t be impossible, but I see no concrete plans from management to achieve this in the foreseeable future. It’s possible that management will turn its focus to profits and cash flow after a few years. However, until then, they expect to continue burning cash consistently. In fact, they do not discard the possibility of another capital raise, which is incredible given that they’ve reached the stage where they should be able to become self-sustainable.

Source: TradingView.

Conversely, if LEGN's current inflated valuation multiples remain and the company makes an equity offering, it would mitigate the dilution impact considerably. Nevertheless, this would still represent headwinds for the stock price. Therefore, I mostly see downside risks for LEGN but remain neutral because I believe if management truly focused on cash flow and profits, it could quickly unlock significant shareholder value. But for now, I consider LEGN a decent addition to your watchlist, not your portfolio.

Watchlist For Now: Conclusion

Overall, LEGN’s CAR-T technology is impressive, and its projected revenue growth proves that there’s demand for this type of product. However, despite its top-line success, the company remains structurally unprofitable. It’s puzzling how management still hasn’t focused on improving the company’s terrible margins. After all, this is how they can ultimately create real shareholder value, and LEGN is no longer a speculative microcap biotech. It’s priced as a biotech behemoth, yet it continues to burn shareholders' cash and doesn’t discard the possibility of additional capital raises. I believe these are major red flags that taper my optimism on the company’s otherwise promising prospects. Hence, I lean neutral on the stock and rate it a “hold” for now. However, I believe LEGN is worth adding to your watchlist if it goes on sale.

