Legend Biotech's Promising CAR-T Therapies Face Valuation And Cash Burn Challenges

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • Legend Biotech develops CAR-T therapies for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, aiming to revolutionize cancer therapies.
  • Carvykti, LEGN's commercial product, is a BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy with promising results in multiple myeloma, FDA-approved for patients with at least one prior line of treatment.
  • The company’s diverse product pipeline includes autologous and allogeneic therapies targeting various cancers, and it has significant collaborations with Janssen Biotech and Novartis.
  • Unfortunately, LEGN faces structural unprofitability despite its promising products, facing valuation concerns that taper my optimism.
  • Overall, I rate LEGN stock a "hold" due to its promising CAR-T technology being overshadowed by structural unprofitability and its valuation.

Genetic engineeering concept

PhonlamaiPhoto

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is a pioneering global technology company that develops CAR-T therapies for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. LEGN aims to revolutionize cancer therapies through autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK cells, and CAR-γδ T cells. Its commercial product, Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), is

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.41K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LEGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LEGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LEGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News