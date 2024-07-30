JHVEPhoto

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) when I wrote about it in April, as I thought the valuation was a little bit pricey, which made the risk/reward situation not that attractive despite the positive fundamental outlook. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating as valuation has come down from the last time I wrote about it (was 13.7x EBITDA, now 12x), and it is clear that STX has entered an upcycle. Looking at how margin has trended, I also see a chance for STX to beat management’s margin guidance.

Review

STX reported 4Q24 earnings about a week ago. This quarter has strong importance as it marks the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth and one that has shown strong acceleration. Total revenue grew 14% sequentially to ~$1.88 billion, accelerating from the 6.4% sequential growth seen in 3Q24. Growth was mainly driven by strong mass capacity and sequential sales growth of 21.5%. Gross margin also showed strong inflection, expanding from 26.1% in 3Q24 to 30.9% in 4Q24, driven by both stronger pricing and a mix shift to higher-capacity drives. OPEX was relatively flat vs. 3Q24 (at $285 million vs. $275 million), showing strong signs of operating leverage kicking in, and this resulted in EBITDA margin surging to 18.3% vs. 12.4% in 3Q24 (EBIT margin expanded from 9% in 3Q24 to 15.3% in 4Q24). As a result, adj. EPS performance was very strong, growing from $0.17 in 3Q24 to $0.87 in 4Q24. On a full-year basis, adj. EPS flipped from -$0.37 in FY23 to $0.68 in FY24. The 1Q25 guidance now calls for $2.1 billion in revenue at the midpoint, implying 11% sequential growth, sequential gross margin expansion, an adj EBIT margin of high teens, and an adj EPS of $1.40 at the midpoint.

With the 4Q24 results out, it is clear that STX has entered into the new upcycle, and demand has come back online. In the quarter, STX saw an increase from both traditional cloud computing workloads and new AI-related deployments. On the former two points, as expected, STX witnessed a rebound in demand from cloud providers following a period of deferred HDD storage investments. The latter (AI-related deployments) is particularly notable as it is a new leg of growth (which was not heavily present in the past), and this led me to believe that growth in this upcycle may be a lot stronger than past cycles.

While the common idea is that AI deployment requires a lot more computing power, the same goes for storage power. Indeed, according to what STX is seeing, cloud providers have been putting a lot of effort into developing, deploying, and monetizing AI. This includes training big language models and increasing the hardware stack to accommodate future growth in AI-driven content. Even though HDD chips aren't the biggest beneficiaries of AI-related demand in the semiconductor industry, they do provide cost effective storage for AI training datasets and content created by AI. Therefore, I expect that STX will see healthy incremental demand for higher-density storage, spurred in part by customers getting ready for future AI applications.

Another very positive update that could result in further growth acceleration is STX’s HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) qualification. Management reaffirmed their conviction that the qualification process for the HAMR-based Mozaic 3+ product should be finalized in 1Q25, following ongoing delays with the product's lead cloud service provider [CSP] customer. Successful attainment of this qualification is not only important from a revenue generation perspective (for this lead CSP customer), I believe it would also make it easier for STX to convince its customers to adopt Mozaic 4+ in the future. Mozaic 4+ should see strong adoption as it offers 33% more capacity compared to its current HAMR drives product offerings.

While it is hard to say for certain whether STX will attain the qualification in the next quarter, it was encouraging to hear that STX has already shipped and realized revenue in 4Q24 from smaller volume shipments of HAMR-based products to non-Cloud customers, which means there is demand and the product works. On a sentiment basis, once STX acquires the qualification with its lead CSP customer, the stock should react positively as the market starts to price in the potential of successful qualifications with other U.S./China cloud customers that STX is seeking in 1Q25, which will drive more significant volumes coming in FY25.

With the demand outlook gradually becoming clearer and stronger, I see potential for earnings to grow much faster than I had expected previously, especially with the strong gross and EBITDA margin performance in 4Q24. 4Q24 gross margin of ~30.9% was even more exceptional if we adjust for the $20 million underutilization charges, which would have made gross margin come in at ~32% (330bps sequential improvement). This makes me wonder if management's 1Q25 adj. EBIT margin of “high teens” is too conservative. 4Q24 adj EBIT margin is already at 17.3%, and if adjusted for the $20 million underutilization charges, 4Q24 adj EBIT margin is closer to 18.4%. Assuming “high teens” refers to ~19%, it implies a <100 bps improvement. This seems too conservative considering the strong volume growth outlook (which carries a high incremental margin as seen in this quarter), the positive pricing trend, and the positive mix shift in gross margin from HDD demand.

The ecosystem is improving. So the pricing trend is going in the direction that now we have discussed also in the last couple of quarters. And of course, it's part of the improvement that we can see in the gross margin. And no, we are not giving a new range for now. But as Dave said in his script, especially the hard disk part of the business is particularly strong and is already at the top of what we have in the current model range in terms of gross margin. 4Q24 call

Valuation

I originally expected a sharp EBITDA acceleration in FY24, but as per 4Q24 results, I was early in timing this. As such, I have adjusted my model, pushing back the timing of recovery to FY25. As I reviewed the 4Q24 results, I realized it is quite tough to model STX in that it is hard to quantify the strength of this recovery as AI has completely changed the demand profile for computing and storage resources. What I did was put a timeline on how fast STX can reach its previous revenue peak and EBITDA margin.

The highest revenue peak that STX ever achieved was ~$15 billion in FY12, and assuming that AI is such a game changer that will drive significantly higher demand than in the past, STX should be able to achieve the same peak (or potentially outperform this level). I am modeling STX to reach $15 billion by FY27, which is not really demanding considering that the $15 billion revenue was reached within 3 years from the trough in FY09.

As for EBITDA margins, the highest EBITDA margin that STX ever achieved was 25%, which is ~700bps from 4Q24. As I noted above, I believe management’s 1Q25 margin guidance is too conservative, and there is a good chance for EBIT margin to reach above 20%, which means EBITDA margin can reach low to mid-20% as EBITDA margin is typically 300 to 400bps higher than adj. EBIT margin.

The last variable in the model is what multiples STX should trade at. I continue to assume STX will trade at 9x forward EBITDA as it is its 10-year average (mid-cycle). But I want to note that multiples could stay higher for longer given the strong demand outlook and potentially be structurally higher given the way AI has impacted demand.

Risk

While the demand impact from AI should be overall positive for computing and storage resources, the impact on storage is less straight-forward than computing, which makes forecasting a difficult task. If the actual storage requirements is less than I expected, it might prove my estimates are too high, and STX upside may not be as attractive as I deemed.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating for STX. The strong 4Q24 results marked a clear inflection point in the current cycle. The recovery of traditional cloud demand coupled with the emergence of AI-driven storage requirements are very positive for STX. Successful qualification of the HAMR-based products should further accelerate growth. Importantly, STX margin expansion trajectory is very encouraging, and I see potential for it to beat 1Q25 margin guidance.