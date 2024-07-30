Fidelity Capital & Income Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Capital & Income Fund is a diversified high-yield bond strategy that seeks income and capital growth by investing primarily in the bonds of non-investment-grade companies.
- We apply an opportunistic investment approach, which results in tactical positions aimed to capitalize on relative value across a company's capital structure, including high-yield bonds, stocks, convertible securities, leveraged loans and preferred stocks.
- In particular, we seek companies with strong balance sheets, high free cash flow, improving business/industry fundamentals and sharp management teams that are motivated to reduce debt. In doing so, we take a longer-term investment outlook and also may take advantage of opportunities based on where we are in the credit cycle.
- We strive to uncover these investments through in-depth fundamental credit analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's high-income and global research teams.
|
1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 11/01/1977.
High-Yield Bond Market Review
High-yield bonds gained 1.09% in the second quarter, according to the ICE BofA® US High Yield Constrained Index, amid resilient corporate fundamentals, high coupon yields and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates in 2024. Issuance trailed off a bit in June but was high on a year-to-date basis, reflecting refinancing activity that is on par with the historic peaks of 2020 and 2021.
Demand for higher-yielding assets remained firm in a risk-on environment, supporting the market's advance in Q2. But momentum has visibly slowed this year, with two consecutive modest quarters following a gain of 8.42% in the final two months of 2023. The index has gained just 2.62% in the first half of 2024.
The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold. Looking ahead, the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain, while near-term risk of a recession in the U.S. appears muted.
In April, high yield returned -1.00%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. Investor sentiment improved from there and the index reversed course, rising 1.13% in May. At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. Still, signs of inflation easing helped the index gain 0.97% for the month.
Equity valuations became somewhat more expensive in Q2, especially within the U.S. The trailing one-year price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. stocks remained notably higher than its historical long-term average, but rising earnings have provided increased support for equity values.
Turning to high-yield performance by quality in the second quarter, higher-quality credits rated BB fared best, gaining 1.31%. This was better than the B (+1.03%) and CCC and below tiers (-0.15%).
Gains were broadly similar across industry groups within the index, with health care a standout (+3.15%). Insurance (+1.91%), financial services (+1.82%) and banking (+1.65%) each topped the broader market, lifted by high interest rates.
Energy, the largest group in the index for the three months, advanced 1.69%, despite sluggish oil prices. Retail rose 1.66%, benefiting from a solid backdrop for consumer spending, which was in turn supported by real wage growth, a strong jobs market and ebbing inflation.
Other outperformers in Q2 included leisure (+1.53%), capital goods (+1.43%), consumer goods (+1.41%) and transportation (+1.40%).
In contrast, telecommunications returned -1.95% and trailed the market by the widest margin. Media (-1.81%) was the only other segment to lose ground the past three months. Elsewhere, real estate (+0.13%) notably underperformed, while services and automotive (+1.10% each) finished Q2 about in line with the index.
Looking at asset categories, high yield topped taxable investment-grade bonds and emerging-markets debt, but trailed U.S. large-cap stocks and floating-rate leveraged loans.
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund gained 1.34%, versus 1.09% for the benchmark ICE BofA® US High Yield Constrained Index. Importantly, longer-term performance comparisons remain quite favorable.
In the past three months, the fund's core high-yield holdings gained 1.63% and contributed to performance versus the benchmark, as did a much smaller non-benchmark allocation to floating-rate leveraged loans (+1.71%). In contrast, out-of-benchmark exposure to equities advanced 0.44% and detracted. The fund's position in cash modestly helped our relative result.
We'll note that the fund's larger-than-usual stake in cash reflected us being prudent and selective with stocks and high-yield bonds, as well as us managing asset allocation and risk. We reached midyear with 11% of assets in cash, notably higher than on March 31.
Security selection among technology-related names was the primary relative contributor for the quarter, led by sizable equity positions in chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) (+37%) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (+21%). Both companies continued to capitalize on booming interest in generative artificial intelligence. Nvidia was the fund's top holding as of June 30.
We fared well within energy, led by Vistra (VST) (+9%), an independent power company that primarily operates gas-powered plants. We held bonds issued by the company and in August 2023 made an initial investment in its stock, which in Q2 was lifted by AI-driven demand for electricity and, in turn, favorable pricing. Also, in March, Vistra made a wise and timely purchase of a fleet of nuclear reactors, which are now viewed as an essential component of the solution to a potential energy and grid crisis.
We'll note that relative performance benefited from avoiding benchmark components Altice USA (ATUS) (-13%) and CenturyLink (-19%).
Turning to relative detractors, equity investments in two tech stocks hurt most. UiPath, a provider of enterprise automation and artificial intelligence software, returned -44% for the quarter. Shares dropped sharply in May, after the Tokyo-based company reported disappointing-to-mixed quarterly financial results.
The fund's stake in shares of DoubleVerify (DV) returned -42% after we initiated a position in April. The next month, the software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics announced full-year financial guidance that was lower than consensus estimates. That sent the stock tumbling, despite strong quarterly revenue. Management attributed the lowered guidance to uneven spending patterns among select large advertisers.
Outlook and Positioning
As the second half of 2024 begins, the portfolio reflects our analysis of relative valuations for stocks and high-yield debt. We still see good relative value in stocks, despite the strong run since November. To us, the stock market is not as stretched as it may appear, based on some equal-weighted measures we consider, and this is reflected in the fund's asset allocation.
We don't try to predict interest rates or macro trends, but the data tells us that inflation has cooled, even if investors may not agree with the Fed's patience and wait-and-see stance. We're encouraged that so far consumers have hung in there, while an inflection in capital spending - largely due to AI, the reindustrialization of the economy, manufacturing automation and renewables, among other drivers - has driven a capital expenditure cycle that has some legs. This spending can help to fill some of the gap if indeed consumers eventually show more signs of getting closer to tapped out.
High yield looks expensive to us relative to history, so we believe that now is not the time to take excessive risk. This is reflected in the fund's distribution by quality rating, with an overweight in the top tier and an underweight in bonds rated CCC and below.
This has resulted in a fairly defensive stance for the fund, with an upper-limit allocation to stocks, a higher-quality portfolio of debt securities and is looking to take advantage of any valuation dislocation that may occur. In Q2, we notably reduced the fund's exposure to high-yield bonds, which represented about 57% of assets as of June 30. The subportfolio is underweight lower-rated issues, which would be most exposed to an economic downturn.
The fund's allocation to equities was roughly 21% of assets as of midyear, versus 19% three months ago. Floating-rate leveraged bank loans stood at 10% of assets, essentially unchanged. In terms of industry diversification, the largest quarter-end overweights were in technology & electronics, banking, insurance, financial services and utility, whereas underweights were most pronounced in media, health care, real estate, telecommunications and leisure.
Within the equity portion of the fund, information technology represented about 30% of assets, by far the largest sector allocation after rising the past three months. Our holdings here primarily reflect companies we believe are beneficiaries of AI, particularly among semiconductor-related businesses.
Looking ahead, we'll continue to use the flexibility we have to invest in the full range of securities within a company's capital structure to choose investments with what we consider the most favorable balance of risk and reward.
|Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
|
Credit ratings for a rated issuer or security are categorized using Moody's Investors Service (Moody's). If Moody's does not publish a rating for a security or issuer, then the Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (S&P) rating is used. When S&P and Moody's provide different ratings for the same issuer or security, the Moody's rating is used. Securities that are not rated by these NRSROs (e.g. equity securities) are categorized as Not Rated. All U.S. government securities are included in the U.S. Government category. The table information is based on the combined investments of the fund and its pro-rata share of any investments in other Fidelity funds.
|The five largest issuers are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Brian Chang Mark Notkin
Trading Symbol: FAGIX
Start Date: November 01, 1977
Size (in millions): $12,909.08
Morningstar Category: Fund High Yield Bond
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.