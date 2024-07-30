The Fed Will Act For All The Right Reasons

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A few months back, I warned that once the disinflationary trend resumed, the bear camp would distance itself from calls for stagflation and start questioning the sustainability of the expansion. That would come as we were on the cusp of the first rate cut from the Federal Reserve, which has not always been a bullish development. On cue, I am starting to read about how a rapidly weakening labor market is a sign that the economy is probably already in recession because the Fed held short-term rates too high for too long. As a result, the inverted yield curve, which this cohort has been leaning on since early 2022 to suggest a recession was imminent, is now close to no longer being inverted.

Apparently, its flattening is also a sign of doom and gloom, as the decline in short-term rates that is reversing the inversion is a sign that the Fed will have to lower rates to save the economic expansion. I say wrong again.

For the better part of two years, the bearish narrative has been an outlook with no data to support it. The flattening of the yield curve that is signaling an imminent rate cut by the Fed doesn’t change that fact. The Fed is about to start reducing short-term interest rates because its preferred inflation gauge has fallen from more than 7% in 2022 to 2.5% today. Granted, the labor market is softening, which was one of the Fed’s goals because much higher levels of wage growth than we have today were helping to keep price increases elevated. That looks to be behind us now.

Furthermore, the labor market is not the best leading indicator of economic strength, considering that consumer spending is what accounts for two thirds of our economic activity. Consumer spending is the primary driver of employment and not the other way around. While job creation does lead to additional income that results in more spending, it is the spending conducted by a labor force of 168 million that dictates whether new jobs will be created or not. When consumer spending stalls, then unemployment will rise meaningfully. That hasn’t happened yet.

In fact, the latest pulse in economic activity shows a strengthening economy. Last week, S&P Global shared the results from its mid-month survey of corporate executives from manufacturing and service companies in its US PMI Composite Output Index, which at 55 was a 27-month-high. This was led predominantly by the service sector, as manufacturing continues to idle. This is not indicative of a consumer who is struggling to the extent that the economy is going to start losing jobs, much less fall into recession. The firm’s Chief Economist suggests just the opposite, as Chris Williamson commented that “output across manufacturing and services is expanding at the strongest rate for over two years in July,” and that “the survey data is indicative of GDP rising at an annualized rate of 2.5% after a 2% gain was signaled for the second quarter.”

When the Fed acts to cut rates in September, it will be doing so for all the right reasons. The rate of inflation has fallen within striking distance of its 2% target, and leading indicators suggest we will see that level by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the rate of economic growth has slowed, and the labor market has softened, as expected. Therefore, the Fed can start moving towards a neutral rate that is neither restrictive nor stimulative, which the consensus sees in a range of 3-3.5%. This is the soft landing playbook in action, which has consistently been my base case since the day the yield curve inverted nearly two years ago. If we veer off track, it will be the consumer at the wheel, but that is not happening based on the high-frequency economic data we see today.