Highwoods Properties: A 6.5% Yield Isn't Enticing Enough Even After A Good Q2

Summary

  • Highwoods Properties Inc focuses on suburban sunbelt properties, experiencing faster NOI growth.
  • Q2'24 results showed good leasing progress, with increased SPNOI growth and raised FFO outlook.
  • Despite strong results, potential risks include geographic concentration, interest rate sensitivity, and prolonged office real estate downturn.
  • Given the share price runup as of late, at the current valuation, shares looked to be fully valued for now so I'm not a buyer at the current price.

Introduction

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning business district properties located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. Located primarily in the sunbelt regions, the company focuses on suburban sunbelt

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

