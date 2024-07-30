Walter Bibikow

Introduction

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning business district properties located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. Located primarily in the sunbelt regions, the company focuses on suburban sunbelt properties, which are generally experiencing faster population growth; which is great for NOI growth at the REIT. With 27.6 million sf of space and 1600+ customers, their properties are generally surrounded by amenities and are also situated near larger metropolitan areas. In this article, I'll go over the company's latest Q2'24 results which were announced on July 23. I'll also provide my outlook and thoughts on valuation and rationale for why I'm not a buyer of shares at current prices.

Investor Presentation

Recent Results

HIW reported good Q2’24 results last week. Highwoods continues to make good progress on leasing volumes during the quarter leasing 909,000 sqft including 352,000 sqft of new leases. During the quarter SPNOI growth was 3.3% increasing average-in place cash rents 4.8% y/y. The quarter ended with 88.5% occupancy, which does not reflect additional leases signed during the quarter that do not commence until late 2024 early 2025.

Management noted they continue to expect occupancy to trough early next year and to recover thereafter. The development pipeline of $506 million is currently 45% leased with 61,000 sqft of first generation leases signed during the second quarter. Given the strong leasing moment seen during the quarter and continued interest in their premium spaces, management raised 2024 FFO outlook to $3.54-3.62 per share (previously $3.46-36.61 per share).

About $80 million of non-core assets have been disposed of which $60 mm was in this past quarter. Management noted that in conversations with brokers they hearing lots of money is sitting on the sidelines and there are large amounts of bidders that are looking at assets and making offers. Mark-to-market has been fairly flat this quarter however given the challenging leasing environment we should expect to see the values bounce around these levels for the next couple of quarters.

By market, Tampa and Dallas are strong; some bifurcation being seen in Nashville and Raleigh. The company is observing good activity in Tampa and Dallas. In Atlanta, activity has picked up in Buckhead. Notably, leasing in Raleigh and Nashville is good but mixed by sub-market. Things are slower in the urban core / downtown whereas activity in the suburbs is more healthy. This dynamic is being driven primarily by small and medium users being more activity than big users (>100k feet). The larger users tend to be more national and international, and are mixed given the macro. In addition, a fair amount of the new supply is concentrated in the urban core driving higher vacancy and less pricing power. Dallas is an exception with more activity uptown / CBD. Overall, management highlighted that while incentive packages were still high, there was a somewhat renewed ability to push for rate and term

Outlook

Looking ahead, I believe there could be a potential inflection in occupancy and NOI next year based on known move-outs and leasing. It’s likely that the overall MTM opportunity is more limited and the “growth story“ is more from occupancy in the next few years. Over the last few earnings calls, management has noted occupancy is likely to drift down near-term (88.5% this quarter with a FY’25 guide of 87-89%), but then pick back up in 2025. Relative to the $0.96 FFO per share in 1H23, current Street estimates suggest FFO per share trends to around $0.86 (Q1’24 was $0.89) before potentially inflecting – generally occupancy and FFO should trend together (source: Bloomberg).

I’d also note that relative to peers, HIW has seen stronger FFO growth in the last few years and barring the next few quarters, in my view the company appears well positioned for this to continue into FY25-26. Given the timing of potential occupancy we also anticipate SS-NOI growth cash to inflect in FY26.

Near-term, management is still looking to sell up to $150mm in none core properties with cap rates likely in the high single-digits, with more local buyers / family offices. On growing, the company highlighted the potential to see additional distress, either driven by funds needing to liquidate or lenders / financial conditions more restrictive next year.

From a balance sheet perspective, Highwoods looks to be in good shape with debt-EBITDA dipping below 6x to 5.84X during the quarter, providing a bit of flexibility. Total indebtedness of 44.4% and secured debt of 10% are well within the covenants (<60% and <40%, respectively). In addition, the company’s liquidity remains robust with $27 million of cash and the full $750 mm credit facility undrawn.

Company Filings

Management also noted the greater advantages today of being a potential unsecured lender relative to the interest from LifeCo’s and other secured lenders to provide financing. During the quarter, the company’s McKinney & Olive joint venture paid off a maturity of $134 million secured loan and the Granite Park Six joint venture paid down the $71 million balance on a construction loan. There are no outstanding debt maturities until Q2’26 (source: Bloomberg).

Investor Presentation

Risks

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, the first one would be that HIW is geographically concentrated in the sunbelt region. Given the better demographics at play, I find this to be favorable, but it is noteworthy to mention that 95% of the REIT's NOI is derived from the sunbelt region.

In addition to this, being a real estate investment trust, HIW is leveraged to the prices of real estate and is therefore sensitive to interest rates. As the direction of interest rates often determines whether borrowing costs are likely to increase or decrease, adverse (higher) movements in rates would be a negative for HIW as their cost of capital would increase. For now, the cost of debt on the company's 2030 bonds and 2031 bonds are 6.0% and 6.1%, respectively, so the company's interest expense is relatively low for an investment grade (BBB) REIT (source: Bloomberg).

Finally, the last risk is that the downturn in office real estate is prolonged and lasts longer than expected. Recently, office REITs have been under pressure because of work from home factors as lower occupancies. With HIW specifically, given their geographic positioning as strategic focus on business district properties in suburban areas, the effect has been much less than some of HIW's peers. That said, continued pressures from work-from-home factors, the expiration (and non-renewal) of existing leases, and declines in occupancies (which would adversely impact NOI and FFO) would be risks to monitor for a REIT like HIW.

Valuation and Wrap Up

There are currently 11 sellside analysts who cover HIW, with 3 having 'buy' ratings, 7 'hold' ratings and 1 'sell' rating. With an average price target of $27.20, below the current share price, analysts are forecasting 10.9% downside risk, not including the 6.5% dividend. Given this, I think it can be fairly concluded that shares of HIW are likely fully valued, at best.

Seeking Alpha

To value HIW, I think using the P/FFO multiple makes sense over the P/E ratio or EV/EBITDA ratio, given the unique nature of REIT earnings. Unlike most companies, REITs derive their income primarily from real estate properties, which involves significant non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization. These factors can distort net income figures, making the P/E ratio less effective in reflecting the true performance of a REIT. FFO, on the other hand, adjusts for these non-cash items by adding back depreciation and amortization to net income, thus offering a clearer picture of a REIT's operating cash flow (remember, we can make this adjustment for FFO because real estate properties generally appreciate over time, and the non-cash depreciation does not impact the actual cash flow).

Using the P/FFO multiple, HIW is currently trading at 8.1x. Compared to its peers like Cousins Properties (CUZ), BXP Inc (BXP), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), and Kilroy Realty (KRC), which trade at 10.4x, 9.7x, 7.9x, and 8.0x, respectively, HIW is trading roughly in line with the peer group, who's average is 9.0x (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Does HIW deserve to trade at or above the peer group average? In my view, it doesn't. For HIW, FFO is forecasted to decrease in the next twelve months on a year over year basis, compared to the peer group average which is expected to increase. Moreover, HIW seems to be lower quality given its higher leverage as well as lower occupancy ratios. While the sunbelt looks to be picking up again, I believe that's already being reflected in the current valuation, as evidenced by a 71% increase in the share price since October and 31% year to date.

So while the company's Q2'24 results appear to be strong and occupancy could improve, expectations already seemed to be baked into the share price. Ultimately, given a lack of margin of safety on valuation trading right in line with peers, I'd be inclined to avoid shares of HIW for now.