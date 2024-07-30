Kong Ding Chek/E+ via Getty Images

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) provides technology solutions to movie theaters, including film remastering and other image & audio technologies that provide an immersive movie experience in cinema, showcased well with the 2023 Oppenheimer film designed for IMAX theaters. At the end of 2023, the company had its IMAX Systems operating at 1772 different locations across the world, with IMAX either selling or leasing the systems to movie theaters, and collecting fees for maintenance services for the systems.

IMAX’s revenues have been quite stagnant in the past decade after 2014, excluding the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the stock has returned a negative -24% in the trailing decade, despite IMAX opting to distribute cash flows through constant share buybacks. The company is now at a more interesting point after Q2 results showed an improving installation backlog, providing a great midterm outlook.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Long-Term Financials: IMAX’s Immersive Experience Should Aid Sustain Revenues

After 2014, IMAX’s revenues have mostly been stagnant. The COVID-19 pandemic disturbed especially the movie theater sector, and IMAX has also seen its effects with revenues still only recovering from the 2020 slump, especially amid a weak consumer confidence.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

IMAX’s offering brings an immersive movie experience, making the company competitive against the threat of digital streaming platforms such as Netflix (NFLX). Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) Disney+ can’t bring a similar experience. IMAX’s revenues are still ultimately dependent on movie theater visitors. In 2023, AMC Entertainment (AMC) had recovered to 88.0% of 2019 revenues after the pandemic, while Cinemark Holdings (CNK) had recovered 93.4%. IMAX has slightly outperformed in growth with 94.7% of 2019 revenues — the company is ultimately dependent on the movie theater market, and faces the risk of digital platforms' rising market share.

The movie theater market is still expected by Global Market Insights to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032. This is despite the threat of digital streaming platforms, with the growth especially driven by companies such as IMAX that bring a distinctive experience. I believe that considering IMAX’s long-term revenue trends, future growth should be anticipated conservatively, although the existing competitive edge does position IMAX for better growth than the movie theater industry as a whole.

Due to the remaining lower revenue level compared to pre-pandemic financials, IMAX’s operating margin still currently trails the 2019 level of 20.1% at a current 12.1% after Q2, with future growth likely raising the margin back closer.

Q2 Report Gives Faith in a Strong Mid-Term Installation Pipeline

IMAX reported the company’s Q2 results on the 25th of July. While IMAX’s Q2 revenues still declined by -9.2% year-on-year into $89.0 million, the quarter beat Wall Street estimates by a wide margin. Revenues beat estimates by $14.4 million, and the adjusted EPS of $0.18 beat by $0.12 as installations grew by 20% year-on-year into 24 in the quarter.

More notably than the Q2 financial beat, IMAX’s future outlook is considerably higher after the report – the company managed to gather 87 signings during the quarter, up notably from just 46 in the prior Q2. The 2024 guidance was raised to 130–150 installations from a prior 120-150 guidance range.

The new signings also provided an upbeat outlook to the backlog, bringing the installation backlog to 504 after consistent quarterly declines in the backlog from 2019 forward. The quarter-on-quarter jump of 62 is very significant. With the deal with Wanda Film in China boosting the good overall growth in especially Asia, the backlog could improve further in coming quarters, closer to the pre-pandemic level, providing a great midterm growth outlook.

Author's Calculation Using IMAX Quarterly Report Data

The releases of new films, including the recently debuted well-received Deadpool & Wolverine, and the soon-to-be released Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice, the second Joker movie, and Wicked, are expected to drive movie theater visitors up by a good amount, giving the industry more near-term momentum. The pipeline of new blockbuster movies is carrying onto 2026, including a new Avenger film and Star Wars franchise movie in the year, giving movie theater operators greater incentives and security to invest in IMAX’s systems.

IMAX expects the good momentum to carry revenues higher, bringing great operating leverage into an expected >40% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025 from 38.4% in 2023 — it seems that the stagnating revenues are at least going away for the midterm future.

The Stock Valuation Seems Fair

As usual, I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a fair value for the stock. In the model, I estimate good 5.7% growth in 2024 driven by H2 installations, and greater 8.5% growth in 2025 allowed by a great backlog. Afterward, I estimate the elevated growth to slow down into a perpetual rate of 2.0%, representing a total revenue CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.

With the operating leverage that IMAX anticipates, I estimate the EBIT margin to expand into 19.0%, an estimate with a margin of safety compared to IMAX’s 2015-2019 average operating margin of 20.2%.

Around 22% of IMAX’s equity is in minority interests, and I estimate the minority interest to worsen the cash flow conversion by the amount. Otherwise, with IMAX’s large depreciation and amortization and more moderate capital expenditures, the company’s cash flow conversion should be excellent.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

These estimates put IMAX’s fair value at $18.50, 7% below the stock price at the time of writing. While the midterm growth outlook is good after the Q2 report, I don’t believe that IMAX Corporation stock’s valuation comes with enough margin of safety for the investment to be attractive yet. That is, unless an even better financial outlook arises after upcoming quarterly reports.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 6.78% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, IMAX had $2.3 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 3.22% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate a 20% long-term debt-to-equity ratio, slightly lower than the current share of debt in financing.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.19% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. Seeking Alpha estimates IMAX’s beta at 0.77. With a liquidity premium of 0.3%, the cost of equity stands at 7.65% and the WACC at 6.78%.

Takeaway

IMAX’s long-term growth has stayed at quite a low level, with the pandemic further disrupting installations and bringing the threat of digital streaming platforms more into light. Yet, with IMAX’s immersive experience bringing a competitive differentiation, the company seems to be poised to defend its revenues and even grow. The Q2 report showed improving installations and an especially great upbeat new signings after consistent backlog declines – new movie releases from 2024 to 2026 look to aid IMAX’s midterm growth very well.

While the midterm growth outlook is good, I believe that the growth is already priced into the stock unless even stronger financials and signings are shown. As such, I initiate IMAX Corporation at a Hold rating.