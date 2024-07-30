MadamLead

Shares of peptide-based medicine concern Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) are up over 130% YTD despite two capital raises adding $1.2 billion to its coffers as obesity and MASH data spur optimism. In addition to its three clinical obesity and MASH assets, the research-focused concern has two pending 4Q24 PDUFA dates on rare disease candidates. With a cash runway through the end of the decade and Phase 2 obesity data from its promising once-weekly injectable amylin analog petrelintide due in 1H25, Zealand merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Copenhagen, Denmark based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of peptide-based medicines for the treatment of a plethora of diseases, with most of the market’s concentration on obesity. The company currently receives royalties and milestones from one out-licensed asset, while currently targeting two additional indications employing the same active ingredient, one of which is awaiting an FDA decision on a rare disease indication. In total, Zealand is awaiting verdicts from the FDA on two rare disease indications and is currently assessing three obesity clinical candidates, two of which are wholly owned. Zealand was formed in 1998 and went public on NASDAQ Copenhagen in 2010, with its first trade conducted at 95.0 Danish Kroner (DKK), which at current exchange rates, translates to $13.60 a share. It voluntarily delisted from the U.S. NASDAQ in 2022. The stock currently trades just over $125.00 a share with a market cap just north of $9.1 billion.

Approach

Beginning in 2022, the company changed its charge from a fully integrated biotech concern to one with a focus on research and development, de-emphasizing commercial operations, electing to out-license its technologies and approvable assets in exchange for upfront, milestone, and royalty considerations. In FY23, 76% of its net operating expenses was dedicated to R&D, while only 3% was earmarked for sales and marketing expenses.

Two commercial examples of this approach are glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist Adlyxin (lixisenatide) (a.k.a. Lyxumia in Europe) for the treatment of type II diabetes, which was approved by the FDA in 2016 after it was out-licensed to Sanofi (SNY), and severe hypoglycemia med Zegalogue (dasiglucagon), which was approved in 2021 and out-licensed to Novo Nordisk (NVO) in 2022. As for the former, there are no remaining milestones and the royalties were sold to Royalty Pharma in 2018.

Pipeline

The same approach applies to its clinical assets, by far and away the most important of which are its obesity programs. That said, a quick review of its most advanced candidates, which are both rare disease compounds awaiting FDA decisions, is in order.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Dasiglucagon. In addition to being the active ingredient in Zegalogue, dasiglucagon is under review by the FDA for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI). CHI is an ultra-rare disease caused by a deficit in pancreatic beta-cells that leads to severe low-blood sugar. Recurrent or acute episodes can lead to brain damage. It currently afflicts ~800 American children, with ~60 new cases per annum. Current treatment options are limited by poor adverse event profiles and insufficient responses.

Zealand is in the process of submitting a two-part application to the FDA for dasiglucagon administered via continuous subcutaneous infusion aided by a pump. Part 1 involves dosing up to three weeks, whereas Part 2 is for dosing beyond three weeks. The company received a Complete Response Letter in December 2023 for Part 1 after an inspection at its third-party manufacturer’s facility revealed shortcomings that needed to be addressed. With those matters now seemingly resolved, dasiglucagon should receive a decision on or before October 8, 2024. As for Part 2, the company anticipates submitting an NDA in 2H24.

Dasiglucagon is also being investigated in the treatment of type I diabetes (TD1) management and TD1 exercise-induced hypoglycemia.

Glepaglutide. Zealand’s other rare disease asset is glepaglutide, a GLP-2 analog that is under review from the FDA for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS) with intestinal failure. SBS is characterized by a lack of small intestines, which can lead to malabsorption of nutrients, fatigue, and dehydration that requires frequent parenteral (nutrition delivered outside the GI tract) support. The FDA-approved treatment option is Takeda’s (TAK) Gattex (teduglutide), which is burdened by a short 1.3-hour half-life. In a Phase 3 study (EASE-1), 88-hour half-life glepaglutide administered twice-weekly significantly reduced the total weekly volume of parenteral support at 24 weeks versus placebo (p=0.0039). It has a PDUFA date of December 22, 2024. If approved, glepaglutide would eat significantly into the domestic portion of Gattex’s ~$750 million in global sales (likely ~$350 million to ~$400 million) achieved during the prior twelve months ending March 31, 2024.

Without a meaningful commercial effort in place, the company is engaged in partnership discussions to market these rare disease assets if approved.

Obesity Candidates. That said, the market is predominantly focused on Zealand’s portfolio of obesity candidates and their chances of securing a share of the projected (2030) $130 billion obesity market. A breakdown of that market can be found here.

June 2024 Company Presentation

As for Zealand, its most advanced candidate is out-licensed survodutide, a subcutaneously administered glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist that is about to undergo evaluation in two 600-patient Phase 3 trials, both of which should commence patient enrollment in 2H24. One will assess patients with obesity and type II diabetes, and the other will evaluate patients with obesity and no type II diabetes. Both will be randomized 1:1:1 for 3.6 mg or 6.0 mg of survodutide or placebo. A 4.8 mg dose was able to lower weight by an average of 18.7% at week 46 in 77 patients in a Phase 2 study. However, due to GI issues, the 4.8 mg dose had a discontinuation rate of 28.6%. The two Phase 3 trials are part of five total with the others being conducted in Japan, China, and on patients with cardiovascular disease by Boehringer Ingelheim, which is solely responsible for the global development and commercialization of survodutide, with Zealand Pharma still eligible to receive milestones up to EUR 315 million and high single-digit to low double-digit royalties.

The more impressive indication for survodutide is metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), where 83.0% of patients achieved a statistically significant improvement in MASH symptoms (without a worsening of fibrosis) versus 18.2% for placebo at week 48 (p<0.0001) in a Phase 2 trial. Released in February 2024, this news sent Zealand’s stock 36% higher to DKK 648.50 ($93.02) per share. Plans for a Phase 3 study are still to be determined, although given the very promising data, Boehringer intends to move on it as quickly as possible.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Zealand’s other obesity assets are wholly owned. The most excitement has been generated by petrelintide, a once-weekly injectable amylin analog, the highest dose of which produced a mean 8.6% weight loss from baseline versus 1.7% for placebo at 16 weeks in a 48-patient Part 2 portion of a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose trial. Amylin agonists are believed to better preserve lean muscle mass, improve cardiovascular risk factors, and demonstrate a better adverse event profiles versus incretin-based therapies like GLP-1 analogs. Released on June 20, 2024, the market rallied Zealand’s stock 19% in the subsequent trading session and that surge has continued, with the stock up 34% since the data were released. The company plans to have a Phase 2b trial fully enrolled by 1H25.

June 2024 Company Presentation

The response was not as positive for dapiglutide, a GLP-1R/GLP-2R dual agonist that generated mean weight loss from baseline of 2.9% and 4.3% at 4.0 mg and 6.0 mg doses, respectively, compared to 2.2% on placebo at week 12 in a Phase 2 study encompassing 54 participants. Couched as a trial to gain insight into the effects of the GLP-1 and GLP-2 components and not geared toward achieving statistical significance (which it did not), Zealand has initiated a Phase 1b 13-week study to evaluate higher doses of dapiglutide with topline results anticipated in 2H24, with an eye on finding a dose for a Phase 2 trial it hopes to initiate in 1H25. The market response was tepid, selling Zealand’s stock down 3% in the subsequent trading session (May 24, 2024).

June 2024 Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Zealand used the positive results from petrelintide as a liquidity event, raising gross proceeds of $1 billion at DKK 843 ($120.88) a share in a private placement priced on June 25, 2024, representing a 118% price rise from a January 2024 private placement that raised ~$210 million. When added to its cash and investment position of DKK 3.23 billion ($464 million) on March 31, 2024, the company should now have enough cash to fund operations for the balance of the decade. Zealand has debt of ~$53 million.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Since the latest trial data came out in June, the analyst firm community has grown more optimistic around Zealand. Four analyst firms, including Goldman and BTIG have reissued Buy ratings on the stock, all of which contain significant upward price target revisions. New price targets range from $139 to $160 a share. Despite this, the stock has been range bound over the past month, even as most small and midcap stocks have surged due to the large sector rotation in the market over the past few weeks.

Verdict:

As encouraging as the data from dasiglucagon in MASH and petrelintide in obesity have been, the company’s stock may need a reality check. Its shares are up over 125% year-to-date despite raising $1.2 billion in two private placements. Dasiglucagon looks like a winner, but it is Boehringer’s med, with Zealand only eligible to receive milestones up to ~$337 million and high single-digit to low double-digit royalties. As for petrelintide, although not apples-to-apples, Novo’s once daily oral dual GLP-1/amylin agonist amycretin demonstrated 13.1% weight reduction at week 12 in a Phase 1 study that was read out in March 2024, far outpacing the former’s 8.6% at week 16. There isn’t enough data to understand the safety and tolerability profiles of each candidate, but a once-daily oral is likely far more appealing than a once-weekly subcutaneous injection. Both of the company’s rare disease meds look poised for approval, but combined they are unlikely to generate sales of more than a $500 million.

Zealand was wise to strike when the iron was hot regarding its second capital raise, but there is more sizzle than substance (to date) from its obesity data when compared to other clinical alternatives, making the pathway to approval not as likely as its current just over $9 billion market cap would suggest. As such, investment at its current price is not recommended.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.