Opera Stock: Consider Buying This Dip Again

Jul. 30, 2024 9:21 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA) Stock
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Opera Limited stock has seen a 6.74% total return since my last recommendation, slightly below the S&P 500. I think the stock's current dip is a buying opportunity.
  • As I see it, Opera's unit economics and fundamentals remain solid, with multiple prospects going forward.
  • Opera's strong cash flow generation, growing user base, and strategic investments position the company for continued growth and potential expansion in sales.
  • The market predicts a decline in Opera's P/E ratio, while EPS CAGR remains above 16%. By FY2025, I think the stock should trade at 15x earnings. My price target is 29% higher than today's price.
  • I reiterate my previous "Buy" rating for OPRA stock.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »

Internet browser wars

istanbulimage

Intro & Thesis Update

I last wrote about Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) in mid-February 2024 and noted that the stock had become cheaper than when I wrote about it in November 2023. OPRA has since managed

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
10.19K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News