istanbulimage

Intro & Thesis Update

I last wrote about Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) in mid-February 2024 and noted that the stock had become cheaper than when I wrote about it in November 2023. OPRA has since managed to rise to $17/sh. (+47%), but then fell back to $11-12, so the stock's total return since my recommendation today is 6.74% (thanks to the dividend payments), which is slightly below that of the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY):

Seeking Alpha, my article on OPRA

Over the last 1.5 months, OPRA stock has fallen by about 27%. At the same time, from a unit economics metrics and fundamental analysis perspective, Opera looks very solid and management's approach to shareholder returns is one of the best in the industry. So, in my opinion, the recent price dip only gives another opportunity for long-term investors to go long at an attractive price.

Why Do I Think So?

Thanks to meaningful growth in both advertising and search revenues in Q1 FY2024, Opera Limited showed almost $102 million in consolidated sales (+17% YoY), while due to lower growth rates in some OPEX items and D&A expenses reduction the company's EBIT managed to surge by 40.3% YoY ($19.6 million, 19% in margin). So in terms of cost control, I see that operating costs were well-managed relative to revenue growth, which is a good thing.

Unfortunately, this operating leverage failed to develop into a similar growth rate in terms of net income, which fell in Q1 FY2024 by 4% YoY due to lower interest income and OPRA's cash investment in a new AI data center, which "led to an unusual amount of capital expenditure", according to the earnings call commentary. Thus, Opera failed to meet the consensus estimate in terms of EPS, though it exceeds the top-line estimate slightly:

Seeking Alpha, OPRA

But what's more important, in my view, is Opera's cash flow generation, which remained particularly impressive with operating cash flow (CFO) reaching $31.0 million. It was more than enough to fund both a semi-annual dividend and significant capital expenditures, including a $20.2 million investment in a new AI data cluster in Iceland I mentioned earlier. As a result, Opera ended the 1st quarter with a strong cash position of $91.3 million (~6.6% of market cap), supplemented by "a $7.8 million receivable from the sale of its stake in Star X and an estimated $253.3 million value in its stake in OPay."

I also definitely like what I see in terms of unit economics and business metrics. Opera reported 304 million monthly active users (MAUs) for Q1 2024 - about 8% of active internet users globally, including a growing segment of high ARPU users in North America, Europe, and Latin America that offset declines in lower ARPU users in other emerging markets. The Opera GX gaming browser continued its upward trend in the latest reporting quarter, reaching 29.5 million MAUs, an increase of 6% QoQ - this growth in high-value users contributed to a 24% YoY increase in annualized ARPU to $1.34. In other words, OPRA's average check per user continues to grow, as does the number of these users, which is good news for investors.

Opera's IR materials

From what I grasped during the latest earnings call, Opera's management tries to prioritize quality over quantity in its user growth strategy, i.e. they initially target high-ARPU end-markets (particularly in North America, Europe, and Latin America), so I think their operating leverage should still be there going forward. Also, OPRA is benefitting from the Digital Markets Act in the EU, which helped the company increase its iOS user base (+63% increase in new users from February to March 2024). I also like that the AI investment they made - the new AI data cluster in Iceland - is already fully operational, according to the commentary; so the company's AI initiatives should be well-supported in the foreseeable future, potentially leading to more expansion in sales.

Opera Limited is set to release its Q2 FY2024 on August 12, 2024 (pre-market), according to Seeking Alpha Premium data. The management expects Q2 revenue to be in the range of $107 million to $109 million, representing a YoY growth of 14-16%, primarily driven by "continued strength in both advertising and search revenue". If the ARPU keeps expanding as I expect, the current consensus expectation of $108.55 million should be beaten easily again. Speaking about the bottom line, we don't have a guided figure other than the adjusted EBITDA expectation of $23.5 million in the middle of the range, translating to a 22% margin at the midpoints. In Q1, OPRA recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $24.9 with a margin of 24%, so the management guidance for Q2 expects a little softening.

On the other hand, Opera raised the low end of its revenue guidance by $4 million, resulting in a new range of $454 million to $465 million, while keeping the EBITDA forecast unchanged at $106 million to $110 million, maintaining a 24% margin expectation. After Q2, the situation with marginality should therefore smooth out, i.e., the expected margin contraction should cease in Q3.

Opera has a search distribution agreement with Google (GOOG), which accounts for the lion's share of its overall revenue structure:

Opera's IR materials

The agreement was originally scheduled to run from 2022-2024, but as explained during the Q1 earnings call, the two companies have extended it until 2025 on the same terms. It was Google's option that they exercised, and that shows me that Opera's services are in high demand with them. In fact, Opera has had a close relationship with Google since 2001, ensuring a reliable revenue stream for the company, so I believe that "the lack of revenue stream diversification" risk is kind of overblown - I see no reason to worry that this significant 42% portion of the revenue will somehow magically disappear.

With about 8% of the global browser market, Opera, in my opinion, is a very undervalued company. With a market cap of just over $1 billion, Opera generates 10% of its market cap in revenue in just one quarter. The guidance suggests it'll generate >10% of its market cap in adjusted EBITDA for FY2024. To make this clearer, let's look at its valuation multiples - Seeking Alpha Quant System gives OPRA stock the highest possible grade of "A+" as its multiples are on some occasions times less compared to the sector's norms:

Seeking Alpha, OPRA, notes added

At the same time, the market expects the company's EPS to grow at a CAGR of around 16.3% over the next 6 years, assuming a significant contraction in the P/E multiple (from 13.1x today to 5.3x by FY2029). I believe that with such rapid growth in EPS, this contraction is unlikely to be so severe - the P/E multiple should be higher in 2-3 years than Wall Street assumes right now.

Seeking Alpha, OPRA, notes added

I think it would be hard to call Opera Limited overvalued if it trades at 15x its earnings by the end of FY2025. Even if today's consensus for EPS is 10% higher than what is actually achievable, at 15x earnings next year, we should get a target price of $15.4 per share. This is 29% higher than today's price. Thus, I believe that the recent dip in OPRA stock provides an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to buy a fast-growing company at a very attractive price.

Where Can I Be Wrong?

Investing in OPRA stock carries some significant risks that any potential investor should carefully consider. First of all, the tech arena in which Opera operates is a highly competitive field that is constantly evolving with new technologies. It's difficult to keep up, and if Opera falls behind in innovation or can't keep up with changing consumer tastes, it could negatively impact its market position and profits.

I'm also concerned that the current search agreement with Google has only been extended until the end of 2025. Although these contracts usually run for several years, I believe there would be much more certainty if the contract term was extended until at least 2029 or 2030. As it stands, there's a risk that even if Opera doesn't lose the contract altogether, it may have to re-enter it on less favorable terms.

Another point to consider is Opera's global presence as operating in different countries exposes the company to a range of risks, from currency fluctuations to regulatory hurdles. Finally, there's the constant threat of cybersecurity and data protection breaches. Like many other technology companies, Opera collects and stores user data, making it a prime target for hackers. A security breach could not only damage Opera's reputation but also lead to legal problems and financial losses.

The Bottom Line

Despite all the above risks, I still think that Opera Limited is a very high-quality small-cap company in terms of its business development and the dynamics in its unit economic and business metrics that we saw in the last year and Q1 FY2024. Yes, the company failed to beat the consensus for EPS in Q1, but the management's guidance remained strong. The low end of the revenue guidance for FY2024 was increased, and the forecast for EBITDA margins remained stable. Meanwhile, the company has become even cheaper than before.

The market is pricing in a significant decline in the P/E ratio over the next few years, while the forecasted EPS CAGR remains above 16%, which seems illogical to me. I believe that by the end of FY2025, the stock should be trading at 15x earnings. So even if the current consensus is wrong by 10% regarding the FY2025 EPS, we still get a target price that is 29% higher than the current one. That is why I recommend buying Opera at today's levels.

I reiterate my previous "Buy" rating for OPRA stock.

Thank you for reading!