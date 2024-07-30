Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Wyndham Hotels (NYSE:WH) in Aug’23, which I recommended a buy rating given the healthy development pipeline and capital return policies, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I stick to my buy recommendation for WH as I expect adj. EBITDA to grow at 7% CAGR over the medium term. The growing development pipeline supports positive room growth, and secular tailwinds support RevPAR growth, which should easily bridge to this level of growth.

Investment thesis

On 24-07-2024, WH released its 2Q24 earnings, which saw a strong EBITDA performance of $178 million (~13% y/y growth) ($8 million above the street estimate of $170 million). Revenue growth of 3.7% and 130 bps of EBITDA margin expansion, from 43.6% in 2Q23 to 48.5% in 2Q24, drove this beat. Revenue growth was driven by positive performance in net unit growth [NUG], RevPAR, and domestic occupancy rates. NUG grew 3.9% in 2Q24 (0.9% in the US and 8.2% overseas), while RevPAR grew 2% on a constant currency basis (US RevPAR y/y growth was flat; international RevPAR was up 7%; Greater China fell 17%; the rest of APAC grew 3%; EMEA grew 15%; Canada grew 3%; and LATAM grew 37%). As for occupancy rates, domestic occupancy rates improved by ~100 bps in 2Q24.

2Q24 was no doubt a strong quarter, and one that should instill confidence in the market and convince the market that WH is on track to continue compounding EBITDA at 6 to 8% for the foreseeable future.

Starting with NUG growth, the outlook remains robust. On the development front, WH’s pipeline grew to 245,000 rooms, an increase of 2,000 rooms, which represents 7.5% y/y growth. This also marks the 16th consecutive year of sequential growth for the company. Notably, WH signed 180 new development contracts, up 33% vs. 2Q23 and also a sequential improvement vs. 1Q24 (signed 171). This, to me, indicates no signs of demand deteriorating. WH pipeline growth is also in line with other large hotel players, which suggests that the entire industry is benefiting from this demand tailwind.

By increasing our scale, network of franchisee relationships, and customer reach, we have significantly increased our future growth opportunities, resulting in a record global pipeline of over 115,000 rooms at quarter end, which is a 10% increase quarter-over-quarter. Choice Hotels International 1Q24 I think the trends on the pipeline are really encouraging. And the thing that was really encouraging to me, if you look at the pipeline and just compare Q1 '24 to Q1 '23 because it's a decent apples-to-apples comparison because neither of those would have had MGM, were up 9% year-over-year on the pipeline. Marriott International 1Q24 Turning to signings, we added nearly 18,000 rooms into our pipeline in the quarter which was an increase of 7% on the same-period last year. InterContinental Hotels Group 1Q24 As a result of our strong pipeline and all the great progress we've seen to date, for the full year, we expect net unit growth of 6% to 6.5%, excluding the planned addition of Graduate. Hilton Worldwide Holdings 1Q24

My view is that this demand tailwind should last for the medium to long-term as younger generations value experience more than the previous generations. As more of these younger generations enter the work force, their disposable income will grow significantly, which means the overall “consumer wallet” available for hotels to capture goes up (which also means more supply of hotels is needed). Also, there is the long-term secular tailwind of more air travel – which means more holiday occasions – that bodes well for hotel demand as well.

WH

Historically, RevPAR has typically grown at 2 to 3%, and encouragingly, 2Q24 results proved that this trend line is still intact as RevPAR growth grew 2% in the quarter after a slump over the past 2 quarters (-1% in 4Q23 and 1% in 1Q24).

There are two main attributes that drive RevPAR growth: average daily rates [ADR] and occupancy. As I indicated above, the demand for hotels is very favorable over the long term, and that should support industry-wide ADR growth (for reference, ADR is expected to grow at ~2%, despite the current macro weakness, which means in good times, ADR growth will be even better). As for occupancy, my opinion is that demand is going to come back online much faster than the supply of hotels (i.e., new hotels being built), as construction takes time. This dynamic results in demand exceeding supply, which means the occupancy rate has to increase. WH 2Q24 results have shown that domestic occupancy continues to improve, and the international occupancy rate still has huge room to further recover to pre-COVID levels. All in all, I think it is not very difficult to assume RevPAR can continue to grow at ~2 to 3% given these dynamics.

Occupancy internationally remains a tailwind for the remainder of the year and is now 13% behind where it was in 2019. EMEA and Latin-America RevPAR were both especially strong this quarter, increasing year-over-year by 15% and by 37% respectively, driven by strength in Greece, Spain, Turkiye, the Middle East and across the Caribbean and the start of what looks to be a very strong summer across the European continent. 2Q24 earnings results call

WH

One last point to highlight is that WH has stepped up its capital return policy. Buyback activity has increased in 2Q24 from $57 million in 1Q24 to $131 million, showing that management is very willing to return capital in good times. With my positive EBITDA outlook for WH (i.e., positive cash flow growth), WH’s strong balance sheet (total liquidity of $820 million), and a manageable leverage ratio of 3.5x (in line with the management target range of 3–4x), WH should have no issues continuing to purchase $400 million of shares per year (it still has $660 million remaining in the current share repurchase authorization).

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for WH based on my model is $98. Since management guidance is based on adj. EBITDA growth, I have rewired my model to be based on adj. EBITDA (for easier reference). I believe there are sufficient growth tailwinds to believe that 7% annual EBITDA growth is easily achievable. My bridge to 7% adj. EBITDA growth is as follows: (1) high-single-digit pipeline growth translates to mid-single-digit NUG growth + (2) 2 to 3% RevPAR growth + (3) margin expansion from improved occupancy rates + (4) potential upside from ancillary fee streams (guided for 7% in FY24).

I am not assuming an increase in multiples, as I believe WH is trading at where it should be. While it seems like WH is trading below the historical average of 13x forward EBTIDA, removing the COVID period would show that 12x is the actual average. At 12x, my price target for WH is $98, assuming a $400 million buyback per year. Add on the dividend yield, and the total return is close to ~30%.

Risk

Increasing macroeconomic and global geopolitical risks could negatively impact leisure and business travel demand and pricing, as well as developer interest in hotels. If rates continue to go up, it will result in higher financing costs, which could meaningfully erode developer interest in new hotel construction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for WH is a buy rating. WH continues to show strong operational performance, and I expect this level of performance to continue. While near-term macroeconomic uncertainties persist, I believe the long-term fundamentals for the hotel industry remain intact, with favorable demographic trends and increasing travel demand supporting WH's growth.