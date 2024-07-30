WESCO International: Critical To Enable Growth As The World Deploys More EVs

Summary

  • International Energy Agency's November 2023 report noted that "power grids are major pieces of infrastructure" and their expansion is critical to enable growth.
  • IEA estimates that grid investment needs to "nearly double" to $600 billion annually by 2030.
  • While several factors are likely to prevent this scale of investment from being reached by 2030, the direction of travel forms a constructive backdrop for WESCO International.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In the International Energy Agency's ("IEA") November 2023 report, Electricity Grids and Secure Energy Transitions, it is noted that "power grids are major pieces of infrastructure" and their expansion is "critical to enable

Third Avenue Management is a New York City-based asset manager founded in 1986 that utilizes a disciplined, value-oriented, and asset-based approach to investing in publicly traded securities.

