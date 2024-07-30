The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
In the International Energy Agency's ("IEA") November 2023 report, Electricity Grids and Secure Energy Transitions, it is noted that "power grids are major pieces of infrastructure" and their expansion is "critical to enable growth as the world deploys more electrical vehicles, heating and cooling systems, and scales up hydrogen production". Notwithstanding, the amount of global investment in electrical grids has largely remained "static" at around $300 billion annually for the past 15 years.
Consequently, there appears to be a scarcity of distribution and transmission availability forming in most developed markets with nearly 1,500 gigawatts ("GW") of power projects estimated to be in "grid connection queues"-a number that has likely increased since the report was published given the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and the accelerated build out of energy-intensive data centers necessary to support that ecosystem.
As a result, electricity grids are increasingly serving as a "bottleneck" for various secular shifts underway, as well as everyday residential, commercial, and industrial users. Therefore, the IEA estimates that grid investment needs to "nearly double" to $600 billion annually by 2030, with an emphasis on digitalization and distribution, and believes that "robust supply chains" will be "essential" in completing these infrastructure upgrades.
While Fund Management recognizes that several factors are likely to prevent this scale of investment from being reached by 2030 (e.g., permitting, capital availability, transformer availability, et al), the direction of travel forms a constructive backdrop for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC, "WESCO"), in our opinion.
Founded more than a century ago, WESCO is a leading provider of commercial distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions on a global basis. Originally formed as a subsidiary of Westinghouse Electric, WESCO has now operated independently for the past 30 years and is recognized for its leading positions in the distribution of parts and components underpinning electrical, communications, and utility-related property and infrastructure-a network that was bolstered further through its acquisition of wire and cable distributor Anixter International in 2020.
The distribution business is like most, though-it has its tradeoffs. On one hand, a well-established network can act as a "quasi tax" on goods as they move throughout the supply chain, without the distributor having to take on manufacturing or development risk. On the other hand, the distribution of parts, components, and materials tied to discretionary investments can often be quite cyclical, leading to significant "swings" in working capital as well as obsolete inventories. Therefore, Third Avenue has always favored industry players with:
- entrenched positions within specific product categories,
- super-strong financial positions, and
- appropriate scale to "cross-sell" products and services to enhance returns in what is otherwise a "low margin" business.
Insofar as Fund Management is concerned, WESCO scores well on all three fronts. Put otherwise, the company has a nearly unmatched portfolio of products and services across its business-to-business distribution network with more than 50,000 suppliers (70% of which provide exclusive product offerings through WESCO) and 150,000 customers (including 90% of Fortune 100 companies). The company is also well-capitalized, with a loan-to-value ratio1 of approximately 30% and a fixed-charge coverage ratio2 of more than 4.0 times. In addition, WESCO has leading positions in North America within its Electrical, Communications, and Utility segments in terms of overall market share.
That said, WESCO has yet to realize the full efficiencies it gained through the Anixter acquisition in 2020, in our view, as the company has been operating with excess capital tied up in inventories following the supply chain disruptions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, the Anixter transaction was financed amidst extreme volatility in the capital markets in mid-2020, leaving WESCO with debt and preferred equity that is now perceived to be at "above market" rates.
In Fund Management's view, both issues seem likely to be addressed over time though, and in combination would:
- release more than $500 million of working capital and
- increase WESCO's free cash flow3 by nearly 10%, without factoring in any fundamental improvement in the operations or further margin expansion, despite management's plans to boost operating margins by 300 basis points4.
Such developments could also improve the company's cost of capital as WESCO common currently trades at a double-digit free cash flow yield5 (when factoring in the anticipated refinancing transactions) as well as a significant discount to its Net-Asset Value ("NAV") when considering transaction multiples in the distribution space-a disconnect that is unlikely to persist, in our opinion, given the durability of WESCO's network and the secular drivers behind its key segments (e.g., grid upgrades, nearshoring, automation, data center investment, et al.).
Footnotes
1Loan to Value ("LTV"): LTV represents the proportion of an asset that is being debt-financed or in other cases the debt to enterprise value ratio.
2Coverage Ratio: A coverage ratio, broadly, is a metric intended to measure a company's ability to service its debt and meet its financial obligations, such as interest payments or dividends.
3Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow ('FCF') represents the cash that a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets.
4Basis Points: Basis points, otherwise known as bps or bips, are a unit of measure used in finance to describe the percentage change in the value of financial instruments or the rate change in an index or other benchmark. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form.
5Free Cash Flow Yield: Free cash flow yield is a financial solvency ratio that compares the free cash flow per share a company is expected to earn against its market value per share. The ratio is calculated by taking the free cash flow per share divided by the current share price.
