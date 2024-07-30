Heineken: Preferring Fundamentals Over Short-Term Miss

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.34K Followers

Summary

  • Heineken's stock price is down by over 7% after releasing 2024 half-year results.
  • The company released soft H2 EBIT guidance after delivering a plus 12.5% in H1. Heineken is set to increase marketing expenses.
  • The CR Beer impairment and the adverse stock price reaction offer excellent momentum to increase the position.

Army of Heineken beer bottles in Egyptian resort Naama bay

Renewer

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) released the 2024 half-year results report earlier this morning. At the time of writing, the company stock price is down by more than 7%. Here at the Lab, we firmly believe this decline is unjustified. That said, before reporting

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.34K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HEINY, HINKF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HEINY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HEINY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HINKF
--
HEINY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News