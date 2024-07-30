QYLD: The Payouts Should Begin To Rise Significantly

Jul. 30, 2024 9:35 AM ETGlobal X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • This fund is well positioned to benefit from increasing volatility, and the VIX should rise significantly in the back half of the year for multiple reasons.
  • QYLD ETF has an expense ratio of .61%, $8.8 billion in assets under management, and a trailing yield of 11.50%.
  • The fund holds 51.58% in technology, 15.49% in communication, and monthly payouts are generated by selling at-the-money call options against the Nasdaq 100.
  • QYLD's largest holdings include Microsoft, Apple, NVIDIA, and Amazon, making up 28% of the fund's overall holdings.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

The market has become more difficult to navigate in recent months. With prices still high, consumers beginning to pull back, and political uncertainty rising, the investing environment has become much more precarious this year.

An increasingly common

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.21K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QYLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QYLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QYLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News