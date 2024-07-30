The Sage Group plc (SGGEF) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call Transcript

The Sage Group plc (OTCPK:SGGEF) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call July 30, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Howell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley
Frederic Boulan - Bank of America
Rahul Chopra - HSBC
Sven Merkt - Barclays
Toby Ogg - JPMorgan
Alex Nguyen - Jefferies

Jonathan Howell

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Sage's Q3 trading update. I'll briefly run through the key numbers and the performance of the business. And after that we can open for Q&A.

Sage has performed well in the first nine months, sustaining good momentum and delivering revenue growth in line with expectations. Total revenue for the group increased by 9% to over £1.7 billion driven by continued growth in demand for our software and services.

Regionally, North America revenue grew by 12% to £786 million with a good performance in Sage Intacct together with continuing growth in Sage 50 cloud and Sage 200 cloud.

In the UKIA region revenue grew by 8% to £497 million. This was driven by some progress in cloud native solutions including Sage Intacct, Sage Accounting and Sage Payroll alongside growth in Sage 50 cloud. And in Europe revenue increased by 6% to £454 million with a strong performance particularly in Sage 200 cloud, HR and Payroll.

Turning now to the main performance drivers. Sage Business Cloud revenue grew by 16% to almost £1.4 billion with growth remaining

