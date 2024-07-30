Waste Management: Why We Upgrade Our Rating To 'Buy', Despite Missing Analyst Estimates

Makiko Tanigawa/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Waste Management (NYSE:WM), through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. Our first published article on Seeking Alpha about WM was in July 2022, when we expressed our bullish view on the firm. Later, starting from October 2022, we have become more cautious and downgraded our rating to "hold". We have maintained this rating since then.

Rating history (Author)

Despite our relatively conservative view on valuation, WM has been trending upwards this year, and has been performing more or less in line with the broader market, even despite the sharp share price drop recently.

Data by YCharts

The aim of our writing today is to revisit our previous thesis on WM's valuation using the same dividend discount model as we used before, but with updated input parameters. To conclude our article, we will also highlight the key points from the firm's latest earnings report.

Valuation

Dividend discount model

In our previous writing, we have estimated the fair value of WM's stock to be about $167, which was at that time significantly below the share price of $212. To get this fair value, we have used a required rate of return of 8.75% (equivalent to the firm's weighted average cost of capital) and dividend growth rate of 6.8% in perpetuity, in line with the firm's long-term dividend growth rate.

So let us see now, whether these input figures need any updating or not.

1. According to the latest estimates of the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), our previously used 8.75% for required rate of return appears to be too high. Both the lower cost of equity and the lower cost of debt contribute to this lower estimate today.

WACC (valueinvesting.io)

For this reason, we will be using a 7.6% required rate of return in our dividend discount model. We expect this to have a meaningful positive impact on our fair value estimate. Looking forward, this required rate of return may even go lower. As the Fed may start cutting interest rates later this year, the cost of debt may go even lower, positively impacting the borrowing costs.

2. Since our last writing, the long-term dividend growth has only changed slightly, increasing to 6.96%. We will implement this new growth number in our calculation. However, unlike before, we will not use this number in perpetuity. We will assume a perpetual dividend growth rate somewhat lower - 5.3% - in line with the firm's revenue growth. This change makes our estimate slightly more conservative.

Dividend growth (SA)

Using the updated input parameters, our fair value estimate for WM's share turns out to be $177, which is slightly higher than our previous estimate of $167, but still roughly 10% below the current share price of $200.

Results (Author)

Important to highlight that based on the firm's fundamentals and latest financial results, we believe that the dividend is likely to remain safe and sustainable in the near future, which underlines the applicability of our approach.

Payout ratio (SA)

Also, important to note that this approach does not account for the positive impacts of the share repurchases, which could also have substantial positive impact on the share price in the long term.

Cash flow from financing (SA)

In order to get a more comprehensive view on the valuation, let us check what picture the price multiples paint.

Price multiples

Just like in our previous article, we are again looking at a set of traditional price multiples to assess, whether WM's stock is over- or undervalued. The following table compares WM's metrics with those of the sector median and the firm's own historic values.

Valuation (SA)

According to all metrics, WM is trading at a premium compared to the sector median, but is now selling at a slight discount compared to its own historic valuation - at least according to the P/E and EV/EBIT ratios.

All in all, both the dividend discount model and the price multiples indicate that WM is likely to be slightly overvalued. The question is, is this premium justified? Shall we buy the dip?

To answer these questions, let us look at the firm's latest earnings results.

Quarterly results

In the most recent quarter, WM has missed both top- and bottomline analyst estimates. While both revenue and net income have increased compared to the prior year, the rate of increase has been lower than anticipated by analysts. As a result, the share price has plummeted, falling roughly 10%.

Data by YCharts

Revenue came in at $5.4 billion, roughly $30 million lower than forecasted, while Non-GAAP EPS was $1.82, $0.01 lower than expected.

Income statement (WM)

Although expectations have not been met, we believe that the continued growth underlines the robustness of the business.

Further, it is not only the revenue and EPS growth that impresses us, but also the operating EBITDA growth (10.3% YoY) as a result of a 130 bps margin expansion. With this, the firm's operating margin reached 30%.

The company has also shown progress on its investments in a network of renewable natural gas projects and recycling assets, which we believe is going to be crucial for the success of the business going forward.

Conclusions

We have updated our dividend discount model to reflect the changes in the macroeconomic environment. Using a required rate of return of 7.6% and a dividend growth rate of 6.96% in the next 5 years and 5.3% in perpetuity yields a fair value of $177 per share for WM's stock. This is still slightly lower than the current share price of $200, but it does not account for the positive impacts of potential future share repurchases and the potentially improving interest rate environment.

When looking at a set of traditional price multiples, WM's stock also appears to be slightly overvalued, despite the recent sharp share price drop induced by the latest quarterly earnings results.

WM has missed analyst expectations both top- and bottomline, but still achieved growth year-over-year, underlining the robustness of the business.

In our opinion, WM's stock is still slightly expensive, but after the recent drop it may be a good opportunity to start building up a position for a long-term investor, focused on dividend and dividend growth.

For these reasons, we upgrade our rating to "buy".