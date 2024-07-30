hapabapa

There are several long-term reasons investors may be interested in Workday (WDAY). The company addresses some of the largest markets in enterprise software. It estimates its total addressable market ("TAM") as $142 billion but has only captured approximately 5% of its TAM.

Workday First Quarter FY 2025 Earnings Presentation

The company is a first mover in bringing Human Capital Management ("HCM") to the cloud, and some consider it a best-of-breed solution. In October last year, Gartner (IT) named Workday a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites. The company was first in its ability to execute and second to Oracle (ORCL) in the completeness of vision in the Gartner report. Since some think it offers the best product on the market, it charges premium pricing to its clients.

The company has also stepped into financial management, referred to as FINS+ in the above image. Workday is a digital transformation company that gains many customers from companies transitioning from on-prem to the cloud. Workday management has a significant opportunity to capture companies wanting to shift financial management operations to the cloud. The following image comes from its 2023 analyst day.

Workday 2023 Financial Analyst Day Presentation.

Workday is one of the most innovative companies in HCM and FINS cloud solutions and is a leader in developing AI-based solutions in these areas. People looking for a solid investment opportunity over the next ten years should perform due diligence on the company.

This article will discuss why the stock is a laggard in 2024, how it plans to monetize AI, and briefly review its fundamentals and what to expect moving forward. I will also examine a few risks and the company's valuation. Last, I will discuss why I give it a buy recommendation.

Why the stock has lagged lately

Although enterprise software/cloud companies have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) this year, some Workday investors may be frustrated that the company has also vastly underperformed the software industry and peer software/cloud companies such as Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe (ADBE).

Data by YCharts

Among the reasons that the company has underperformed is that it makes software/cloud products for HCM, which is a business that is very sensitive to interest rates and economic growth. Once the Federal Reserve ("Fed") started raising interest rates across 2022 into 2023 and committed to a higher interest rate for a longer policy, it stressed Workday's revenue growth. The following chart shows the Federal Funds Rate increases and the negative impact on revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

The company uses a per-employee-per-month ("PEPM") model. Thus, in slower economic periods where payroll growth slows or decreases, Workday's revenue growth decreases. Earlier in July, Reuters published an article that stated (emphasis added), "The Labor Department's closely watched employment report...showed the economy created 111,000 fewer jobs in April and May than previously estimated, suggesting the trend in payroll growth was slowing."

While the company reported double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024 after several months of reporting quarterly year-over-year revenue declines, management lowered full-year revenue guidance in the first quarter, disappointing analysts' expectations. Workday Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Carl Eschenbach said the following on the company's first quarter fiscal year ("FY") 2025 earnings call:

We did kind of expect a slowdown in headcount growth as compared to last year. But in Q1, it was even lower than our forecast. And we don't necessarily see that changing throughout the rest of the year, and we took that into account as we thought about the full year guidance.

An IBD article quoted one analyst's view of the situation:

"In a historically seasonally weak bookings quarter, the company called out longer sales cycles in Europe and slower-than-expected employee growth impact on contracting when customers renew," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Jester in a report. "Comments from Workday management are consistent with an overall challenging sales landscape noted by many peers."

So, until the Fed lowers interest rates and investors see light at the end of the tunnel concerning the economic situation picking up in Europe and the U.S., Workday's stock may be lackluster. Some in the market expect the Fed to reduce the Funds Rate in September. Suppose that expectation proves valid; HCM stock may rally on the news. However, the current economic picture is only a short-term investing consideration. Let's look at a longer-term consideration: Artificial Intelligence ("AI").

Monetizing AI

There is little question that the software industry has been in a funk recently. Over the last several years, hardware companies have vastly outperformed software companies in comparing the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETV (IGV) returns.

Data by YCharts

You can attribute software's lackluster returns over the last several years to several reasons ranging from higher interest rates, a slowing economy, a raised potential for recession, and the emergence of AI. When Jefferies analyst Brent Thill asked Workday CEO Eschenbach about whether AI is "boxing out" software at the Jefferies Conference on software, he said the following:

I don't believe we're seeing, at this point, dollars shifting away from a lot of what we're doing in software and it's all going to AI. I know some people say, is it all going to AI, our budgets? We don't necessarily see that. In fact, when we spend time with customers, Brent, we're seeing customers say, what can we get from the likes of Workday when it comes to AI? What can we get from the Salesforces or the Adobes or anyone else who's an existing platform or an existing technology vendor for our customers? They want to get the technology called AI or gen AI from those folks. So, I haven't seen a shift in dollars at all but people are investing or exploring and are thinking about how to leverage AI going forward.

In other words, enterprises want to see how AI can improve their business. However, they want AI innovation to come from companies with which they already have a relationship. If you believe what Eschenbach said, enterprises are not necessarily seeking AI solutions in HCM and financial management from the many companies that have flooded the market with large language models. His answer implies that for incumbent software companies to remain relevant with their customers, they must provide viable AI solutions or potentially get disrupted. Today, virtually every software company I have written about over the last year has developed AI solutions. The problem is that the software industry has encountered challenges in monetizing AI.

Workday First Quarter FY 2025 Earnings Presentation

Workday uses a two-pronged approach for monetizing AI. The first prong of its strategy is to infuse AI throughout its platform. To maintain customer loyalty, it won't charge extra for new AI features embedded into the platform. During the Jefferies event, Eschenbach said it has "65 million users, processing 800 billion transactions a year on our platform." It will use that data to train its AI algorithms. Although AI may prove disruptive to some software companies, the amount and quality of data the company retains may serve as a competitive advantage for Workday in developing an AI that generates superior insights and predictions to competitors in planning/budgeting, workforce, and financial management solutions. CEO Eschenbach said:

We have over 50 AI use cases right now on the platform with another 25 rolling out later this year. And because we haven't rushed to market and said we're going to increase prices, the feedback from our customers has been incredible. They say thank you, we appreciate your approach, we pay you an annual subscription fee, we expect innovation, and we don't want to be the haves and have-not and who gets access to your AI.

The second prong of its strategy is that the company will selectively offer advanced AI features as premium add-ons. During the Jefferies Conference, CEO Eschenbach discussed several premium features:

Talent Optimization, it has about a 50% attach rate to all of our HCM customers, and that allows people to leverage the knowledge about skills to drive internal mobility for our customers. We acquired a company called HiredScore, which we think is one of the best talent acquisition platforms in the market, completely AI-driven.

The company also monetizes AI through an Innovation Index, which appears to be an annual survey of its customers. CEO Eschenbach never fully described the Innovation Index. Still, he said at the conference, "That innovation index is something we get to monetize just based on our contractual agreements with our customers."

Lastly, the company will monetize AI through its AI marketplace, launched at its Developer Conference on June 3-6, 2024. CEO Eschenbach said the following about its AI marketplace, "We'll have 15 partners and application vendors in the AI marketplace that are highly curated, all of our security wrapped around it, and customers can now buy these AI apps through Workday, and we'll be able to monetize it as well."

Company Fundamentals

Workday First Quarter FY 2025 Earnings Presentation

Workday has a substantial switching cost moat. It uses a land-and-expand business model, meaning it lands a small deal with a customer, establishes a relationship through excellent customer service, and earns more significant deals. As customers rely on Workday's platform for more HCM and financial services, switching to a competing service becomes more costly and complex. The reluctance to switch to a competing service because the cost is too high forms the basis of a switching cost moat.

One way to measure the strength of Workday's moat is through gross revenue retention ("GRR"), a measure of a subscription business's ability to retain recurring revenue from existing customers, including downgrades and cancellations. Workday recorded a first quarter FY 2025 GRR of 95%, a top-tier number indicating that the company retains most of its customers and has a robust moat.

The company highlighted ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth because it is a vital metric for assessing subscription-based businesses like Workday and represents the likely income existing customers should generate yearly. ARR growth rate is an indicator of future growth potential. A rapidly growing ARR signifies robust customer acquisition and retention. If the company hits its FY 2025 estimates, it will produce a 19% compound annual growth rate from 2021, a solid number.

The company likes to use non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) numbers to describe its profitability in most investor presentations. However, although the 470 basis points increase correctly describes Workday's profitability trajectory if it hits the FY 2025 margin forecast, the following table shows why some may object to the company using non-GAAP metrics to highlight its operating income margin.

Workday First Quarter FY 2025 Earnings Release.

As the above table shows, stock-based compensation ("SBC") makes up most of the company's non-GAAP operating income. Although SBC is a non-cash expense, it dilutes shareholders. Workday's first quarter FY 2025 weighted-average diluted shares were 270,298, up 8,927 shares over the previous year's comparable quarter.

The following chart shows Workday's first-quarter GAAP operating margin of 3.22%. In comparison, its first quarter FY 2025 non-GAAP operating margin was 25.9%. Still, the trajectory of operating margin is impressive using non-GAAP or GAAP metrics. Chief Financial Officer Zane Rowe said, "I want to reiterate our commitment to investing to support long-term growth while expanding margins."

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect Workday to deliver double-digit revenue and earnings growth annually over the next ten years, making the stock an attractive long-term investment.

The company's cash flow from operations ("CFO") to sales ratio is 29.66%, which means the company converts every $1 of sales into $0.30 of cash. This number is significant because a growing CFO-to-sales ratio positively impacts free cash flow ("FCF") when the company rapidly grows sales. Workday produced $2.244 billion in trailing 12-month ("TTM") CFO during the first quarter.

Data by YCharts

The company generated $1.993 billion in TTM FCF in the first quarter.

Data by YCharts

The company ended the first quarter with an excellent balance sheet, with $7.182 billion in cash and short-term investments against $2.981 in long-term debt. Its debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41, meaning that Workday has a low risk of insolvency. Additionally, all of the company's long-term debt is in convertible senior notes. The advantage of this type of debt is the company has lower borrowing costs, meaning it pays fewer interest payments to the holder of the convertible note. A fictitious example of why a convertible may be preferable for companies is that instead of a company selling a bond that pays 7.5% interest, it can sell a convertible bond that pays 3% interest, and if its stock goes up by 30% the bond converts into stock. Existing investors may not be bothered by the dilution, if the reason for the conversion is that the stock price increased substantially.

Valuation

Workday's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 8.083, well below its median of the last five, seven, and ten years. If the stock traded at its seven-year median, its price would be $324.56, about 42% above its July 26, 2024, closing price.

Data by YCharts

The company's Enterprise Value ("EV") to Revenue ratio is 7.464, well below its five-, seven-, and ten-year median, suggesting undervaluation.

Data by YCharts

However, when using other valuation methods, the market appears to overvalue it to varying degrees. Seeking Alpha Quant rates Workday's valuation as D relative to the Information Technology sector.

The following chart compares Workday's one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and earnings-per-share ("EPS") growth estimates with several competitors' one-year forward numbers. I wanted to compare based on one-year forward numbers because the HCM sector should recover by the calendar year 2025. Since 2021, Workday has enjoyed a premium valuation alongside Paycom Software (PAYC). While Paycom has faded away, the only company with a higher one-year forward P/E today is SAP SE (SAP).

Data by YCharts

The following table compares the same competitors' one-year forward P/E to their one-year forward EPS growth estimate. Using a general rule that considers a stock undervalued when its forward P/E trades at a lower number than its EPS estimate, the market undervalues SAP's expected EPS growth in the calendar year 2025. Workday and the other companies on the table (except SAP) have forward P/Es that exceed their expected calendar year 2025 EPS growth rates, suggesting overvaluation.

Company name One-Year Forward P/E One-year forward EPS growth estimate SAP SE 32.16 34.53% Workday 29.01 15.29% Paychex (PAYX) 23.78 6.07% Oracle 19.25 15.25% Paycom 18.59 13.59% Click to enlarge

Although analysts expect Workday and Oracle to grow EPS at similar rates, the market awards Workday a premium valuation over Oracle. Oracle and SAP are more diversified software/cloud investments, while Workday is a pure play in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning). Investors seeking an ERP pure play investment may award Workday a higher valuation than Oracle and SAP over a given time frame when they have similar growth rates.

Workday Reverse DCF

The first quarter of 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $1,993 Terminal growth rate 2% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 14% Current Stock Price (July 26, 2024 closing price) $228.64 Terminal FCF value $7.536 billion Discounted Terminal Value $36.319 billion TTM FCF margin 26.3% Click to enlarge

Assuming a terminal growth rate of 2%, a discount rate of 10%, and assuming it can average an FCF margin of 26% over the next ten years, Workday would need to maintain a revenue growth rate of 14% over the next ten years. According to the consensus of two analysts, the company will only grow revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 11.76% over the next ten years. However, at the highest estimate of $24.21 billion, one analyst expects revenue to grow at a 12.73% CAGR over the next ten years. This stock is in the range of calling it fairly valued because if I assume it eventually grows to an average 30% FCF margin, the company would only need to grow FCF at 12.2% over the next ten years.

This DCF tells me we want Workday to maintain an average 13% revenue growth rate while expanding its FCF margin to around 30%. Investors can use this information to monitor the company's revenue growth rates and FCF margin. For instance, if you observe FCF margins expand to 31% and revenue growth rates grow to 15% and maintain at those levels, the market will likely bid the stock up. Alternatively, suppose you see FCF margins sink to 25%, and the company seems unable to expand them further, or revenue drops to 8%, and it stays there, and it's not a cyclical downturn. In that case, the market might conclude something is wrong with the company, and the stock will likely drop precipitously.

Risks

One considerable near-term risk is the possibility of a recession. The following chart shows the probability of recession at nearly 56%. Investors should only expect the market to sustain a rally in this stock once that probability starts receding. On the one hand, an actual recession would likely cause the Fed to lower interest rates. However, investor sentiment may remain poor depending on how severely U.S. job losses impact the HCM sector and Workday's business. A soft landing presents the best scenario for the company. In a soft landing, the economy would avoid a recession, and the Fed would lower interest rates in response to lower inflation. The company's business fundamentals could improve significantly, swiftly followed by a robust rebound in the stock price.

Data by YCharts

Remember that the company also has convertible debt. A significant disadvantage of convertible debt is that it can dilute the shares of existing investors. Sometimes, the conversion can take place at disadvantageous times for the company. For instance, holders of this type of debt may decide to convert when the share price is low, which is terrible for existing investors.

The company has several longer-term risks, one of which is competition. The ERP market is intensely competitive, with low barriers to entry. AI may make it easier for new companies to bring new solutions to the market. Although Workday may be a pioneer in bringing HCM applications to the cloud, some companies it competes against may have more significant financial resources and greater name recognition. For instance, Microsoft (MSFT) offers a competing HR service within Dynamics 365. This service may eventually be competitive enough to squeeze Workday's margins, making it harder for the company to achieve the profitability margins investors want to see to justify its valuation.

Another long-term risk is that AI may reduce the labor market size. Since Workday charges companies on a PEPM basis, if its customers hire fewer workers because AI reduces headcount, its revenue opportunities could dry up in the HCM market.

Workday is a buy

Only patient investors should consider buying the company at current prices. It could take at least a year before sentiment surrounding the company improves, and the stock price may remain stuck in the mud in the short term. However, if you are a growth investor looking for a company well-positioned for a rebound in economic growth, consider researching Workday further. It's a best-of-breed company in ERP software, an area with a significant global TAM. Although the company may look overvalued by some metrics, Workday's stock should meaningfully rebound as investor sentiment turns positive when the Fed eventually lowers interest rates and the job market improves. I rate Workday as a buy for long-term investors.