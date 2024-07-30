Boy Wirat

The Trade Desk: Google's Decision Not To "Eliminate" Cookies Seems Beneficial

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) investors are likely heading into the ad tech leader's Q2 earnings release with uncertainties, given Google's (GOOGL) (GOOG) recent decision "not to eliminate third-party cookies in its Chrome browser." It has received mixed reviews within the advertising industry, suggesting it is expected to be scrutinized at TTD's Q2 earnings release on August 8.

In my last TTD article in May 2024, I acknowledged the company's solid growth pillars and robust execution. Despite that, I also highlighted caution on its valuation and anticipated a more significant decline to level off recent FOMO. However, the stock has proved more resilient than expected, urging me to reassess whether my caution is still justified.

I don't expect The Trade Desk to report near-term material impact on its revenue and earnings visibility linked to Google's recent decision. CEO Jeff Green also highlighted that the delay is "beneficial for the open internet, provided Google adheres to its current plan." As a result, it's expected to afford more time for advertisers to "adapt and implement improved personalization technologies."

Of concern is whether the industry might consider slowing down its transition to alternative identifiers like UID2 (led by The Trade Desk). Advertisers are expected to have more time to make the necessary transition. However, given the increased scrutiny and demand for more privacy-enhancing technologies, there's likely a pressing need to meet these requirements as soon as possible.

Apple's (AAPL) transition battered the industry previously, underscoring the underlying challenges. Therefore, The Trade Desk must encourage more advertisers to undertake a longer-term view on UID2. There are also valid concerns about whether Google might divert more business toward its proprietary ad tech business. However, regulatory scrutiny will likely remain intense against the Mountain View-headquartered company. Therefore, I assess that advertisers must not ease off so quickly on Google's recent decision to "kill off" cookies. Instead, they should capitalize on the opportunity to evaluate the appropriate alternative identifiers. It's also critical for these advertisers to gain more access to first-party data, lowering their execution risks in a post-cookie world.

The Trade Desk: More Time Spent On The Open Internet

Time spent with the Open Internet Vs. walled gardens (% share) (The Trade Desk filings)

Given The Trade Desk's leading position in advertising technology outside of the walled gardens, it's expected to lead the charge in potentially lifting more advertising dollars to the open internet.

As seen above, time spent inside the walled gardens has dropped from a 62% share in 2014 to a share of just 39% in 2023. Despite that, the walled gardens still dominate the ad dollars, corroborating their reach and network effect moat and its mega tech peers. Amazon's (AMZN) more aggressive push against the legacy TV networks with the recent NBA deal and AMZN's entry into CTV advertising could intensify the competitive dynamics.

In addition, YouTube's stranglehold over the rest of its CTV peers has not diminished, although its growth has normalized over the past year. Despite that, The Trade Desk's ability to capitalize on the surge in retail media is expected to gain traction. Accordingly, "global retail media spending is expected to reach $140B in 2024," up 28% YoY. With advertisers looking to diversify from relying on third-party cookies, I believe retail media will be an increasingly pivotal growth vector that TTD is well-positioned to benefit.

As a reminder, management highlighted the integration of first-party data within the retail environment. Consequently, it has helped advertisers to formulate "more precise measurement of their campaigns, enabling clearer insights into consumer behavior and sales impact." It also reflects shifting trends in the consumer landscape as more brands look to connect better with their customers at the point of purchase, opening up more opportunities for TTD and its retailers.

As a result, I assess that TTD's most significant growth vectors in CTV and retail media should continue to help the company outperform its smaller ad tech peers. Wall Street estimates on TTD are also generally supportive, suggesting optimism in TTD isn't misplaced.

TTD: Resilient Growth Profile Through 2025

The Trade Desk estimates (TIKR)

The Trade Desk is also expected to maintain resilient and stable +20% revenue growth through next year. In addition, profitability gains are expected to be consistent, lowering the company's execution risks.

However, it should be noted that TTD's growth profile is expected to be markedly slower than its 5-year average. Therefore, investors must be cautious about anticipating a more aggressive valuation re-rating moving ahead.

I believe being somewhat cautious about an aggressive re-rating makes sense, as macroeconomic headwinds could intensify. Consumer spending metrics are increasingly worrying, although there are currently no signs of red flags. If these headwinds worsen, it could affect advertising spending, potentially hitting TTD and its ad tech peers.

TTD Stock: Not Expensive When Considering Its "A+" Growth Grade

TTD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

TTD's "F" valuation suggests the company needs to continue executing well. Its "A-" earnings revisions grade underscores its robust execution, justifying the solid "A-" buying momentum. As a result, I have confidence in relying on the stock's growth-adjusted metrics to assess whether the market's confidence in TTD is corroborated.

Accordingly, TTD's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 1.4 is aligned with its sector median of 1.42. It's also markedly below its 5Y average of 2.9, suggesting the market hasn't gone FOMO with TTD's valuation.

As a result, I assess the market's optimism on TTD as justified, giving dip-buyers more confidence to buy more aggressively on its pullbacks.

Is TTD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

TTD price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

TTD remains in a medium-term uptrend, underpinned by solid bottoms in November 2023 and April 2024. Despite that, the stock has dropped into a recent correction, declining almost 14% through its recent lows.

While a further decline to the $75 level (April lows) cannot be ruled out, it isn't my base case, given the clarity over its revenue and earnings growth profile through 2025.

Google's recent decision not to "kill" cookies is expected to provide more time for advertisers to shift to alternative identifiers. Moreover, the near-term revenue impact isn't expected to be significant. However, it could delay the near-term adoption growth of UID2. Despite that, I believe advertisers understand that diversifying from Google's walled garden should remain the long-term goal.

Coupled with TTD's reasonable forward PEG ratio, I assess its solid buying momentum is justified. Therefore, investors should capitalize on the recent market pullback and add more shares as we head into its upcoming earnings call.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive comments to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below to help everyone in the community learn better!