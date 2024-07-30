JHVEPhoto

Summary

I am positive for Moncler S.p.A. (OTCPK:MONRF). My summarized thesis is that MONRF could be a tactical short-term long for investors that are looking to allocate capital to the luxury goods industry. MONRF has managed to outperform larger peers, especially in China, and if it is able to continue showing positive double-digit growth in this region, I expect the market to show preference for MONRF relative to peers, resulting in valuation multiples to trade at a premium to peers’ average.

Company overview

MONRF is a luxury brand that operates two brands: Moncler and Stone Island. The products that MONRF offers include a variety of categories, such as shoes, ready-to-wear, outerwear, accessories, etc. for males, females, and kids. Both brands have a global presence, wherein Moncler generates 50% of revenue from Asia, 35% from EMEA, and 14% from Americas, Stone Island generates 70% from EMEA, 22% from Asia, and 8% from Americas.

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (1H24) reported on 24th Sept, MONRF reported a relatively positive quarter in light of the current macro environment, especially in China. Sales on a constant currency [CC] basis grew 3%, driven by Moncler brand retail sales of 8% growth, but offset by a 4% decline in Moncler wholesale. By region, the Moncler brand saw growth of 6% in Asia and the rest of the world, -1% growth in the Americas, and 6% growth in EMEA. Stone Island brand revenues fell by 4% CC, mainly dragged down by a wholesale decline of 28% but supported by retail growth of 27%. In terms of profit, MONRF 1H24 EBIT saw ~19% y/y CC growth to EUR258.7 million, implying a margin of 21%, a ~190 bps improvement vs. 1H23. A big part of the expansion is due to the positive gross margin expansion of ~180 bps y/y, driven by a better channel mix (more towards DTC).

Solid outperformer in the industry

Considering how the luxury goods market has fared so far, I consider MONRF’s positive growth in 2Q24 to be very good. While the Moncler brand y/y growth decelerated heavily from 26% in 1Q24 to 8% in 2Q24, readers should note that the comp base in 2Q23 was tougher as y/y growth was 45% back then. A better way to look at 2Q24 performance is on a two-year stack basis; doing so shows that demand remains very strong (1Q24 two-year stack is ~69% while 2Q24 two-year stack is ~57%). Importantly, there was no deceleration in growth throughout the quarter, which further strengthens the point that MONRF is greatly outperforming the industry.

The key highlight for MONRF was its performance in China. For comparison, major brands like LVMH, Kering, and Burberry saw their China sales crater by a large magnitude, while MONRF saw double-digit growth in China. Management even went one step ahead to call out the strong brand momentum with Chinese consumers in Mainland China. Initially, I was skeptical to believe that MONRF's strong performance in China was a blip (maybe they have a hot product that sells really well for the short term) given the poor spending environment. However, Hermes also came out saying that they sell strong China sales, and a key reason was Hermes tight control on supply and demand. This pushed me to believe that its MONRF outperformance might be partially driven by its strategic decision to move away from wholesale to DTC (wholesale as a percentage of total revenue went from 62% in FY11 to 30% in FY15 to low-20% in FY24).

Gross margin upside

Gross margins should continue to trend upward in 2H24 as MONRF continues to put focus on its DTC channels and raise prices. On the former, I am all for management to step on the accelerator pedal, as it seems to be working very well (DTC has a higher margin because there are no intermediaries to "pay for"). For the latter, management has indicated that they will raise prices by mid-single digits starting in 2H, so that should help with gross margin as well. Viewed from another lens, management raising prices is also a very positive sign that underlying demand remains strong, in my opinion. This increase in profitability should provide MONRF with further flexibility to invest in market share opportunities, such as marketing campaigns, to ride on the current momentum to capture demand.

Valuation and positioning

Given the strong outperformance, I believe MONRF could be a tactical short-term long for investors that want to allocate capital to this industry. Like I have said, performance is a lot better than large peers, and the only other outperformer is Hermes. The problem with investing in Hermes is that its valuation is 42x forward PE, more than 2x the current industry average (~22x today). Whereas for MONRF, valuation is at ~22x, in line with average. If MONRF can continue to sustain its China outperformance, it should attract capital from investors.

Historically, MONRF has generally traded in line with the industry average, but there have been pockets of outperformance. Assuming the MONRF valuation spread against the industry average hits back to the +1 standard deviation (9% premium), MONRF could trade ~24x, which translates to a FY24 share price target of EUR64 / ~USD70 (based on FY25 consensus estimates).

(Note: The industry valuation average is based on these peers: LVMH, Prada, Kering, Capri, and Hermes.)

Investment Risk

Consumer spending weakness in China could become a lot worse than today, and that may drag down MONRF sales performance regardless of how well its strategy is. In this case, there will be little reason for investors to prefer MONRF against other luxury peers, which means that it is less likely that MONRF will trade at a premium to the industry.

Conclusion

My positive view on MONRF is because of its positive 2Q24 performance, particularly in China, which makes it a compelling tactical short-term long in the luxury goods sector. The idea is that If MONRF can continue to report positive growth despite the current macro turmoil, especially in China, the market is likely to attach a premium to the stock as investors will prefer to own MONRF given its cheaper valuation (compared to Hermes) and positive performance (vs other peers that are facing a turmoil in China).

