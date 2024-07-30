Bitcoin's Future Hinges On Trump: Will His Victory Ignite A Bull Run?

Jul. 30, 2024 11:02 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD) Crypto1 Comment
Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.77K Followers

Summary

  • Trump endorses Bitcoin, marking a significant attack on the Democrats' anti-crypto stance.
  • Bitcoin's value, driven by investor confidence, could surge with government backing.
  • The dizzy heights of $100k could be in sight, but there needs to be a convincing breakout and a rally might be more tempered compared to previous ones.
  • A mildly bearish case would see BTC fall back from the current level.
  • Hardcore bears are expecting a new crypto winter to kick off with a fall below $40,000.
U.S. flag and next to it some bitcoins, on a green table.

Fernando Genzor/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump is backing bitcoin. If he wins in November, it seems he will put policies in place that will be a 180-degree turn away from the crypto-killing attitudes of the Democrat administration. You can’t really blame the government for hating private sector money; after

This article was written by

Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.77K Followers
Clem Chambers is CEO of Online Blockchain plc, a leading UK-listed blockchain research and development incubator. He is also the founder and former CEO of global stocks, shares and crypto information website ADVFN.com and author of Amazon No.1 Bestseller 101 Ways to Pick Stock Market Winners and Trading Cryptocurrencies: A Beginner’s Guide. A prolific financial writer, Chambers has written for many of the world’s leading financial titles and won Journalist of the Year in the Business Market Commentary category in the State Street U.K. Institutional Press Awards in 2018. Clem has a history of calling the markets early. Chambers is also General Partner of Ylem Capital: clem@ylem.capital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an active crypto investor and trader, and buy, sell and hold all kinds of cryptocurrency. I will likely have positions long and short in a number of cryptos at any given moment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News