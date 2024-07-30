Fernando Genzor/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump is backing bitcoin. If he wins in November, it seems he will put policies in place that will be a 180-degree turn away from the crypto-killing attitudes of the Democrat administration. You can’t really blame the government for hating private sector money; after all, the private sector is way more innovative and creative than any state sector, and having private enterprise competing against a key government monopoly will prove contentious. If bitcoin becomes a strategic asset, it doesn’t mean it will replace the paper dollar, and if bitcoin is to be ‘digital gold’ for the US government, it will circulate no more as money than gold does. So, bitcoin and the dollar can co-exist, and it is good to recall Gresham’s law: Bad money drives out good. As such, it’s dollars in the pocket and bitcoin in the vault, an outcome no Bitcoin Maxi would argue with.

Bitcoin relies on belief in the same way as a green slip of paper with $20 printed on it does, and, for millions of people, belief in bitcoin is strong. So, if the US government does lay in piles of BTC, it will not harm crypto at all. The credibility of such an action, plus the mopping up of large amounts, will undoubtedly push the price. Bitcoin has reflected this Trump endorsement already in a rally toward the top of its current sideways trading range.

It is best to get bullish when prices fall and bearish when they rise. This way it is more likely you will buy near the bottom and sell near the top rather than the other way around, where you buy tops and sell bottoms.

So here we are again approaching the top of the trend that bitcoin has been in for months.

Unless you are a ‘hold bitcoin forever’ type, you will be hoping for the following events.

Why not?

Let’s not forget what bears think, so here is a chart with Bull and Bear expectations drawn on.

You can certainly see that we are likely to get near the top of the current range and if the recent past is anything to go on, bitcoin will flounce back down again to $60,000.

However, I have to say, there is a solid chance for the long-awaited breakout. Firstly, a Trump pump has legs if he continues to lead the polls. Then there is - in the market itself - the sort of calm in the crypto news flow that suggests the market is naturally bullish, not artificially pumped by boosters exulting crypto at every turn.

To go to the dreamed-of heights of $100K-plus, there will need to be a breakout of a convincing nature; well through the top of the box it’s been penned into, say $76000 or higher. Alternately, a mildly bearish expectation would see a fallback from the current level continuing the gentle droop we have seen building since the initial high, with hardcore bears expecting a new crypto winter to kick off with a fall below $40,000.

Yet, the halving grinds on, and this should ultimately be the dynamic to force bitcoin higher.

I’m not a fan of this kind of attritional market. The bitcoin market is not the fun of old, where sudden massive verticals carried huge capital gains. This sluggishness is inevitable now that bitcoin is such a heavy asset, with no more miraculous moons ahead.

I still hold all my Ethereum, so I must be a bull, but I’m certainly far from the raging bull of old.

It will take new technical developments for crypto plus Trump in the White House to bring back that old magic, but they are both in the realm of probabilities rather than certainty. The market knows this, which is why it is hesitating at these levels.

I feel I can say, if bitcoin breaks $80,000, it will break $100,000. This might be a profitable tip if it comes to pass, but it’s a long way from the sort of outcomes that we saw in 2017 and 2021. Bitcoin has matured.