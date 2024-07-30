Funtap

As an income-driven investor with a likeness for companies that operate within the restaurant and retail sectors, I wanted to take a closer look at Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) which currently trades at $27.30/share and offers its investors an annualized yield of 5.07% ($1.39/share) as it continues to successfully execute a growth-by-acquisition strategy.

Company Overview

Four Corners Property Trust is "an independent, publicly traded company that owns, acquires, and leases restaurant and retail properties on a net basis. Our primary goal is to create long-term shareholder value through the growth of our asset base and the payment of consistent cash dividends. To achieve this goal, we pursue a business strategy focused on opportunistic, stable acquisitions and tenant diversification".

Its portfolio currently consists of 1,137 properties across 149 brands in 47 states and possesses an average lease length of 7.6 years.

The Income-Driven Perspective

From an income-driven perspective, there are several reasons as to why I'm attracted to shares of FCPT.

For starters, its dividend yield of 5.04% is attractive when compared to several other income-generating investments in today's market. For example, shares of both Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Safehold Inc. (SAFE) each offer shareholders yields that are much lower than that of FCPT.

To put things in perspective, shares of LAND currently yield 3.72% which is roughly 27% lower than that of FCPT, while shares of SAFE currently yield 3.15% which is roughly 37% lower than that of FCPT.

Secondly, FCPT's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.76 suggests the stock is moderately affordable and may have some investors even calling its shares "slightly on the expensive side" when compared to the same industry counterparts as noted above.

For argument's sake, shares of LAND possess an extremely high P/E ratio of 279.48 while shares of SAFE possess a P/E ratio of 14.9, which is just a bit more favorable than shares of FCPT.

Finviz

Lastly, I'm someone that keeps a close eye on moving averages and if a company's 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day SMA are all positive, that certainly reinforces my attraction to the stock. In the case of FCPT, its 20-Day SMA (+5.35%), its 50-Day SMA (+9.01%), and its 200-Day SMA (+13.97%) were all up at the time I was composing this article.

How FCPT's Valuation Stacks Up Against Its Peers

When it comes to the valuation of FCPT it once again outshines both peers that I had previously mentioned.

As it currently stands, FCPT possesses a Valuation Grade of "B-" which is supported by solid ratings in terms of its EV/EBIT (TTM) which is rated as a "B+", its Total Debt/Equity (TTM) which is rated as a "B-", and its Dividend Yield (TTM) which is rated as a "B".

If we were to take each of these metrics and compare them to their respective sector means, we'd see that FCPT outperforms in each of the three noted metrics.

With that said, LAND possesses a Valuation Grade of a "D+" which is supported by mediocre ratings in terms of its EV/EBIT (TTM) which is rated as a "C+", its Total Debt/Equity (TTM) which is rated as a "B-", and its Dividend Yield (TTM) which is rated as a "C-".

If we were to take each of these metrics and compare them to their respective sector means, we'd see that Gladstone Land outperforms the sector mean in terms of its EV/EBIT (TTM) (32.68% vs. a mean of 34.06%) and Total Debt/Equity (TTM) (84.65% vs. a mean 95.06%), and Dividend Yield (TTM) (3.78% vs. a mean of 4.29%) metrics.

Additionally, SAFE possesses a Valuation Grade of "D+" which is supported by a solid rating in terms of its EV/EBIT (TTM) which is rated as an "A", and is hindered by underwhelming ratings across its Total Debt/Equity (TTM) which is rated as a "D", and its Dividend Yield (TTM) which is rated as a "D+".

If we were to take each of these metrics and compare them to their respective sector means, we'd see that Safehold's metrics are favorable in terms of its EV/EBIT (TTM) (19.89% vs. a mean of 34.06%), and unfavorable in terms of its Total Debt/Equity (TTM) (177.02% vs. a mean of 95.06%), and Dividend Yield (TTM) (3.13% vs. a mean of 4.29%) metrics.

Steady AFFO Growth

Anytime we're considering a potential investment in a REIT, we must look at the company's AFFO growth compared to its sector averages (in this case we'll go through the Specialized REIT segment) and then look at things from a year-over-year, 3-year, 5-year, and forward-looking perspective.

As it currently stands the sector averages 2.41% in year-over-year AFFO growth, 4.10% in 3-year AFFO growth, 2.21% in 5-year AFFO growth, and a dismal 1.53% in forward-looking AFFO growth.

Seeking Alpha

When it comes to FCPT, the REIT outpaces the sector averages across three of the four AFFO indicators. For example, the company has demonstrated a dismal 1.83% in year-over-year AFFO growth while its 5.06% in 3-year AFFO growth, 4.19% in 5-year AFFO growth, and 2.61% in forward-looking AFFO growth are all positive indicators for those that may be looking to establish a long-term position in FCPT.

Steady Dividend Growth

As was the case with AFFO growth, we must also look at a REITs dividend growth over a prolonged period. In the case of FCPT I wanted to look at the REITs dividend growth since 2020.

Yahoo! Finance

Over the last five years we've seen its dividend increase from $1.24/year in 2020 to $1.40/year in 2024. This total increase of $0.16/year demonstrates an average annual increase of $0.032/year or a CAGR of roughly 2.5%.

A Look at the Safety of its Dividend

How safe is the dividend of FCPT when compared to its peers throughout the entire REIT sector? As it currently stands, shares of FCPT currently possess a dividend safety grade of "D+" which is certainly concerning especially when we look at the 20 factors one must consider determining the safety of a REITs dividend when compared to its peers as a whole.

Seeking Alpha

When it comes to the safety scorecard of FCPT there are three areas of slight concern and if improved upon, we could see an even safer dividend.

For starters, FCPT's AFFO Payout Ratio (FWD) is 80.37% which is only slightly higher than the sector mean of 74.53%, if the REITs management team were to tighten that ratio a bit to somewhere in the range of 76.5% - 78.5%, maybe it would be less of a concern.

Secondly, FCPT's AFFO Payout Ratio (TTM) was 80.88% which is fairly higher than the sector mean of 73.43%, had it been in a range of 77.3% - 78.75%, it too would be less of a concern.

Lastly, the REIT's FAD Payout Ratio (TTM) was 80.5% which although much higher than the sector mean of 63.06%, is still somewhat of a concern and a preferred range may be 73.75% - 77.25%.

Q2 Earnings Expectations

According to analysts, " the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42". Over the last four quarters, the company has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates and is on pace to do the same when they report on July 31.

NASDAQ

Although the last four quarters have exceeded estimates, my expectations are for FCPT to exceed (by a range of $0.015 - $0.03/share) estimates when they announce earnings next week and the reason behind this estimate lies in the continued growth of its geographically diverse portfolio.

What are some of the benefits of having a geographically diverse portfolio?

Having a geographically diverse portfolio offers numerous advantages, particularly in the current landscape where lower taxes and a shift toward remote work have spurred a demographic shift toward states with a low cost of living and high quality of life.

FCPT's portfolio, which is primarily suburban and situated in fast-growing and diverse regions, benefits significantly from these trends. Notably, Texas and Florida, the largest states in FCPT's portfolio by annual base rent (ABR), were the two highest in-migration states according to the 2023 U-Haul growth index.

This migration trend underscores the strategic value of FCPT's portfolio locations, as these states continue to attract new residents and businesses, fostering economic growth and stability. However, any economic downturn in either state or their neighboring regions could have a negative impact on FCPT's growth prospects.

FCPT Accelerates its Growth-by-Acquisition Strategy

I wanted to briefly examine the flurry of acquisitions that FCPT has made between April 1 and June 30 of this year. It was during this time that we saw FCPT engage in a total of ten (10) acquisitions, all of which should contribute to its long-term growth. Here's the breakdown:

4/11/24: Banfield Pet Hospital - $2.4 Million - The property is newly constructed and located in a strong retail corridor in Iowa under a long-term, net lease with approximately 10 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.3% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, and exclusive of transaction costs.

4/29/2024: Patient First Urgent Care - $6.6 Million - The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Pennsylvania under a triple net lease with approximately ten years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.1% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

5/15/2024: Longhorn Steakhouse - $2 Million - The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois and is corporate-operated under a net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate that was in range with previous FCPT transactions.

5/23/2024: Mavis Tire (Multiple) - $20 Million - The properties acquired via sale-leaseback transactions are located across Alabama (2), Georgia (2), Louisiana (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), and Tennessee (1). Each property is operated under a long-term, triple net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate that was in range with previous FCPT transactions.

5/28/2024: National Veterinary Associates - $1.8 Million - The property is located in Florida and is corporate-operated under a new long-term, triple net lease with annual rent bumps. The transaction was priced at a cap rate that was in range with previous FCPT transactions.

5/31/2024: Blue Pearl Pet Hospital - $1.9 Million - "The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.9% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs".

5/31/2024: National Veterinary Associates - $2 Million - The property is located in Indiana and is corporate-operated under a new long-term, triple net lease with annual rent bumps. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

5/31/2024: Mavis Tire (Additional) - $2.4 Million - "The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Illinois and is corporate-operated under a long-term, triple net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate that was in range with previous FCPT transactions".

6/6/2024: Mercy Health Clinic - $3.8 Million - "The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Missouri and corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.1% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs".

6/7/2024: MercyOne Outpatient Clinic - $3 Million - "The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Iowa and is corporate-operated under a long-term, triple net lease with approximately six years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.2% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs".

These transactions will benefit FCPT by diversifying and strengthening its portfolio with high-quality, long-term net leases in strong retail corridors across various states.

The acquisition of properties like Banfield Pet Hospital and Patient First Urgent Care, with cap rates of 7.3% and 7.1% respectively, ensures a stable and predictable stream of income for each property. Additionally, large-scale transactions such as the $20 million Mavis Tire acquisition across multiple locations and multiple states, along with other strategic purchases like Longhorn Steakhouse and National Veterinary Associates, enhance FCPT's geographic diversity and tenant mix, providing a solid foundation for sustained growth and risk mitigation.

Finding A Balance through Diversification

FCPT has recently found balance through diversification by expanding into both the automotive and medical retail industries.

Its automotive portfolio, currently consisting of 139 leases with brands like Firestone, Mr. Tire, Goodyear, Mavis Tire, and Circle K, represents 9% of FCPT's annual base rent.

FCPT Investor Presentation - April 2024

Similarly, FCPT's medical retail portfolio, currently consisting of 90 leases with entities such as HCA Healthcare, Fastpace Health, VCA Animal Hospitals, Banfield Pet Hospital, and Aspen Dental, accounts for 8% of its annual base rent.

FCPT Investor Presentation - April 2024

This strategic diversification helps FCPT mitigate risks and stabilize its income by spreading investments across different sectors and securing long-term, reliable tenants.

Potential Risk Factors & Headwinds to Consider

Now that we've taken an in-depth look at FCPT, we need to address such risks and headwinds as FCPT's high payout ratios, FCPT's dependence on both the restaurant and retail sectors and lastly the highly competitive retail acquisition marketplace.

As we noted earlier, FCPT's dividend safety is certainly a concern due to its high AFFO payout ratios. The forward payout ratio stands at 80.37%, and the trailing twelve-month (TTM) payout ratio is 80.88%, both significantly higher than the sector means of 74.53% and 73.43%, respectively. This high payout ratio may pressure the company's ability to maintain and grow its dividend.

In addition to the concerns around dividend safety, FCPT is still heavily dependent on its holdings within the restaurant and retail sectors (83% vs. 17%), which are both highly volatile and highly sensitive to economic downturns. If there was a significant disruption in either of these markets or an economic downturn, FCPT's rental income and financial stability could be negatively impacted.

FCPT Corporate Website

The last of the three risks and headwinds to consider is the highly competitive acquisition marketplace for retail and restaurant properties. Since FCPT operates in the highly competitive retail and restaurant real estate marketplaces, retail acquisitions with favorable cap rates can be a tall task, so anytime an acquisition does come into play, its costs may be higher and ROI may be lower.

Conclusion

As an income-driven investor, I am confident in my decision to stay long on shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT). The attractive dividend yield of 5.04%, coupled with its portfolio of 1,137 properties across 149 brands in 47 states offers a robust and diversified asset base, which mitigates risks associated with market volatility.

The company's focus on stable acquisitions and diversification further strengthens its long-term growth prospects while positive moving averages reinforce my bullish stance, indicating strong momentum and financial health.

Lastly, FCPT's solid valuation metrics and consistent dividend growth enhance my confidence in its ability to deliver reliable income and capital appreciation over time.