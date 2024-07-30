I left it in too long! PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Profit Margin Records

Tax cuts, low interest rates and COVID stimulus enabled corporations to take record profit margins in 2021. They may have been the highest profit margins ever or perhaps since WWI. Earnings reached 12.6% of sales. This is the high point for the black line in Figure #1. The last point on the black line at 10.1% which would be the highest profit margin in several decades if you don't count the previous three years. The tendency for one extreme to follow another could turn out to be a problem.

I have read several pundits comment about how earnings and the stock market and consumers have held up remarkably well in the face of rising interest rates. These assurances don't mean much to me since I think the influence of interest rates has a long lead time that and that we are close to the point where the past rise may significantly harm earnings and consumers.

The profit margin using generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") earnings as a percent of sales for the S&P 500 (SP500) appears to be highly influenced by what the yield of the 3-Month T-Bill was 25 months earlier.

Figure #1

Economic Leads

This correlation suggests the S&P profit margin could drop from 10.1% to 4% by early 2025.

The year-over-year earnings growth of the S&P 500 shown by the green line in Figure #2 hit 110% in 2021. From that extreme growth turned negative in 2022 then rebounded to the end of 2023. Growth has weakened so far in 2024.

Figure #2

economic Leads

Earnings growth appears to be influenced with a lag by changes in the yield of the 3-Month T-Bill. The 439 basis point increase in the T-Bill yield (note inverted red axis) from January 2022 to January 2023 suggests earnings could shrink 19.2% for the full year of 2024.

This potential drop is an enormous contrast to S&P Global's estimate that S&P 500 GAAP earnings will rise about 20% over the next year. Typically, future earnings estimates are substantially based on extending a recent trend and have their greatest errors when the trend changes. For example, on the eve of earnings dropping 92% during the great recession, the estimate was double-digit growth.

Figures #3 through #6 give a fuller historical context to the likely drop in earnings.

Since the S&P 500 index was founded in 1957 the best fit growth rate of earnings is 6.2% as shown in Figure #3. This is about the same as the 6.3% growth rate of nominal GDP for the same period.

Figure #3

Economic Leads

Robert Shiller of Yale with Cowles and Associates used the method of the S&P 500 and available stock market data to project what the S&P would have done from 1870 to 1957. Figure #4 shows the 6.2% earnings growth trend above started about 1937.

Figure #4

Economic Leads

Much of the sharp increase in rate of earnings growth that began in 1937 is inflation. Just as economists adjust nominal GDP to look at the growth in production of actual goods and services, we may get a more useful understanding of earnings if we adjust for inflation.

Figure #5

Economic Leads

Figure #5 shows the growth trend in real earnings since 1937 is 2.2%. Currently, real earnings shown in the black line are far above the trend shown in green.

Real earnings are also substantially above single exponentially smoothed earnings (blue line) in the chart above. The current month’s smoothed earnings weights the current monthly real GAAP earnings (the last point on the black line) at 0.002 and the previous month’s smoothed earnings (next to last point on the blue line) at 0.998. This makes the blue line about as smooth as an 80-year moving average, but since the current month is weighted exponentially more than the data points before it, the smoothed earnings responds quicker to a change in trend than a 5-year moving average usually does.

In December of 2021 real earnings were further above exponentially smoothed earnings than any time since data began in 1870. This extreme is marked as “1” on the chart below. The next five biggest extremes (labeled 2-6) real earnings reached above smoothed earnings were all followed by a substantial earnings decline.

Figure #6

Economic Leads

Real earnings average about 1.7 times smoothed earnings. The last data point on the chart shows earnings are 2.5 times higher than smoothed earnings; this is about the 0.96 percentile, so earnings are only this far above smoothed earnings about 4% of the time. Given the real earnings declines of 87% and 92% from the 2nd and 3rd most extreme levels a 90% decline in earnings following the biggest extreme should be considered a possibility.

On a bigger longer macro level, after-tax corporate profits as measured by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reached its highest share of GDP in 2021. This measure of profits also has a robust correlation with T-Bill yields, but with a 19-month lead time rather than 25 months and the correlation is stronger with the log of the yield rather than the actual yield.

Figure #7

Economic Leads

How Long Will the Bull Run?

It’s possible the stock market high for this business cycle came July 16. I expect the high to come sometime between September 1 and the election. Even if the high is already in, this is not a time to panic: there will almost certainly be a rally to test the recent peak.

Since the yield curve inverted about two years ago, I've interpreted the curve to suggest the stock market peak would be about the week of October 2nd 2024. Any peak within a month or so of that date I would consider to be a phenomenally accurate forecast. If the peak comes within two or three months of October 2nd the yield curve forecast still looks valuable.

The blue line in Figure #8 is a measure of the draw down in the S&P 500. It shows weekly data points for the S&P 500. Each weekly point is based on the average daily closes for the week. So for example, the last blue data point is for the week of July 24; the average of the daily closes was 5481.12 and this was 2.1% below the 18 month high which came the week of July 10.

The red line is intended to show the potential coming risk in the stock market. It shows the difference of the yield of the 10-year T-Note less the yield of the 1-Year T-Bill. The line is capped at 56 basis points. When the T-Note yields 56 or more basis points than the T-Bill I don't find that it has much correlation with market risk.

Figure #8

Economic Leads

One of the problems with looking at correlations between two time-series or indicators is that you can never be quite sure where the correlation is on the spectrum between identifying reality and over-fitting the data to find a correlation that is not actually an influence or a cause.

As I perceive it the yield curve is a phenomenal indicator, but I did have to do some interpreting about limits and shifting lead times which could shift again. Come fall I will certainly be looking at other indicators for confirmation a bear is coming. It is unwise to base any big decision on only one or two indicators.

In the last article back in February I expected a correction (a bigger one than actually occurred). We said “Re-balancing is in order. Lightening up a bit is in order. Reducing leverage would be in order. Selling out is not advised.” It was a very mild sale call. Despite Friday's surge, it still seems the market could correct a bit more from the July 16 high before the push to new highs.

Recession Watch

A couple of indicators suggest a recession is coming. The unemployment rate has trended up for 15 months from its low of 3.4%. Such a trend is consistent with a recession beginning at any time. However, a gentle uptrend in the rate may not give a good timing signal for when a recession starts. The yield curve has also been indicating a recession.

Many people following the yield curve think it is a failed, unreliable signal. From my perspective the curve has correctly signaled 14 of the 17 recessions since 1920. The chart below shows recessions and the yield curve as measured by the 10-Year T-Bond yield minus the 3-Month T-Bill yield.

Figure #9

Economic Leads

This measure of the yield curve corresponded with all the recessions except the ones starting in 1937, 1945 and 1948. The incorrect non calls all occurred when the T-Bill yield was below 1.5%. I suspect policy that holds the T-Bill yield this low disables the yield curve as a recession indicator. The yield curve also had one false positive: when it inverted in 1966 GDP growth slowed from about 7% to under 3%, but there was no recession.

Part of the distrust in the yield curve as an indicator is that the lead time appears to have shifted dramatically. Prior to 1983 the lead time of the curve's influence on growth appeared to average about 7 months. Since 1985 the lead time appears to be about 25 months. This may be one of many changes that happened in the 1980s.

Some of these changes may relate to the Fed getting a dual mandate in 1978. From about WWII to the early 1980s growth in the money supply influenced inflation with a 3 year lag. Fed policy focused on low unemployment; it tried to keep interest rates low and steady. After the mandate for stable prices was added, monetary policy shifted to having a steadier rate of money supply growth. Fluctuations in interest rates became much wilder. By contrast, fluctuation in the monthly change in price indexes and the quarterly rate of GDP growth became much gentler. The lead time between money growth and inflation changed, and the lead time of the yield curve changed.

Currently, I think the yield curve measured by the 10-Year yield minus the 1-Year T-Bill yield with a 25 month lead time is a great indicator of recessions (Figure #10). When the difference in these yields is more than 40 basis points the curve seems to have little correlation with growth. So the chart below shows growth and the yield curve when it is below 0.4%.

Figure #10

Economic Leads

COVID threw the timing off on the last recession. As interpreted here, the curve indicated the great recession and financial crisis would start early in 2008 and last 17 months. It actually started a couple months earlier and lasted 18 months. The current inversion suggests Q3 2024 growth will be positive, but that the recession will start in September, the last month of the quarter. The curve has been inverted two years and thus suggests the coming recession will last at least 2 years. If it lasts more than 18 months it will be the longest recession since the 43 month recession that ended March 1933 which took the country to the bottom of The Great Depression.

The caveats about the yield curve estimate for a bear market above also apply to the forecast for recession.

I’m a bit skeptical of a recession starting in September. For starters, a decline in the stock market can start at the same time as a recession, but typically leads by a few months. So it's a bit odd to think the yield curve indicates a September recession and an October stock market peak.

Also, the difference created by subtracting the St Louis Fed’s Financial Stress Index from the Chicago Fed’s National Activity Index usually turns negative and trends down for several months before a recession starts, and it is still positive.

Figure #11

St Louis Fred Database

Coincident indicators show a strong economy. What I’m calling the “Big 4 Recession Indicators” are typical of what the NBER committee that dates the beginning and end of recessions uses to make the call.

Figure #12

Economic Leads

All four indicators are in solid up trends. Non-farm jobs and real personal consumption are at all-time highs. Real personal income is higher than all but 4 months that were greatly pushed up by COVID stimulus money. Industrial production is the highest since 2018. When a recession starts, these 4 indicators will start to trend down or flat-line. About 6 months to a year after the recession starts and a sharp and/or sustained downtrend is established, the committee will examine the data and pick out the start date.

Conclusion

As far as I know we likely have a few months left of a slowing economic expansion where the stock market has a solid chance to perform well.

Several months ago I thought the recession would start before the election, but not be obvious or officially called until mid-2025. Now I wouldn’t be surprised if the economic expansion lasted into 2025.

The likely coming decline in interest rates may not have a positive impact on stocks or earnings before 2026.

I believe there is a reasonable chance the next recession will be the worst downturn of my lifetime and for anyone born since 1933. In the next few months It might be good to reduce any leverage with debt you have in your investments, your business and your personal life.