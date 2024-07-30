Raja J/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) offers over-the-counter ('OTC') self-care and wellness solutions in the U.S. and internationally. In the U.S., the company primarily focuses on store brand products, whereas Perrigo markets its own brand internationally. The Consumer Self-Care Americas (U.S. business) represents ~2/3 of sales, with most revenue generated through store-branded products at retailers including Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and CVS.

Products include pain relief, sleep aids, upper respiratory relief, and digestive health. Consumer Self-Care International (International business) represents ~1/3 of revenue concentrated in Europe. 90% of sales stem from Perrigo's branded products, pain and sleep aid brands Solpadeine and Nytol, upper respiratory - Aflubin, and Physiomer.

Over the past several years, Perrigo experienced significant management missteps and regulatory changes. Investors have seen nothing but a downward trending business and stock price over the past nine years. Fatigue has set in. However, significant business developments, management changes, and new market opportunities, combined with an undemanding multiple and growth acceleration, have us encouraged that the future is unlike the recent past.

In August 2023, the FDA issued warning letters to Perrigo and two other infant formula manufacturers, ByHeart and Reckitt, for violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the FDA's infant formula regulations. These letters are part of the FDA's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and quality of infant formula products and prevent contamination. As part of these efforts, the FDA updated its infant formula compliance program to enhance inspections, sampling, laboratory analysis, and compliance activities. This includes annual environmental sampling for Cronobacter and Salmonella.

Perrigo, the only private-label infant formula manufacturer in the U.S., was required to shut down manufacturing facilities to modernize and update production lines to achieve compliance. The resulting downtime, along with several starts and stops, led to approximately $130 million in lost operating income. Guidance calls for infant formula stabilization in 2H 2024, with 2025 seeking to fully recover the lost $130m. We like this easy comparison and accelerating growth formula.

Management Change

Patrick Lockwood-Taylor joined Perrigo in June 2023. Before this, he held leadership roles, including President of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) North America Consumer Health Division.

In the first quarter of 2024, he announced Project Energize, a three-year investment and efficiency program aiming to achieve $100 million to $110 million in pretax savings by 2026. Management has several ongoing initiatives, including SKU rationalization, an infant formula relaunch, the introduction of Opill (discussed below), and Project Energize. These efforts are designed to increase free cash flow generation, directed toward debt reduction.

Currently, leverage stands above 4x, with expectations to reduce it to approximately 3x by the end of 2025. In a rising rate environment, it is unsurprising that the market is concerned about leverage levels. However, we anticipate these concerns will diminish as leverage decreases, leading to higher valuation multiples, lower interest costs, and incremental EPS growth.

Around 65% of women aged 15-49 use birth control, according to a survey conducted from 2017 to 2019 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ('CDC'). In the first quarter of 2024, Perrigo introduced Opill, the first over-the-counter ('OTC') birth control tablet. This total addressable market ('TAM') is substantial, offering significant potential earnings if the launch succeeds.

Considering all current initiatives, we estimate that Perrigo can generate over $3.50 in EPS by 2025. A valuation of 14x earnings (a conservative estimate for a staples/healthcare business) translates to a $49 stock price. We anticipate mid-single-digit EPS growth beyond 2025, coupled with reduced leverage, which could result in a "Davis double play" of earnings growth plus multiple expansion.

