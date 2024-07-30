Perrigo Company: The Future Is Unlike The Recent Past

Dominick D'Angelo profile picture
Dominick D'Angelo
184 Followers

Summary

  • Over the past several years, Perrigo experienced significant management missteps and regulatory changes.
  • Investors have seen nothing but a downward trending business and stock price.
  • Undemanding multiple and growth acceleration, have us encouraged that the future is unlike the recent past.
  • We anticipate mid-single-digit EPS growth beyond 2025, coupled with reduced leverage.

Colorful Pills and Top on Ten Dollars Cash in White Background

Raja J/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) offers over-the-counter ('OTC') self-care and wellness solutions in the U.S. and internationally. In the U.S., the company primarily focuses on store brand products, whereas Perrigo markets its own brand

This article was written by

Dominick D'Angelo profile picture
Dominick D'Angelo
184 Followers
Research Analyst at O'Keefe Stevens Advisory. Over five years of experience, including two years as a research analyst on a $3B fund at one of the largest pension funds in the US. I love to discuss anything in the investing space and appreciate any feedback. Email - dominick@okeefestevens.com

Recommended For You

About PRGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News