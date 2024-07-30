Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Mid-Cap Stock Fund is a diversified domestic equity strategy focused on companies valued at $1 billion to $10 billion across the growth-to-value universe.
- Philosophically, we believe a company's stock price reflects the market's collective view of its future earnings power, but the collective view can be wrong.
- We believe bottom-up, fundamental analysis can identify those opportunities where our earnings forecasts deviate from consensus, and where the potential reward for being right is high.
- We look for investment opportunities in emerging growth stocks, where we have a differentiated view on the magnitude of the growth rate; compounders, where we have a differentiated view on the sustainability of the growth rate; and mean-reversion stocks, where we have a differentiated view on the timing, duration or magnitude of the cycle.
- In constructing the portfolio, we size positions by assessing our conviction in the differentiated view on future earnings power versus its potential payoff.
|
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund returned -4.45%, underperforming the -3.45% result of the benchmark, the S&P MidCap 400® Index.
For the quarter, mid-cap stocks significantly lagged their larger-cap counterparts, as the broad market S&P 500® Index advanced 4.28% in Q2. Investor demand for large-cap growth stocks continued this quarter amid resilient corporate profits, the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year and a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence. These factors mainly benefited the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization concentrated in the higher-growth information technology and communication services sectors.
Meanwhile, mid-caps struggled for most of the quarter. In April, the S&P Mid-Cap 400® Index returned -6.02%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. Reversing course, the index rose 4.39% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI-related names, came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation. At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. As a result, the index returned -1.58% for the month. Still, the index was positive on a year-to-date basis, notching a 6.17% gain for the first half of 2024.
By sector within the S&P MidCap 400® Index, utilities was the top-performing group, rising roughly 5% during the past three months. The sector benefited from strong fundamentals, powerful multiyear secular trends and the potential for a growth super-cycle driven by utilities' key role in the AI revolution. Information technology (+3%) and communication services (+4%) also stood out, fanned by AI fervor.
Conversely, notable sectors trailing the index included materials (-9%), consumer discretionary (-7%) and industrials (-5%). Financials and energy (-4% each) also lagged, the latter hampered by sluggish oil prices.
Security selection detracted from relative performance during the past three months, especially our choices in the health care, information technology and financials sectors. An underweight in technology also weighed on the fund results. Conversely, stock picking in energy and industrials contributed most to the fund's performance versus the benchmark.
In terms of individual stocks, Molina Healthcare (MOH) was the fund's top relative detractor this period. Shares of the managed health care firm returned about -28% for the three months. The stock trended lower throughout the second quarter, even though Q1 financial results reported on April 24 were better than expected, propelled by higher premiums, most notably in its flagship Medicaid insurance business, in which membership rose for the quarter. We maintain a favorable view of Molina, and it remained a top 10 holding at quarter end.
Another notable detractor was PVH (PVH). Among retailers, we favored stocks of companies that we believed were positioned well to weather a more price-conscious consumer, such as PVH. Shares of the stock, however, returned about -25% in Q2, falling sharply on April 2 after the owner of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands announced disappointing earnings for the three months ending February 4 and issued weaker than expected forward guidance. The company said revenue barely grew in the quarter, due to lackluster performance in North America, and warned about a significant drop in sales. Management partly attributed its lowered financial guidance to sluggish consumer demand in Europe. PVH was our No. 14 holding at quarter end.
On the positive side, the fund's relative performance was lifted by a non-index stake in Space Exploration Technologies, also known as SpaceX (SPACE). The valuation of the private company rose late in the period on reports it plans to sell insider shares in a tender offer valuing the company at about $210 billion. SpaceX was the fund's largest holding at period end.
Meanwhile, the stock of Texas-based independent power producer Vistra (VST) gained 23% the past three months. On May 8, the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results, crediting strong synergies from its recent acquisition of Energy Harbor, which also prompted management to raise guidance for 2024. We pared the fund's position in Vistra, but it remained a top 20 position at the end of June.
Outlook and Positioning
As of midyear, markets enjoy favorable momentum and easier financial conditions, even though the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing is uncertain. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada both cut their policy interest rate by a quarter point in early June, becoming the first major central banks to ease after the rapid tightening cycle that began in 2022. Market projections signal an expectation of more rate cuts in 2024, including from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, but the timing and pace is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering this year.
Disinflation trends have progressed globally, but persistent core inflation in the U.S. has made the "last mile" of disinflation toward the Fed's target more difficult. After declining significantly from 2022, both headline and core inflation remain higher than 3%. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, registered a lower price gain compared with other metrics.
Still, while the broader U.S. market has pivoted to the Fed taking a softer stance on interest rates, we have seen the number of prospective rate cuts from the central bank this year vacillate from six to zero to two cuts and – most recently – to one. Thus, it remains a difficult environment to make macro calls. Given this backdrop, we continue to focus on businesses we believe are likely to experience stock-price multiple expansion on improving business conditions.
One example that fits this description is GFL Environmental (GFL), a Canadian waste management company, the fund's No. 5 relative contributor this quarter and No. 7 holding at period end. We expect GFL to experience a free-cash-flow inflection that should help to drive the stock's upward rerating against the backdrop of an attractive industry.
Core to our investment process is the belief that the price paid for an asset matters and that valuation in the context of long-term earnings power is the best barometer of investor expectations.
Based on this fundamental principle, the fund has been flexible over time, holding investments across the style spectrum – from rapidly growing secular disruptors to quality compounders and more-traditional cyclicals – depending on where opportunities present themselves.
As of June 30, we are finding opportunities across sectors and business models. Importantly, we believe we are in the early phase of the emergence of significant structural growth drivers, ranging from government-funded infrastructure investment and reshoring to potentially generational innovation in both health care and technology.
At the end of June, the fund's largest relative sector overweights were industrials, utilities and energy. Meanwhile, the fund was most notably underweight in consumer discretionary, real estate and health care.
This period we established modest positions in Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF) (energy), Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) (consumer staples), JD Sports Fashion (OTCPK:JDSPY) (consumer discretionary), and Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Bruker (BRKR) (both health care). We also eliminated several small holdings where we had lost conviction.
We aim to be flexible as we continue to look for investment opportunities, and we are optimistic that Fidelity research has the capability and resources required to support us in this dynamic environment.
|The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Daniel Sherwood Nicola Stafford
Trading Symbol: FMCSX
Start Date: March 29, 1994
Size (in millions): $7,147.63
Morningstar Category: Fund Mid-Cap Blend
On July 1, 2024, Dan Sherwood assumed co-management responsibilities for the fund, joining Co-Manager Nicola Stafford.
S&P MidCap 400 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of 400 mid cap stocks of U.S. companies chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation.
Ranking Information
% Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100.
