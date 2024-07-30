georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In this article, I'll take a closer look at updating my thesis for BAE systems. My coverage of this company began in November of 2022, and I unfortunately did not buy the stock. Since that time, the company has outperformed quite a bit. I wrote a second article and went "Hold" again, but the company outperformed from that level again - until a few months ago, when the trend turned somewhat.

So BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESY) (OTCPK:BAESF), is a tricky play here. I should have purchased shares when it was undervalued, but the entire European defense industry (This is a defense company) was in a slump following over 2 decades of under-investment and under-utilization, only to be kick-started back to life by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This has made it very tricky to even estimate what a European defense company should be worth, or valued at. We can see similar problems in not only BAE, but in Saab AB (publ) (OTCPK:SAABY), and Rheinmetall AG (OTCPK:RNMBY) - some of which I own, but where I'm increasingly looking at what valuation should be valid here.

BAE Systems has plenty of appeal, but I believe there to be a "Cap" to that appeal, and I no longer believe there to be a good enough upside even for the most bullish of investors to consider this a good play.

In this article, I'll share what I mean.

Updating for BAE systems for 2024-2026E

A few things out of the way first. The recent trend changes since early 2022 have not only changed the way the entire segment of Aerospace and Defense works in Europe but also the companies therein. What used to be a bottom-trading, sub-10x P/E aerospace and defense company that managed mostly single-digit, flat, or even negative returns, has turned into a high-flying sort of "dragon" that by many investors seem to be viewed as appealing even at more than twice the P/E it once traded at.

Growth, dear readers, is not in question here. I believe BAE Systems will continue to grow, for sure. I also believe that for the foreseeable future, that growth will easily average double digits. This is a forecast that is not only my own but also in line with other analyst expectations. (Source: Paywalled FAST Graphs link)

The company has appeal - but only in some ways. Fundamentals are great. It's a BBB+ rated business, with low debt (only 33.38% to capital). The problem is the dividend. For the BAESY ADR ticker, the yield is estimated here at 2.88%, from an annualized payout of $1.88, though that only has a growth of one year. It's a semi-annual dividend. The native ticker is BA, which has a yield of 2.36% based on a £0.28 payout and a current share price of £12.73.

In my previous articles, I covered company basics - here is the latest of them. The thing we'll do here is look at the latest results and work from those to see what can be expected going forward.

The company being a British business means that quarterly updates are not really a thing as such. They may provide trading updates, but the latest results are at this time still the 2023 FY results. Given that the company's contracts and trends are very long-term though, this is still something we can work from (and I haven't covered these results before either). There has also been some news with new contracts in the meantime, such as the new US Army/Navy contracts, as well as the CV90 contract for my own home country.

For 2023, the year was as strong as we could expect. Strong operational performance with order increases despite very good comps, with orders now up at over £37B, sales at over £25B with an underlying EBIT of almost £2.7B, and an FCF that comes almost at the same level. This confirms very good capital allocation.

The company backlog, which was once very modest, has now ballooned to £70B as of year-end of -23, (continued order intake also confirms further stability), and it seems clear to me that we can expect more stability here.

In the 3 years since the "turnaround" of this industry, the company has managed to improve margins, top-line growth, good cash conversion, and higher returns on capital/capital employed, while delivering decent shareholder returns (by which I mean decent dividends, total returns have been great). Since before the war started, here are the numbers that BAE has been able to deliver.

BAE Systems IR (BAE Systems IR)

The main positive for these 3 years, to my mind, is that the company (and other defense companies) have been able to use the influx of capital and top-line growth to really "shape" their company's future and fundamentals to where they want them to be. BAE systems are no different. A strong increase in employee spending - several thousand new employees, with over 2,000 apprentice graduates to ensure skill and expertise for the future, with over £2B in total R&D spending.

Furthermore, capital has been spent on M&A. The company acquired Ball Aerospace, a business focused on space/defense tech.

BAE Systems IR (BAE Systems IR)

And as of 2024, the company has also given us some goals that it attempts to achieve - but in short it's just "more of the same", with continued top-line growth, margin expansion, and continued increase in all core financial KPIs.

Everything seems good in BAE systems, and with results like these, who could argue with the company's future?

BAE Systems IR (BAE Systems IR)

The company also retains a very attractive split in sales, with a fairly even sales mix between Electronics, P&S, Air, and Maritime. C&I is the smallest, but growing at $2.5B in orders.

The company's/management's own indicative outlook for this fiscal includes organic sales growth between 5-7%, and underlying EBIT growth above that of the sales growth, as margins continue to improve (same with EPS). This also includes a net debt improvement as BAE's move to spin off Air Astana materializes. Including the Ball Aerospace M&A, it's conceivable in my mind that sales and EBIT growth would go to double digits on a YoY basis - but half of that would be inorganic.

Let's look at company valuation.

Valuation

Investors in this company count on the continued premiumization of BAE systems, and similar defense contractors. This is not a "bad" assumption as such, but it relies on a rate of continued growth that I do not believe to be sustainable. The company's shares have already, since early July, seen nearly a decline of double-digits from a normalized P/E of around 21x to 19.3x today.

It's also worth remembering that BAE systems tend to, at the 20-year average, trade closer to 12.4x P/E.

If we apply a 12.4x P/E to the expected earnings growth of around 10-11% for the next few years, which is a management assumption (and comes with a high degree of historical reliability, the company's forecasts typically do not fail with a 10-20% margin of error), then this still only comes to a native implied fair value of £10.5, with a current share price of £12.7. BAESY is a 4x ADR, meaning that 1 share of the ADR is worth 4 native shares. Translating this at the current exchange rate would imply a 12.5x P/E of $54/share for the ADR on a 2026E basis.

Of course, the argument can be made that BAE systems under these growth rates would need to be forecasted at a much higher rate. Say, a 15-17x P/E at the very least to account for all that "sweet growth" we're seeing. I don't really have a problem with that either, the problem becomes that even when forecasting it this high, we're only getting an implied ADR FV of $65, which is where we're currently trading (and a 2.85% annualized RoR) and even at a 17x P/E, the company's annualized rate of return does not rise above 7.5% at this time.

And that's where say that the upside is "over". Defense contractors with this exposure mix, even under these positive geopolitical situations should not trade in excess of 16-17x. The result of doing this would be a significant potential downside.

As such, I say that $71/share for the ADR is the most it could be worth at this time, and because it does not give us 15% annualized, I do not put my FV there either.

In my last article, I gave the company a $35/share ADR share price. This is too low given what's going on today. I'm upping it to $42/share because this is when we can see a double-digit annualized upside to the 20-year company average valuation. This company has become a very "pure" valuation case - and the risks I see are not made up for by the positives. There are far safer (not better, safer) businesses out there to invest in with a more conservative upside.

Risks I see include the following.

Risks to BAE Systems and the thesis

The underlying trend for what we see in defense businesses here is a growing focus on the European defense budgets. This is positive for these companies, but it also comes with the obvious risk that if and when the conflict in Ukraine dials down, these companies will start normalizing. In fact, it's my estimate that on the day that there's talk of peace becoming more realistic or a deal is struck, the companies will see a valuation impact similar to the one when the war started - an overreaction.

It will likely be an overreaction because the changes in defense budget spending are not something you turn around overnight. But When I look at BAE, and when I look at the company's main risks, I want to give the company a fair value estimate for a world that's more at peace than we're seeing in Europe today. That would be more sustainable in terms of profitability and valuation - and this is where I currently still have some difficulty.

The picture seen in most defense businesses today is fairly similar. The potential for decreased defense spending in a changing geopolitical landscape would impact BAE systems heavily. There's also the fact that Geopolitical risks and changing alliances might preclude deliveries to some customers - always a risk. The current climate, in my mind, means that the market has temporarily "forgotten" that defense businesses, at heart, are far more volatile and politically unstable than many other businesses - which makes sense, because military spending is far more volatile as well.

There's also to consider that companies like BAE systems have an ESG mandate placed on them by many larger investors, and this will pressure shares even as the company's EPS and EBIT continue to grow.

For these reasons, I do not consider these companies as attractive as some seem to be, and I give the company the following thesis.

Thesis

Here is my thesis on BAE Systems:

The company is a solid international defense contractor with a presence in many attractive markets. It has a solid portfolio and a great long-term product upside. As a company, this business is as solid as it gets, with a well-covered dividend and great fundamentals.

The valuation is absolutely core when you're looking to invest in a company like this - and the current valuation wasn't "there" a year ago, and certainly isn't there now, when we're at almost 20x P/E

Because of this, I consider the company a "Hold" here - not a "Buy".

PT is $42 for the ADR to get a solid sort of upside here - and we don't have that, and this is updated for mid-2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The valuation criteria I follow aren't fulfilled here when normalizing and discounting the company "properly". For that reason, I'm not interested here.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.