Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is still navigating through headwinds from lower natural gas prices, operational delays, and hedging losses in Q1 2024.

With their upcoming Q2 earnings release on August 5, after market close, I will keep an open eye on their production levels, especially after Aethon reduced production volumes in April this year.

While I support their move away from direct working interests to focus on mineral and royalty interests, this strategy will have a direct impact on their production levels.

Despite the current headwinds, I see some long-term potential in their strategic initiatives, like the Shelby Trough development, but their heavy exposure to natural gas is a concern given current market conditions.

Until the natural gas market improves, I rate this stock as a Hold.

Current Performance

Production-wise, in Q1 2024, Black Stone Minerals reported 40.3 MBoe/d, a decrease of 2% from the 41.1 MBoe/d reported in Q4 2023.

Management attributed this decline to a decrease in output in the Permian Basin, and their decision to farm out working interest participation.

It seems that they want to concentrate on mineral and royalty interests, which don't require CapEx for drilling and development, mitigating the operational risks associated with direct participation in working interest projects.

Q1 2024 their revenue was $113.2 million, with a net income of $63.9 million, reflecting a QoQ drop of 17% and 57%, respectively.

Aside from farming out working interests, I see three key factors for this decline:

Decline in natural gas prices: the average realized price per Boe for Q1 2024 fell by 12%, from $35.03 in Q4 2023 to $30.87 in Q1 2024

Delays in drilling and completion: there were production delays in the Shelby Trough, where development activities were suspended due to lower natural gas prices.

Hedging losses: The company faced a non-cash unrealized loss on commodity derivative instruments amounting to $25.1 million in Q1 2024. This loss isn't actual cash spent but reflects a significant drop in the value of these investments.

The adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 amounted to $104.1 million. This is yet another decrease from the adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023 of $125.5 million.

In my view, the Q1 2024 results indicate strong headwinds for Black Stone Minerals, driven by declining natural gas prices and operational adjustments. I will cover these briefly in the section below.

Too Much Exposure On Natural Gas

Given that 75% of their mineral and royalty production is based on natural gas, I find their reliance on this commodity quite concerning, especially after the decline in natural gas prices over the past year.

Looking ahead, I have low confidence in the future prices of the natural gas market. The price stabilization we are experiencing today, due to high supply storage levels (particularly in Europe) and a mild 2023 winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, makes it challenging for natural gas prices to increase significantly this year.

Motivated by the decline in gas prices, on December 22, 2023, Aethon Energy invoked the time-out provisions under their joint exploration agreements with Black Stone Minerals.

This agreement allows Aethon to temporarily suspend their drilling obligations when natural gas prices fall below their expectations.

According to the JEAs, Aethon can halt their operations for up to nine consecutive months if natural gas prices aren't favorable enough to justify extraction.

I include below an excerpt from the Q1 2024 earnings in regards to the impact of Aethon's decision:

In April 2024, Aethon began curtailing production volumes on a small number of producing wells. This temporary decrease is expected to amount to approximately 800 Boe/d.

Just to clarify, Aethon invoked their time-out provisions in December 2023, but didn't begin reducing production volumes until April 2024.

In addition, Aethon's initial production of an additional ten wells has been delayed until the second half of the year. I assume this is when they expect an improvement in natural gas prices, although I foresee this delay will be closer to their 9-month limit.

However, Aethon was not alone in invoking the time-out; other operators in the region followed this trend, such as XTO and Pine Wave.

Despite these negative events, management remains optimistic about the long-term potential of the Shelby Trough.

They highlighted the area's undeveloped inventory of 170,000 net acres, with approximately 15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources. Additionally, they are anticipating growth in liquefied natural gas export demand for the second half of the year. However, I am not as optimistic about the anticipated growth in LNG export demand for the latter half of this year.

Strategic initiatives

Since 2021, Black Stone has been acquiring non-producing mineral and royalty interests, primarily focusing on the Gulf Coast and Shelby Trough. In 2023, these acquisitions totaled $14.6 million, with $23.0 million acquired in the first quarter of 2024.

Another initiative is the Shelby through development. I see long-term potential in this area, however, the current headwinds in the natural gas market make things complicated in the short and medium term.

As mentioned before, a significant portion of the development activities in the Shelby Trough have been under joint exploration agreements (JEAs) with Aethon Energy. Despite their current time-out, management is working with Aethon to plan future developments for a ramp-up, once market conditions improve.​

In addition to the Shelby Trough, Black Stone Minerals has been entering agreements with multiple operators to drill new wells in the Austin Chalk formation, in east Texas. This area, along the Midland/Delaware Basin and Haynesville, will be the focal points for the company's growth strategy.

In regards to their hedging program, management hedged a significant portion of their expected production for 2024 and 2025 to protect against price fluctuations.

Finally, I favor the board's decision to cut their distribution down to $0.375 per unit in Q1 2024, a 21% decrease in QoQ.

Outlook

A quick look at some of their financial ratios shows that the company is overvalued when compared to the sector, and their own 5-year average.

Personally, I only look at a few of these ratios, like the EV/EBITDA, which is 36% above the sector median, price to sales (343% above the sector median), price to book value (125% above the sector median), and dividend yield (230% above the sector median).

A side-by-side view with two of their peers shows that the decline in natural gas prices has affected more BSM (orange) than Southwestern (pink), and Chesapeake Energy (blue).

In regard to BSM's weekly chart, it seems that their long uptrend since mid-2020 has been broken, and the price is consolidating around the $15 mark.

Conclusion

Based on their Q1 2024 results, Black Stone Minerals is facing strong headwinds from lower natural gas prices, operational delays, and hedging losses.

Despite reducing their skin in the game, I favor management's decision to farm out working interests, as it allows them to focus more on their core mineral and royalty interests.

I do see long-term potential in some of their strategic initiatives, especially with the Shelby through development, however, I am quite concerned about their exposure to natural gas given the current market conditions.

Additionally, they seem to be overvalued when compared to the sector and their 5-year average, and they have been underperforming in the past year when compared to their peers.

I would keep an eye out for cluster insider buying once the natural gas prices become more favorable. Until then, I rate this stock as a Hold.