ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACSAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCPK:ACSAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Javier Crespo - Head of Investor Relations
Juan Santamaria - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Hunt - Jefferies
Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas
Marco Limite - Barclays

Javier Crespo

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the ACS Group 2024 First Half Results Call. This is Javier Crespo, Head of Investor Relations. The call will be led by our CEO, Juan Santamaria; who is accompanied by our Corporate General Manager, Angel Garcia Altozano; the group's Chief Financial Officer, Emilio Grande and the rest of the management team. As usual, after the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session.

Now, let me pass to Juan.

Juan Santamaria

Thank you so much, Javier. Good afternoon and thank you for being with us today. ACS delivered excellent first half results in 2024 with solid growth of sales, backlog and net profit backed by strong cash flow generation. Over the last quarter, we have implemented important strategic initiatives that strengthened our competitive position.

Number one, in May, CriteriaCaixa, one of Europe's leading investment holding companies, announced it has become a core shareholder of ACS after acquiring a 9.4% stake by the exercise of the financial derivatives we held. Today, Mr. Isidro Fainé has been appointed as a member of the Board. We are extremely proud to have him on the Board. Also, the cash settlement of these derivatives is providing us with further firepower to deliver on our investment plans.

Number two, last week we agreed to acquire Dornan Engineering, a rapidly growing advanced tech engineering company based in Europe. This transaction will allow Turner to accelerate its strategy to expand in the European data center, biopharma, life science, and industrial markets.

