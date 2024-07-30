J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Universal Music Group N.V. (OTCPK:UMGNF) (OTCPK:UNVGY) shares plummeted 25% following their recent earnings announcement, and I argue that rightfully so.

I've been covering the company for a long time and have held a bullish view during multiple downturns. However, this last report showed several fundamental flaws which made me change my investment thesis.

Let's dive in.

Revisiting The Original Investment Thesis

My first article on UMG was published in February of 2023, in which I delved into the company's primary revenue streams, and detailed my long-term investment thesis in the company.

Before we dive into what changed, I think it's important to briefly go over the original analysis.

Universal Music Group is the largest music label in the world, holding a 38% market share. Unlike the two other large labels Sony Group Corporation (SONY) and Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), UMG continues to gain share, despite the ongoing rise of indies.

As a category, music consumption is one of the cheapest forms of media entertainment for the end user, as digital service providers ("DSPs") like Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube, and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) operate in a highly competitive environment.

However, generally speaking, the labels are supposedly complacent as to which DSP is succeeding, as long as digital music continues to grow at a double-digit pace in both engagement and subscribers (this is a key aspect that I got wrong, remember for later).

The combination of the above two factors should lead to consistent top-line growth. On top of that, music, unlike other forms of digital content, remains relevant essentially forever. This should presumably create a significant runway for operational leverage, as an album that was created 40 years ago is still being monetized for essentially no marginal cost.

Despite fears of AI disruption, I viewed UMG as a wide-moat business that should deliver consistent double-digit growth and returns.

Data by YCharts

Well, that didn't turn out too well. Let's tackle the reasons why, one by one.

Extreme Dependency On DSPs

For a long time, the general view was that music labels hold the power in the industry, whereas platforms like Spotify are fundamentally weak, as the labels are entitled to ~70% of their revenues.

This is a very interesting case in business strategy. On the one hand, the platforms cannot exist without access to UMG's music, and their basic offering to customers - music streaming, is capped in how differentiated it can be.

On the other hand, with regard to the two existential revenue streams for the labels - paid subscriptions and ad-supported digital consumption, they are mere revenue sharers and have zero control.

In many cases, there will be significant conflicts of interest between the labels and the DSPs. For instance, Spotify gets to keep more of the revenues it generates from podcasts, audiobooks, and music from indie artists. Therefore, it's incentivized to direct users to this type of content, rather than UMG's music.

Furthermore, the DSPs might have different priorities than the labels. UMG should want the platforms to push pricing as much as possible because even if customers leave Spotify due to higher pricing, they will go to a competitor like Apple which is similarly monetized by UMG.

However, the platforms should of course manage for market share and take possible churn into account.

These are just a few of the disadvantages coming from owning just the content and not the user.

For a long time, it seemed like UMG's power over the platforms was strong enough to offset this disadvantage, but as Spotify continues to conquer more market share, it's becoming more and more questionable.

Unexpected Divergence From Spotify

We should start here because this is the number one reason shares were crushed.

For a long time, UMG's results essentially tracked Spotify's. That was true for the paid tier segment:

Created by the author based on data from the companies' reports.

And to a lesser extent, to the ad-supported line as well:

Created by the author based on data from the companies' reports.

So, what changed? Well, several things. First, when it comes to the paid tier, I estimate that Spotify's competitors have lost significant market share to Spotify's ad tier. Therefore, while UMG's paid tier is being cannibalized, Spotify's isn't.

Second, ad-supported, podcasts and audiobooks are a much better form of content for ad placement. So this is one area where Spotify is seeing success that has nothing to do with UMG. In addition, UMG lost revenue from the TikTok hiatus, and Meta's stopping to license music videos.

This emboldens the weakness of not controlling your own monetization destiny. What can UMG do to improve its ad-supported business? Aside from trying to squeeze out more economics from the platforms, nothing really, and the content leverage can only go so far.

Detachment From Artists & TikTok Dispute Fallout

UMG provides essential services for successful artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, and plays a major role in the development of new artists.

Despite having an alignment of interests on many fronts, due to their revenue share arrangement, there are several points of friction between labels and artists.

For UMG, digital consumption of music is the number one revenue stream, whereas, for individual artists, digital is more of a top-of-funnel channel.

In digital, the 70% payout from the DSPs is shared roughly equally between the labels and the artists, while in live performance, merchandise, and more, the artists get to keep the majority of the revenues.

In addition, there's a subjective matter which is artists enjoy performing live, filling out stadiums and arenas. With the distribution they get from platforms like TikTok, they should potentially get more fans to come to their shows.

UMG, as an aggregator of the largest music library in the world, can leverage its content in talks with the platforms. Still, it's much stronger when its artists join the fight and support its cause.

As of late, it seems that UMG is trending in the wrong direction on both fronts. In the TikTok dispute, UMG didn't really get much support from its artists, and in fact, some of them criticized the company for taking their music off the most important discovery platform.

This reached a climax when Taylor Swift had its songs back on TikTok ahead of its recent album.

This is a constant problem for UMG. Its most successful artists are also the ones that have the most leverage and get the best deals. As a result, Taylor Swift, despite being the powerhouse that she is, could very well be one of the least lucrative artists in UMG's portfolio, because she's probably getting much better terms than the average artist.

Unpredictable Business Model & Lack Of Transparency From Management

The music business is complicated and unpredictable. UMG's management is arguably the most experienced and savvy in the industry, and I'm not in a position to criticize their business decisions in any way.

However, from an investor perspective, I believe that the leadership team isn't as focused on the shareholder's interest as one might hope, which is somewhat of a common theme in European companies.

I thought that Bill Ackman being on the board and the Capital Markets Day in September were two very positive signs for the company. However, they were more than offset by the recent rout.

Let's start with the unpredictability of the business model.

Created by the author based on data from UMG's reports.

I hope you're having a hard time seeing the trends in the above graph because that's precisely the point. UMG's cash flow trends are all over the place, and ironically, the only recurring theme is that there are one-offs every year.

Investors were expecting the story to become much cleaner at this point, and it didn't happen. A sharp increase in royalty advancements combined with an employee compensation program that was initiated last year and an ongoing restructuring program and you get a big salad of unpredictability.

Never in history have I seen a stock work for a long time based on Adjusted EBITDA. At some point, investors want real profits and consistent cash generation.

This gets even more value-destructive in light of management's lack of guidance, which doesn't provide any material outlook on key P&L items.

Moreover, on the last earnings call, management already had a month of data. Accordingly, I think it's reasonable to expect them to manage the market's expectations, which were much higher than actual results.

Valuation & Bottom Line

After the selloff, UMG is trading at ~23 times forward earnings. This is the lowest level since the company went public in 2021. However, the market's view of UMG and its prospects completely changed following the report.

In my view, this has now become a 'show me' story. Personally, I sold my shares, even though I think that UMG is worth more than the current valuation.

Because UMG doesn't disclose full numbers on a quarterly basis, its first chance to change investors' sentiment will be the Capital Markets Day in September.

Management has a lot cut out for it, as they'll have to convince investors that Q2 was a fluke. I don't see a clear path to achieve that and therefore downgrade the stock to a 'Hold'.

