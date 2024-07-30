SDIV: Long-Term Decay In Value And Distributions

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global X SuperDividend™ ETF invests in 100 dividend stocks around the world with some of the highest yields.
  • The SDIV ETF yield and valuation look attractive, but the fund has lost 69% in price since 2011 and 45% in distribution since 2013.
  • SDIV was a sub-par investment in the strongest bull market in history, and it is unlikely to do better in the future.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Burnt dollar

moorsky/E+ via Getty Images

Since my latest review on this ETF in June 2023, SDIV had a total return of 14.4%, while the global equity benchmark SPGM returned 21.2% and the high-yield US benchmark HDV returned 18%. I renew my sell rating due

Most funds with a yield above 6% suffer from capital and distribution decay. It is also an issue in many closed-end funds. However, capital decay can be avoided or mitigated by rotational strategies, instead of using funds as buy-and-hold instruments. I designed a 5-factor ranking system in 2016, and monitored its performance during several years. I started publishing the eight best ranked CEFs in Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) after the March 2020 meltdown. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.63K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SDIV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SDIV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SDIV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News