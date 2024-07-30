Woodside's $1/Share Buyout Bid Grossly Undervalues Tellurian Shares

Chun han/E+ via Getty Images

Income Growth Advisors LLC believes Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) shares have upside of $1.2/share to $3/share. We are buyers of TELL shares below $1/share and are awaiting further developments, which may include Woodside Energy Group Ltd improving its $1/share bid or other bidders offering to buy Tellurian Inc. for $1.7 billion to $3 billion and besting Woodside's $1.2 billion bid.

The marketing materials from both Tellurian Inc. and Woodside demonstrate what a unique and compelling investment Tellurian's Driftwood LNG project is. Those materials and our valuation analyses show the company's value could be as high as $4 billion and that Woodside's $1.2 billion bid is opportunistic and unfair to Tellurian shareholders.

Tellurian Inc. is an LNG project developer with a seasoned management team led by Tellurian Co-Founder, Martin Houston. Its prized asset is its fully licensed 27.6 MTPA Driftwood LNG facility near Lake Charles, LA; it has an additional site that could add another 30 MTPA in liquefaction capacity in the 2030s. Tellurian's potential 57.6 MTPA liquefaction capacity would exceed the current production capacity of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), the largest producer of LNG in the United States -- a company co-founded by Charif Souki, Tellurian's other Co-Founder.

LNG is fossil fuel's most attractive growth sector due to its limited carbon emissions compared to both coal and oil. While radical environmentalists clamor for the elimination of fossil fuels, the ugly reality is that the world suffers from both energy poverty and hunger. Because LNG/natural gas can address both energy poverty and hunger, LNG/natural gas is considered a top transition fuel for the next two decades while alternative energy sources including renewables, nuclear, and hydrogen are being developed and commercialized. According to Ms. Meg O'Neill, Woodside's CEO and Managing Director, "LNG will play an important role in the energy transition. LNG demand has grown by more than 60% in the last decade, and Wood Mac is forecasting demand to grow by another 50% by 2033. Gas and LNG demand continues to grow globally, and this acquisition increases our exposure to this market and strengthens our position as a global LNG player."

Valuation Overview:

Here is the basic value proposition from Tellurian's March Investor Presentation.

Driftwood Value to Tellurian (Tellurian March 4, 2024 Investor Presentation)

From page 11 of the March presentation, the project ownership is broken down below.

Driftwood equity share footnotes (Tellurian March Investor Presentation p.11)

In effect, Tellurian's estimated ownership of the Driftwood LNG project was forecast at 35% for Phase One (Trains 1&2), 50% Train 3, 60% Train 4 and 65% Train 5 in March - 49% of the whole project. That equity allocation implies that $2 billion in Partner Equity would have about 51% ownership of Driftwood and 51% of its cash flows.

The illustration below from Tellurian's August 2023 Investor Presentation shows an anticipated $1.8 billion in Partner Equity in the capital stack. The illustration below also shows the projected cash flow from Phase One (Trains 1&2) on its projected 11 MTPA/yr of LNG production, for the first 7 months of 2023, was $1.77 billion. Based on last year's actual HH prices and the Gulf Coast Marker for the first 7 months implies an annualized cash flow of about $3.03 billion for Phase One. Assuming Tellurian and the Partner Equity split the project cash flow for their $2 billion investment, then the PE's share of the cash flow would be about $1.5 billion ($3.03 billion/2) for the first year of Phase One's production estimated in 2028-2029. That is 0.75 times cash flow for the Partner Equity, which is a very attractive cash flow multiple even for a project that will not generate revenues for at least four years.

Because liquefaction is a proven commercial process and Bechtel is the leading LNG EPC in the world, the prospects for generating cash flow from Driftwood LNG is very strong. Consequently, the risk of recouping an investment in Driftwood LNG is very low.

Equity allocation and Partner Equity returns (August 2023, Investor Presentation)

Below is a model we built for Driftwood LNG to estimate its cash flows. We have three screenshots showing six cash flow scenarios based on three different spot margins: $5/mmBtu, $7/mmBtu, and $9/mmBtu.

The spot margin is the sweet spot for profitability for an LNG producer and exporter like Tellurian. The low-risk cash flows for an LNG producer are the tolling margins of c. $2.35/mmBtu. With multiple long term tolling agreements backed by sales purchase agreements ("SPAs") an LNG project can easily be project financed or bank financed. That is why Driftwood's Partner Equity funding is so important. When this PE funding phase is completed, the company can then secure its bank financing of nearly $9 billion.

natural gas bench mark prices (Tellurian daily email update)

The sweet spot and disruptive element of the Tellurian Inc. model is the spot margin, which captures the attractive spread between cheap US natural gas and more expensive natural gas abroad. The July 25, 2024 US Asia (JKM) and US Europe (TTF) spreads of JKM and TTF and US HH are: $12.075-$2.037 (JKM-HH) = $10.038 and $10.141 - $2.037 (TTF-HH) = $8.104.

Actual net margins will need to subtract the liquefaction and transport fees which can range from $3/mmBtu to $5/mmBtu point to much higher fees for the spot margin of $2.35/mmBtu tolling fee.

Driftwood 6 LNG Cash Flow Models and Spot Margin Sensitivity:

Below we analyze two equity scenarios for Driftwood and then apply three different spot margins: $5/mmBtu, $7/mmBtu, and $9/mmBtu.

The equity splits of Driftwood are a conservative equity allocation to Tellurian of 32% broken down as follows: Phase One - 25%, Train 3 - 30%, Train 4 - 40%, and Train 5 - 40%.

The second equity split shown in the March 2024 Tellurian Investor Presentation is: Phase One - 35%, Train 3 - 50%, Train 4 - 60%, and Train 5 - 65%. This share equals 49% of Driftwood for the project developer Tellurian Inc.

Screenshot of Driftwood Cash Flows with $5 Spot Margin (Conservative Assumption)

driftwood cash flows w 5 spot margin (IGA research) Driftwood cash flows w 7 spot (IGA Research) cash flows from Driftwood 9 spot (cash flows from Driftwood)

More Woodside commentary:

"We have multiple pathways to funding, including bringing in strategic partners to reduce our equity exposure in this project. We have already received multiple inbounds from companies interested in working with us in the US LNG market. Our strategy for value creation is underpinned by our conviction that LNG will play an important role in the energy transition. LNG demand has grown by more than 60% in the last decade, and Wood Mac is forecasting demand to grow by another 50% by 2033. Gas and LNG demand continues to grow globally, and this acquisition increases our exposure to this market and strengthens our position as a global LNG player.

At the same time, the Driftwood LNG development is also carbon competitive. The design incorporates elements more advanced than prior generations of LNG trains, meaning it has the potential to reduce the average Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity of Woodside's LNG portfolio.

There is also potential for further decarbonization over the life of the asset, given the developing carbon capture and storage industry on the US Gulf Coast." said O'Neill, the July 22, 2024, Woodside Tellurian buyout call.

Basically, Tellurian is a great asset in a growing space and the company is being sold at a fire sale price. All of the benefits Woodside would accrue according to Ms. O'Neill would be applicable to many domestic and foreign IOCs. Consequently, we question the fairness of the auction process.

Price Improvement Strategies:

It is likely that Woodside did not initiate this process with its highest possible bid. To improve the bid, any large shareholder or sophisticated investment operator can hire legal counsel and challenge the fairness of this transaction. Legal challenges or threatening not to vote for the transaction should force a price improvement and for a better auction process.

Below are listed items that appear problematic:

Many of Tellurian's board members and management are compensated with bonuses on a change in control. While we are supportive of bonuses for achieving FID, it is unfair for the board or management to get compensated for a change of control that compensates Tellurian shareholders unfairly.

Tellurian has agreed not to pursue other transactions, and this restricts Tellurian shareholders from securing a better sale price.

By accepting this buyout, Tellurian's board significantly limited shareholder upside by not pursuing FID, a key objective in CEO Martin Houston's management transition. Securing FID is the reason why most investors bought their shares.

The buyout agreement prohibited Tellurian from operating its ATM. If the ATM was not prohibited, Tellurian could have strengthened its balance sheet and provided Tellurian greater viability in the event that the Woodside transaction does not close. Had Lazard or Tellurian requested the allowance of Tellurian to issue an additional 100 million shares and Woodside agreed, this transaction would appear more like a fair negotiation.

Valuation Issues:

The valuation claim of substantial value is flawed, in our opinion. First, the $1 offer fails to recognize that Tellurian shares have been under considerable pressure by short sellers. Consequently, the premium paid relative to recent share prices is a poor indicator of a true valuation premium.

A second valuation flaw is using short-term share prices to assert fair value, especially when the company has been under short attack. As opposed to referencing the 30 day VWAP as a measure of fair value, Tellurian shares' 200-week moving average of $2.23, shown in the chart below, is a better measure, in our opinion.

Furthermore, the 3-year chart below accurately reflects Tellurian's market capitalization when FID prospects are good. In 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there was a shortage of LNG and LNG accrued a geopolitical security premium. The chart below shows that Tellurian's shares exceeded $6/share, as Tellurian was well positioned to finance Driftwood LNG. When FID prospects were attractive, Tellurian's market capitalization rose to $3.2billion.

Since Woodside Energy Group Ltd has stated it expects to FID in q1 2025, this chart shows the market valued Tellurian around $3 billion when FID prospects were good. This chart shows clearly that the Woodside bid of $1.2 billion does not reflect what the market values a funded Driftwood at, when a $3 billion valuation was registered last time FID prospects were good.

Tellurian 3 year chart (IBKR worker trade station and IGA Research)

Interest in Driftwood is High:

O'Neill repeated in her Woodside Tellurian merger presentation how Woodside had numerous requests for co-investment once the deal was announced. How can it be argued that $1/share is a fair price when, within hours of announcing the proposed merger, multiple sophisticated parties communicated that they want to invest in Woodside's new prospective acquisition of the fully licensed and massive Driftwood LNG project? The high interest suggests that Driftwood LNG is clearly a rare and unique bargain in the LNG space.

To a prudent man, this does not look like a fair price or auction, in my opinion.

Potential Change Agents:

Below is a list of logical large shareholders and sophisticated investors who could improve the buyout price or auction process.

State Street Corporation owned 65,396,508 shares on March 30, 2024;

BlackRock Inc. owned 45,660,194 shares on March 30, 2024;

Vanguard Group Inc. owned 37,380,932 shares on March 30, 2024;

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 19,561,738 shares on March 30, 2024.

Potential activists might include:

Chatterjee Management Group, which owned 46,161,082 shares on March 30, 2024;

Point 72 (formerly SAC capital) which owned 7,854,990 shares on March 30, 2024;

Why Low Bid and Share Prices?

Tellurian has had a going concern, and it recently sold its Haynesville properties for $260 million and then paid down $224 million of its most toxic debt. With only $35 million generated in additional cash and about $144 million in debt, the company did not have a strong enough balance sheet to easily commercialize the Driftwood facility.

The company probably agreed to sell at fire sale prices due to a lack of good alternatives.

Upside Potential:

This transaction is not finalized and has not received shareholder approval. We expect shareholder resistance because this is a grossly undervalued bid at $1/share, and believe Woodside could improve its buyout price up to $2/share.

Other parties, like Exxon Mobil, could bid upwards of $3 per share and take control of the whole project and secure a 4-year development lead with the massive Driftwood LNG asset. XOM is especially logical as a suitor because XOM paid $60 billion to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in October 2023. XOM made the bold large Pioneer purchase to be a dominant producer of natural gas. To optimize the sale price of its natural gas, expanding XOM liquefaction capacities to sell its natural gas abroad would be logical. Buying Tellurian could expedite and improve XOM's LNG dominance.

Conclusion:

We believe all large shareholders and risk arbitrageurs should create a coalition of shareholders and demand a higher valuation to secure their proxy votes or find other bidders for Driftwood or Tellurian. Such actions could improve the gross undervaluation price of Woodside Energy Group's acquisition of Tellurian Inc.

Tyson Halsey, CFA

Income Growth Advisors LLC clients and the author own Tellurian shares and options.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.