An Important Warning For High-Yield Dividend Stocks

High-yield dividend stocks have been rallying recently on expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely going to cut interest rates in September. For example, the REIT sector (VNQ) is up by over 8.5% since July 1st. The Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is up by over 6% during that span, as is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and the utility sector (XLU) is up by over 5.6%.

Data by YCharts

However, the market may be getting a bit ahead of itself right now, as I do not think investors should be counting on future rate cuts to be the major tailwind the market seems to expect them to be. Here is why.

The Biggest Headwind Facing High-Yield Stocks Right Now

The first reason why I am not very bullish about the outlook for high-yield dividend stocks if the Fed cuts rates in September is that I do not think long-term interest rates are necessarily going to fall in tandem with short-term interest rates. This is due to several factors, but the most important one is the fact that the yield curve is currently sharply inverted. This means that short-term interest rates are going to need to drop significantly more than long-term rates moving forward to create a more balanced yield curve. As a result — even if the Fed begins to cut rates — until they make meaningfully deep cuts to short-term interest rates, long-term interest rates are unlikely to move much lower.

Additionally, there are two other major factors that, I think, will prevent long-term interest rates from falling much at all from current levels. The first one is that the US government is borrowing a significant amount of money. This is filling the bond market with a large supply of long-term bonds. While some leading buyers in recent decades, such as the Chinese and the Federal Reserve, have stopped buying this debt and are, in fact, reducing their holdings of it. This means that there is likely going to be significant upward pressure on long-term interest rates moving forward due to the supply demand imbalance between long-term debt and buyers of it. Additionally, inflation is likely to remain sticky due to factors such as the deglobalization of supply chains, the major weapons build-up in Europe and East Asia, and the need for continued significant spending in the United States. The aforementioned runaway government spending should also keep long-term interest rates elevated.

The reason this is bad news for high-yield dividend stocks is that they are often compared to bonds due to their high yields and the stable cash flows that these stocks tend to generate. As a result, their stock prices will likely be suppressed if long-term interest rates remain elevated. Moreover, many high-yield stocks take out a considerable amount of long-term debt financing, and so higher interest rates will weigh on their bottom line. As a result, it seems like Mr. Market may have gotten ahead of himself with high-yield stocks and interest rates. As Oaktree (OCSL) mentioned recently:

Over the past six months, credit markets have experienced a widespread rally, leading to historically tight spreads across large loan and private credit markets. The market strength has multiple drivers, including supportive capital inputs, but the overall trend remains driven by investor confidence in a soft landing that will lead to a meaningful decline in interest rates. While we are not overly bearish about the US economy or the inflation outlook, we believe downside risks may outweigh the upside, given that markets have already priced in overly optimistic expectations. Specifically, we are skeptical about the pace and extent of interest rate declines, anticipating a more modest trajectory than what is currently priced in. As such, rates could remain elevated compared to where they were prior to 2022, which could pose challenges for borrowers with high debt loads or companies that will need to refinance their debt in the coming years.

Investor Takeaway

So, what does this mean for us as high-yield dividend stock investors? First and foremost, it does not mean that we should run for the hills and avoid high dividend yield stocks. In fact, relative to the mega-cap tech stocks, high-yield dividend stocks generally remain a compelling value today.

That said, it also means that it is prudent to be extra cautious in how we are deploying capital. We do this by avoiding betting too heavily on stocks that will likely experience outsized upside in the event of long-term interest rates falling significantly but will suffer if long-term interest rates remain higher for longer. For example, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is likely a coiled spring, ready to soar higher if long-term interest rates do indeed end up falling meaningfully in the next year or two. However, if rates do not fall much, NEP has a high risk of having to cut its dividend and delivering continued disappointing performance for shareholders.

In contrast, stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Agree Realty (ADC), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP, BIPC) have the strength of balance sheets and business models necessary to perform well even if long-term interest rates remain higher for longer or if the economy stumbles and falls in the near future. As a result, we are loading up on stocks like these across our portfolios. This enables us to sleep well at night knowing that if interest rates do fall meaningfully, these stocks will likely soar higher. However, if long-term interest rates do not fall meaningfully on the back of Federal Reserve short-term rate cuts, we are confident that long-term attractive returns are still likely headed our way.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.