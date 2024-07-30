ALFSnaiper

Investment Thesis

I typically steer clear of crowded trades, and for a long time, I avoided SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) ("Sofi"). The company became publicly traded in 2021 through a high-profile SPAC deal sponsored by none other than the SPAC king Chamath Palihapitiya at the height of market exuberance. Back then, Sofi embodied everything I avoid in a stock: crowded, overpriced, with no clear path to profitability.

Today, the landscape has shifted. The ticker has plummeted 72% from its peak and 28% year-to-date, signaling that the initial hype has dissipated. At the same time, we now have a clearer view of Sofi's promising growth trajectory. The company achieved its first GAAP net income in Q4 2023 and has maintained this profitability for three consecutive quarters, with Q2 net income reported today at $17 million, above the previous guidance range of between $5 - $10 million.

With the excitement tempered and the path to profitability clearer, I turned from being an opposer to a high-conviction supporter of Sofi.

Is Sofi Overvalued at 87x P/E ratio?

Sofi's stock might seem expensive at first glance, with a forward P/E ratio of 87x, but this is based on an EPS of $0.09 per share expected this year, marking their recent transition to profitability. The P/E figure will come down as Sofi optimizes marketing, ad, and sales expenses. Historically, Sofi noted that they'd be spending 70% of revenue to fuel growth. Today, they seem to have reached the economies of scale needed to achieve both profitability and grow their business.

The core business is pretty profitable, with the average net interest margin standing at 5.9%. This is the difference between what Sofi pays for deposits and borrowing and what it receives from its various lending products such as credit cards, mortgages, and personal loans.

The company's operating expenses are a bit excessive. The company is yet to release its Q2 2024 detailed breakdown of operating expenses. But in Q1 2024 alone they spent $130 million on R&D, $167 million in sales and marketing, and $145 million in general and administrative costs. However, this investment in brand building, customer acquisition, and product expansion is yielding results. Net revenue surged by 22% in Q2 2024. Customer deposits soared to $23 billion, with Sofi attracting a staggering $4 billion in deposits in three months. The company's customer base expanded by 41% YoY to reach 8.8 million, adding 622,000 new customers in Q2 alone.

More important is Sofi's recent shift to profitability. EBITDA margins have expanded significantly, and they generated $105 million in GAAP net income in the first six months of 2024, compared to a loss in the same period of last year. And this is just the beginning. The average net income margin of consumer finance companies is 18%, and much higher for banks. As a digital-native diversified financial institution, Sofi, by definition, has a cost advantage, with less brick-and-mortar branch footprint. Sofi's solid results prompted management to raise FY 2024 GAAP net income forecast to between $175 to $185 million, up from prior guidance of between $165 to $175 million.

One area of potential efficiency improvements is customer service. All of Sofi's 8.8 million members have access to 1-on-1 advisory services, and the company spends hundreds of millions on customer service staff. As new clients become more familiar with Sofi's platform, the same level of employee headcount will be enough to support a larger customer base. Brand-building initiatives, such as Sofi's $550 million 20-year sponsorship of Sofi Stadium have time limits, unlocking profit margins as they expire.

Then you have the fixed costs associated with office space in the most exclusive addresses in the US, benefiting from economies of scale. For example, Sofi's headquarters in San Francisco is right next to Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) offices and a few minutes walk from the BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) building, despite the difference in scale between Sofi and its neighbors. The location choice mirrors Sofi's mission to become the leading financial institution in the US and is part of its brand-building initiatives. In Q1 2024, Sofi spent roughly $8 million on office space leases, representing 8.3% of income before rent. The company is yet to release its detailed 10-Q, but I expect it spent comparable figures to Q1 on office leases.

These dynamics lend us confidence in management's forecast of $0.55 to $0.8 EPS for FY 2026 and Wall Street's estimate of $0.23 EPS for 2025. At current prices, Sofi's stock is trading discounted based on these earnings projections, making it an attractive investment opportunity. The company's growth trajectory is clear, and with strong profit potential, I believe Sofi is a compelling investment option. Based on 2025 EPS projections, Sofi trades at a forward P/E ratio of 30x. Looking further, current prices translate to a 2026 forward P/E ratio of 9x to 13x, below the industry average.

Data by YCharts

Product Diversification

Sofi has come a long way since its 2011 foundation. It started as a small fintech focused on helping graduates refinance their student loans. Now, it's a full-fledged digital banking institution, offering everything from personal loans and credit cards to mortgages and even investment banking services. So, while student loans are an important part of Sofi's strategy, with a $6.8 billion student loan balance, this represents 29% of its $23.2 billion loan portfolio.

Instead, personal loans have emerged as the primary investment category in Sofi's portfolio. Personal loans allow borrowers to consolidate their credit card balances into one personal loan, typically paid via monthly installments of both interest and principal.

Author's estimates based on Sofi's Q2 Press Release

The weighted average FICO score of its personal loan portfolio borrowers is 746, which is very good. Overall, the weighted average FICO score of all Sofi's borrowers across its credit vehicles is 750. Sofi's high-quality borrowers set it apart in the fintech market full of various companies loosening their credit standards to expand lending to marginalized borrowers with low FICO scores, including Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), OppFi Inc. (OPFI) and Enova International, Inc. (ENVA), among many others.

Sofi also has a well-diversified source of revenue. This also sets it apart from other fintechs, barely validating their underwriting tech for a single financial product. For example, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), an AI-based lending platform, saw significant disruptions when its algorithms crashed, leading the company to underwrite loans with high levels of risk as measured in the high default rates.

Q2 2024 results

Sofi delivered impressive Q2 2024 results, with a record net interest income of $412 million, a 42% YoY increase. Non-interest income, a key strategic focus for Sofi, reached $186 million, accounting for roughly a third of total revenue. The Lending segment, which encompasses its core Student and Personal loans offerings, continued its strong performance, with $339 million in interest income, and $198 million in profit.

Galileo, Sofi's B2B Software-as-a-Service platform that provides fintech companies with loan underwriting infrastructure, generated $95 million in revenue in Q2 2024, up from $88 million in Q2 2023. Galileo's net profits stood at $64 million, with profit margins expanding to mirror the scalable nature of SaaS models.

Regarding delinquencies, rates remain remarkably low. While many fintech lenders face challenges with loans originated during the pandemic, when consumers were flush with fiscal stimulus cash, Sofi's net cumulative losses for loans since Q1 2020 are just 6%, with 65% of those loans already repaid. This performance highlights the strength of Sofi's underwriting and risk management practices.

As mentioned above, Sofi's below-average profitability compared to traditional banks is transitory and stems from their high operating expenses to fuel growth, rather than issues with their core segments. I expect profitability to improve, as the company optimizes its costs. A case in point is Sofi's credit card business. The credit card business is currently small, with a balance of $274 million, representing 1% of its loan portfolio, despite increasing 15% YoY. The segment is currently unprofitable because of Sofi's spending on customer acquisition.

For many fintechs, credit card underwriting represents a low-hanging fruit for fast growth, with the ability to adjust rates to compensate for potential high delinquencies. The market for subprime credit card borrowers is huge, and I believe that Sofi if it wants to, can relax its lending criteria and expand its offering. However, the company is choosing a more prudent approach, targeting high-quality customers with solid credit scores. This is one of the key reasons why I see Sofi as a solid investment opportunity.

Sofi's financial services segment, comprising Sofi Credit Card, Sofi Money, Sofi Invest, and Sofi Relay, reported a net profit of $55 million in Q2 2024, despite the credit card business dragging overall profits. While revenue isn't segmented by service, the segment's consolidated profitability, despite credit card losses, underscores the strength of Sofi's diversified financial services portfolio.

How I Might Be Wrong

I see Sofi as a solid medium-term capital gains opportunity. Its 2026 P/E ratio falls at the lower end of industry averages, which I deem as undervalued given the company's excellent growth and execution in the past few years.

However, being at the lower end of an industry range doesn't constitute a "screaming buy" on its own. A key pillar of my buy rating is the company's ability to maintain its growth. Only then would Sofi generate the expected alpha for investors. Uncertainty around Sofi's future growth is the primary risk to this medium-term investment opportunity.

Summary

While it took some time, SOFI finally turned a profit starting Q4 2023, and I think this is just the beginning. With a wide range of services and a growing customer base, this ticker presents a compelling investment opportunity.

I believe that the stock's decline this year offers a compelling entry point. Although the forward P/E ratio of 87x is high, this is mitigated by Sofi's high earnings growth. The forward top-line P/E figure is based on the 2024 earnings forecast, marking the first year of profitability transition. The company enjoys multiple operating leverages to achieve its EPS targets. Based on 2026 EPS estimates, Sofi could soon become a value stock with high-growth characteristics.