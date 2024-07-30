PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Reggy Susanto - Head of Investor Relations
Patrick Walujo - President, Director & Chief Executive Officer
Wei-Jye Jacky Lo - Chief Financial Officer
Simon Ho - CFO
Thomas Husted - Vice President Director and President of Financial Technology
Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo - President of On-Demand Services

Conference Call Participants

Ferry Wong - Citi
Henry Wibowo - JPMorgan
Ryan Winipta - Indo Premier
Adrian Joezer - Mandiri Sekuritas
Pang Vittayaamnuaykoon - Goldman Sachs

Reggy Susanto

Hello, everyone. This is Reggy Susanto, Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to the PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

On today's call, Patrick Walujo, President Director and Group CEO, and Jacky Lo, Group CFO, will deliver prepared remarks. Following their commentary, we will open up the call for questions and be joined by Thomas Husted, our Vice President Director and President of Financial Technology; Hans Patuwo, our Chief Operating Officer; Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo, our President of On-Demand Services; and Simon Ho, our incoming group CFO.

We would like to highlight that the information presented today has been prepared solely based on unaudited, consolidated, selected financial information for the three months and six months ended June 30th, 2024 and 2023.

As a reminder, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance, as well as certain non-Indonesian financial accounting standard measures as complements to the Indonesian Financial Accounting Standards disclosures. Before using and/or relying on these measurements and forward-looking statements, please take note of our disclaimer and cautionary statements disclosed in our earnings presentation and press release.

During the earnings call, we will review the results of our operations and

