Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is currently advancing the use of its recombinant Fc fusion protein INZ-701 for the treatment of patients with ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency. Both of these programs are coming along well, with several mid-stage studies and late-stage studies coming about. However, there is another opportunity for this company to expand its presence in targeting the PPi-adenosine pathway with this drug. This would be in relation to using it to treat patients with a rare disorder known as calciphylaxis. The use of INZ-701 for the treatment of patients with calciphylaxis due to end-stage kidney disease [ESKD] receiving hemodialysis is being explored in the phase 1 SEAPORT-1 trial.

The main thing to note about the advancement of this clinical program is that interim data from it is expected to be released in Q4 of 2024. This sets up a major catalyst for investors to look forward to. Not only that, but it would provide further evidence that INZ-701 is capable of being highly effective in targeting the PPi-adenosine pathway. With Q4 of 2024 interim data of INZ-701 targeting patients with calciphylaxis, plus several catalysts in place to drive further value in the coming years, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

INZ-701 For The Treatment Of Patients With Calciphylaxis

As I noted above, the company is coming along well regarding the other programs using INZ-701 targeting patients with ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency. However, for this article, I want to emphasize its advancement towards another rare disease as part of the PPi-adenosine pathway. This would be regarding this drug being used to treat patients with calciphylaxis with end-stage kidney disease [ESKD] receiving hemodialysis in the ongoing phase 1 SEAPORT-1 study. Before going over this early state study, plus any catalysts to come about for this program, I believe that it is important to go over what both calciphylaxis and ESKD are.

First, it is key to understand what ESKD is before going further. End-stage Kidney Disease [ESKD] is a type of disorder characterized as the inability for the kidneys to be useful for the body in filtering out blood. Why is this bad? That's because the kidneys are necessary to filter out wastes and excess fluids from the blood.

When this organ loses the ability to do so, it leads to high levels of toxic substance in the patient, leading to a host of problems. In comes a rare disorder that ESKD patients experience, known as calciphylaxis. Calciphylaxis is characterized as sores or wounds that form as a result of hard crystal deposit formations coming about, along with restricted or proliferated blood vessels. It is essential to note that patients within 1-year of diagnosis of calciphylaxis die because of it. Not because of the disease itself, but because it leads to secondary issues with ulcers, serious infections [sepsis] or tissue death. For instance, mortality in patients with calciphylaxis associated with ESKD is reported to be between 60% — 80%.

To see if Inozyme can have a positive impact in helping these ESKD patients with calciphylaxis, it is in the process of running the phase 1 SEAPORT-1 study. Having said that, it is expected that interim data from this early-stage study using INZ-701 for the treatment of this patient population is expected in Q4 of 2024. It remains to be seen if the data released turns out to be positive, but a good outcome would establish two items. First, it would establish added proof-of-concept that targeting the PPi-adenosine pathway with this drug is ideal.

Secondly, it would allow this biotech to go after another rare disorder that is impacted because of this pathway. The ability for it to target rare disorders is highly ideal, especially when you consider that there are no FDA approved therapies for targeting calciphylaxis or the ABCC6 and ENPP1 Deficiency programs as part of its pipeline. For instance, the FDA even sees some need to get new therapies to these patients as quickly as possible. The FDA gave INZ-701 for the treatment of patients with ABCC6 Deficiency Fast Track Designation. This designation provides several advantages, including more frequent interactions with the FDA, along with the potential for expedited review. Such designation was given because of preliminary data and nonclinical pharmacology data from this program. How the heck can INZ-701 ultimately help these ESKD patients with calciphylaxis? To understand this a bit, it is first important to dive into the mechanism of action of this drug.

It was designed to maintain balanced levels of PPi to reduce crystal mineralization [buildup] of deposits on organs or other parts of the body. Especially, to free up deposits that block blood flow. That's because PPi is critical for the body to ensure that bone formation occurs properly. As such, without this in place, there is nothing stopping issues observed for this rare disorder disrupted by this pathway.

Another mechanism of action is improving adenosine levels in a person's body. Adenosine is critical in regulating proper cell growth in blood vessels. Without high levels of this, there is proliferation [excessive cell growth within the blood vessel walls]. In turn, this leads to a narrowing of the blood vessels or stenosis. As you can imagine, this would have a major impact on constricting blood flow throughout the body, including the kidneys in the case of patients with calciphylaxis. The conclusion is that increasing PPi and adenosine levels should cover both of these aspects respectively.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Inozyme Pharma had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $166.2 million as of March 31st of 2024. The reason for the cash on hand to date is because of a few financial transactions that it was able to complete. The first of which includes the execution of a public offering of common stock, which was done back on July 27th of 2023. This is where a total of 14,375,000 shares of common stock, along with full exercise of option by underwriters for an additional 1,875,000 shares of stock at a price of $4.80 per share. Total net proceeds from this offering were $64.4 million. Not only that, but the company was able to tap into an Open Market Sale Agreement, which was first filed back on August 11th of 2021.

Regarding this agreement, it could offer and sell up to $200 million worth of shares. In connection with this, it made an Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies LLC. to sell up to an aggregate offering of $50 million worth of its shares. As of December 31st, 2023, it tapped into this specific agreement to generate net proceeds of about $21.2 million. However, there were no shares utilized during the 3 months ending March 31st of 2024. The point here is that the company still can tap into the remaining amount under this ATM agreement with Jefferies if necessary.

The company is in good shape, though, because of its cash runway estimate noted in its 10-Q SEC Filing. It states that it believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into Q4 of 2025. Its cash burn is $24.3 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Inozyme Pharma. The first risk to consider would be regarding the release of interim data from the phase 1 SEAPORT-1 trial, which is using INZ-701 for the treatment of ESKD patients with calciphylaxis. The goal is to see if this drug can also establish some proof-of-concept in being able to treat these patients. Even though prior data shows that this drug was able to help patients with ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency, there is no assurance that the same can be said for this 3rd rare disorder being targeted.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the development of INZ-701 for the treatment of patients with ABCC6 Deficiency. Especially, as it relates to the Fast Track Designation given by the FDA for it. While more interactions with the FDA is good for this program, it is not what is doing to drive shareholder value. What is expected to happen is that the biotech will meet with the FDA before the end of 2024. It hopes to obtain permission from it so that it can initiate a pivotal study using INZ-701 for the treatment of patients with ABCC6 Deficiency.

There is no guarantee that the U.S. agency allows for such a study to proceed, for starters. Secondly, the company notes in its financial update that initiation of such a pivotal late-stage study won't happen unless sufficient funding is in place. Thus, even with a green light from the FDA to begin such a study, there is a risk in place that it might not occur unless it can find enough cash to get it going.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding the ongoing program for the development of INZ-701 for the treatment of patients with ENPP1 Deficiency. That's because over the upcoming years, there will be two important data readouts relating to this specific program. The first of which is the release of interim results from the phase 1b ENERGY-1 study using this drug to treat patients with this disorder. From there, top-line data from the pivotal phase 3 ENERGY-3 study targeting the pediatric population with this disorder is expected to be released in mid-2025. There is no assurance that positive data will be generated from one or both of these studies. Nor, that data to be released at these expected times will warrant the company to continue to advance INZ-701 for either of these patient populations.

Conclusion

Inozyme Pharma has already shown evidence of INZ-701 being able to have some effect in treating patients with ENPP1 and ABCC6 Deficiencies. As recent as April 2024, it released positive topline data from its phase 1/2 study using INZ-701 for the treatment of adults with ABCC6 Deficiency. Where I believe that an expansion opportunity might be possible for this recombinant Fc fusion protein would be the ability to be used in treating patients with ESKD on hemodialysis with calciphylaxis.

With this rare disorder also being a part of the PPi-adenosine pathway, I think that it's quite possible to see some positive preliminary data here as well. It has plenty of cash on hand to get through several of its milestones, which are expected over the coming years. It expects that its current cash on hand will be enough to fund its operations into Q4 of 2025.