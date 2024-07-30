Chubb's Consistency Pays Off

Jul. 30, 2024 2:00 PM ETChubb Limited (CB) Stock
Joshua Hall profile picture
Joshua Hall
3.57K Followers

Summary

  • Chubb is a well-diversified leader in the Property & Casualty insurance industry that consistently has the lowest combined ratio.
  • I dive into the core underwriting profitability drivers for Chubb.
  • Chubb's Asian Life Insurance exposure is a growth driver in a higher interest rate environment and potentially a factor behind Berkshire taking a sizable stake.
  • I have a $336 price target on Chubb looking out for 12 to 15 months, which is a 25% upside.

The Chubb Corporation"s office building in Wilmington, Delaware, USA

Bo Shen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Consistent Leader

In my last article, "Arch Capital: New Trend At Play", I discussed a key secular tailwind benefiting Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurers (hint: higher interest rates). Following up on that theme, I am now going to turn the

This article was written by

Joshua Hall profile picture
Joshua Hall
3.57K Followers
Investment advisor - I manage custom portfolios for clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own AIG and ACGL. The information presented here is general in nature and designed for do-it-yourself and professional investors. It does not have regard to the investment objectives, financial situation, and the particular needs of any person who may read this. Recommendations are not personalized investment advice specific to the situation of any one individual, family, or organization. In no way should it be construed as personalized investment advice. True Vine Investments will not be held responsible for the independent financial or investment actions taken by readers. This content is never an offer to buy or sell any security. This content includes a disclosure of any relevant securities held by Joshua S. Hall or his immediate family. Client portfolios managed by True Vine Investments may hold positions in securities covered here. Securities in these portfolios may be bought or sold at any time in order for True Vine Investments to satisfy its fiduciary obligations to clients. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive evaluation of financial strategies or specific investments and consult a professional before making any decisions. Positive comments made regarding this content should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of Joshua Hall’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News