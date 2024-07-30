Bo Shen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Consistent Leader

In my last article, "Arch Capital: New Trend At Play", I discussed a key secular tailwind benefiting Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurers (hint: higher interest rates). Following up on that theme, I am now going to turn the focus to Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in this article.

Chubb is a well-diversified industry leader in P&C with some interesting nuances under the surface. It has a history of consistently generating the lowest combined ratio in the P&C industry. Over the last five years, Chubb's total P&C combined ratio averaged 90%, which compares favorably to Cincinnati Financial Corporation's (CINF) 94.6%, American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) 96.5%, and Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s (ACGL) 97.9%. Over the last 10 years, Chubb's total P&C combined ratio has also been 90%.

Segment Dive

Let's dig into Chubb's segment performance for H1 2024:

Chubb Q2 2024 10-Q

There are a few observations I'd like to make here, some of which are related to what I have marked in red in this graphic:

Total H1 underwriting income was $2.7 billion. I am estimating it will be a little over $6 billion in 2024, given the organic growth trends of the underlying businesses. Underwriting income was $5.7 billion in 2023. When I'm first analyzing a P&C company, I like to focus on underwriting income only—ignoring investment income—to get a clear view of the core underwriting (only) profitability of the business. Chubb is a $110 billion market cap business generating about $6 billion of underwriting income.

Roughly half of the underwriting income comes from North America Commercial P&C. This segment's 2023 combined ratio was a very low 81.6%. I'm estimating 7% long-term net premium growth for this segment. Earlier this year, in Chubb's 2023 Annual Report, CEO Evan Greenberg mentioned that "it is an underwriter's market" in commercial lines and they are being more selective to take advantage of this. Notably, Greenberg has continued this message in recent earnings calls.

Overseas General Insurance is Chubb's second-largest segment, generating almost a 1/3 of underwriting income.

Life Insurance has not done anything this year at the underwriting level but it generated $208 million of underwriting income in 2023. Roughly 85% to 90% of this segment's premium is coming from Asia and this is a significant long-term growth opportunity. 18% of all of Chubb's 2023 net premiums (all international operations) came from the Asia Pacific region, up from 12% in 2021. Notably, Chubb owns Huatai Group, a P&C, Life, and Asset Management company in China. Chubb is the only foreign financial institution to majority own a Chinese financial services holding company. While this is a growth opportunity it does expose the company to a measure of geopolitical risk. I'm projecting 15% long-term net premium growth in this segment. Underwriting profitability has been improving in this segment.

17% of investment income is coming from the Life Insurance segment. Asian growth coupled with higher secular interest rates will continue to be an earnings driver. In my recent Arch Capital article, I mentioned higher secular interest rates as likely being a factor in Warren Buffett-backed Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRK.A; BRK.B) recent move to acquire 6.7% of the company. I suspect that this Asian Life Insurance segment's growth potential is another factor. This is a nice, low-profile way to invest in the growth of the Chinese consumer.

Chart Revelations

Chubb's long-term, 30-year, monthly, log chart reveals the consistency of its underwriting profitability:

Barchart

There is more than just a nice, long-term upward chart here. This chart is also revealing that Chubb has a proven, repeatable underwriting framework within its walls that continues to perform.

Here is this same chart zoomed in for only the last 7 years:

Barchart

Like Arch Capital, Chubb's chart reveals a new, more bullish, upward monthly channel trend ever since interest rates have started to rise. I expect this new channel to continue and emerge as the primary new trend as Chubb surpasses $300 per share, probably by the end of the year.

Valuation

Chubb did $9 billion of net income in 2023, is on pace for over $9 billion this year, and, I think, is headed to roughly $10 billion in 2025. At current levels, it is trading for about 10 times 2023 earnings, 11.8 times my 2024 earnings estimate, and 10.6 times my 2025 earnings estimate of $25.52. Wall Street 2025 consensus is $23.51 and probably pricing in lower investment income yields than I am as the Street has a more aggressive outlook for Fed rate cuts. Whether you take my outlook or the Street's, let's face it, this is a modest valuation for a high-quality business with strong management. The Progressive Corporation (PGR), although skewed to a different P&C angle with mostly auto, is trading for 18 times the forward earnings consensus estimate (16 times mine), the chart is toppy, and insiders are selling.

Strategic Conclusion

I have a Bullish outlook in my evaluation model for Chubb which translates to a 13.5 times forward-looking target multiple. I think Chubb can earn $24.86 over the next 4 quarters which gives me a target price of $336—25% upside from current levels if you add in the dividend. $336 is also right around the middle of this more bullish channel looking out 12 to 15 months. Picking stocks where my valuation target matches the monthly chart trend is an important part of my investment process.

It is unlikely that Chubb will grow as fast as Arch Capital but it is a high-quality growth & income play with a solid outlook, likely to outperform the broader market. It will also be interesting to see if Berkshire keeps buying which could generate more investor attention.