Fidelity Diversified International Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Diversified International Fund is a broadly diversified international equity strategy that seeks capital growth by investing primarily in stocks from foreign developed markets.
- We manage the fund with a long-term view, focusing on high-quality businesses with durable or improving growth prospects that are benefiting from competitive advantages and are structured to achieve consistent profitability. We also value strong balance sheets, proven track records, high returns on capital and solid management teams whose interests are aligned with those of shareholders.
- We strive to uncover these companies through in-depth fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team. While conscious of valuations, we may be willing to pay a slight premium for stocks we favor.
- Our disciplined investment process results in a style-consistent strategy that participates in the market in a risk-managed manner.
1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 12/27/1991.
2 This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated.
Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Performance Review
For the second quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 0.23%, outpacing the -0.30% result of the benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index.
Non-U.S. equities were roughly flat the past three months. After the MSCI EAFE Index shook off a rough April (-2.52%), it rose steadily in May (+3.94%) due to resilient corporate profits, enthusiasm over generative artificial intelligence and encouraging signs from some central banks that they are likely cut interest rates this year. In June, however, the index slumped again, returning (-1.60%. Within the index, growth stocks (-0.67%) lagged value stocks (+0.17%) in Q2, which can be a headwind for the fund because it tends to have higher earnings growth than the benchmark. However, quality, a factor we also favor, outperformed. By sector, health care (+5%) led the way, followed by financials (+4%). Conversely, the consumer discretionary (-9%) and real estate (-7%) sectors fared worst this quarter. Among regions within the index, the U.K. (+4%) was strongest, whereas Japan (-4%) trailed by the widest margin.
The fund's outperformance of the benchmark in Q2 was due to sector positioning and stock selection. An underweight in the lagging consumer discretionary sector contributed to the fund's relative result. In addition, stock selection in information technology and industrials was helpful. From a regional perspective, stock picking and an underweight in Japan materially boosted the fund's relative result, as did the fund's out-of-benchmark exposure to emerging markets.
In contrast, stock selection in the financials, consumer staples and materials sectors notably detracted for the quarter. By region, our investment choices in the U.K. and elsewhere in Europe weighed on the fund's relative result.
In tech, out-of-benchmark exposure to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (+28%), one of the fund's largest holdings, was our top individual relative contributor this quarter. The stock was driven by the contract chipmaker's strong position in the AI supply chain and its relationships with several of the world's leading AI developers. Revenue was roughly in line with expectations while gross margins were slightly higher than street expectations. The guidance for 2024 was positive, though expenses in the second half of 2024 should impact margins. We roughly maintained our sizable stake in the company, given our confidence in its business outlook and strong moat.
In industrials, an overweight stake in Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF) (+23%), a Japan-based industrial conglomerate, meaningfully helped in Q2. The company has been restructuring, shedding non-core businesses and keeping its most successful growth segments. In April, Hitachi reported earnings growth that exceeded analysts' consensus expectation, and investors responded favorably. We increased exposure to the stock in Q2, and it was among the largest holdings and overweights as of midyear.
Turning to consumer discretionary, not owning Japan-based automaker and benchmark component Toyota Motor (TM) helped relative performance. The stock returned -18% the past three months, slipping in early May after the company reported mixed financial results for Q1. Revenue surprised to the upside, while earnings were about in line with analysts' expectations, and the company's financial guidance for its next fiscal year was viewed as disappointing. Shares continued to slip in June, as Toyota and four other Japanese automakers were found to have provided incorrect or manipulated data when seeking government certifications on specific models, leading to the suspension of shipments for those models. This pullback followed a period of strong performance for Toyota shares.
Looking at individual detractors, an overweight position in Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECF) (-11%) notably weighed on the fund's relative performance. In late April, the provider of materials and chemicals for semiconductor production and other manufacturing uses reported weaker-than-expected quarterly financial results. Analysts attributed the weak Q1 to slower business in its electronic materials and infrastructure materials units. We trimmed our stake in Shin-Etsu this quarter, but it remained the fund's 11th-largest holding and the fund's ninth-largest overweight versus the benchmark at midyear.
In energy, a non-benchmark stake in SLB (-13%) detracted. In mid-April, the provider of oilfield products and services reported flat earnings growth for Q1, due partly to weaker profit margins in its digital & integration and well construction units. In Q2, West Texas Intermediate crude-oil prices – a common driver of energy stocks − fell 12% to a low of about $73 per barrel in June, before rebounding for the remainder of the month and ending down only 2% for the quarter. We significantly reduced the fund's exposure to SLB this quarter because we lost conviction in our thesis.
Outlook and Positioning
Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, we feel optimistic about the investment themes in the fund, and the companies we own that could benefit from those themes over the next three-to-five years. These are companies that we believe will grow, based on an increase in corporate spending on AI; heightened global interest in onshoring/nearshoring, a business strategy that involves transferring functions, such as manufacturing to the country where the company is headquartered; the world's transition to greener energy sources; and government spending incentives to build out domestic infrastructure. As a reminder, our approach is to focus on companies with an earnings-growth rate that is durable and higher than peers; a strong competitive moat; a good balance sheet and free cash flow to fund growth; and a capable management team. In Q2, we maintained our preference for companies that had durable growth potential. We favor businesses with quality and durable growth at a reasonable price. With inflation slowing, stability in interest rates may occur. This benefits quality, long-duration assets.
As of midyear, the portfolio includes investments in companies that we believe can benefit from growth drivers that are likely to be less sensitive to local economic growth, which is still rather weak in many non-U.S. regions. Information technology, at 18% of fund assets, is the largest sector overweight because we see multiyear demand for most industries, given a growing need for more "compute" power among corporations and individuals. We favor information technology because tech can help businesses become more efficient, save money and reach their clients through a better experience. One thing we've learned is that the adoption of artificial intelligence could be a really big pivot in the business operations of firms across a wide range of industries. AI helps business run more efficiently, and while we don't quite know yet the extent that this capability will help companies, there is a lot of excitement, considering the level of spending and demand for this technology. That said, we maintain exposure in other sectors/themes that we believe are less correlated to the enthusiasm around AI, as the evolution of the technology will probably not always be a smooth trajectory. Valuation versus earnings growth and earnings quality often drives the portfolio's sector weightings. We continue to find value in industrials, the largest sector allocation (about 21% of assets) and a notable overweight. Here, the fund holds companies exposed to multiyear themes, such as energy efficiency. Recently, we have looked to capitalize on attractive opportunities in business services.
We do not expect geopolitical tumult (from tariffs, regulation, restrictions, conflict or elections) to fade, so we remain focused on what these issues may mean for companies and industries across the globe. We work to mitigate portfolio sensitivity to exogenous factors that have low predictability. Unfortunately, with increased geopolitical risk and hard-to-predict elections across the world, we try to insulate the portfolio from shock. In this environment, we believe our investment approach, which favors durable earnings, geographic flexibility, solid balance sheets and strong management teams, is important.
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
|The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Bill Bower
Trading Symbol: FDIVX
Start Date: December 27, 1991
Size (in millions): $10,907.33
Morningstar Category: Fund Foreign Large Growth
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.