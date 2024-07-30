Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Varun Gokarn - Senior Director of Strategy and Finance
Benjamin Gliklich - President and CEO
Carey Dorman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Roberts - Mizuho
Joshua Spector - UBS
Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research
Bhavesh Lodaya - BMO Capital Markets
Steve Byrne - Bank of America
Jon Tanwanteng - CJS
Michael Leithead - Barclays
David Silver - C.L. King and Associates

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Element Solutions Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Varun Gokhan, Senior Director of Strategy and Finance. You may begin.

Varun Gokarn

Good morning, and thank you for participating in our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are our President and CEO, Ben Gliklich; and CFO, Carey Dorman. In accordance with Regulation FD, we are webcasting this conference call. A replay will be made available in the Investors Section of the company's website.

During today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about the company's future performance and financial results. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our earnings release, supplemental slides and most recent SEC filings for a discussion of material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations and predictions.

