ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) released its Q2 results on July 29th, beating the market expectations. I highlighted my "Strong Buy" thesis for ON Semiconductor in my previous coverage published in March 2024, based on the structural growth in silicon carbide (SiC) in the automotive market. While the automotive and industrial markets are experiencing inventory destocking, I remain confident that ON Semiconductor will outgrow the SiC market with leading technology. I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating with a one-year target price of $130 per share.

Silicon Carbide Growth Momentum Continues

On July 22nd, ON Semiconductor announced that the company signed a multi-year contract with Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) to supply solutions for vehicle lineups across several brands. The long-term contract could potentially benefit ON Semiconductor's manufacturing expansion for silicon carbide in the Czech Republic. During the earning call, the management expressed their confidence in the rising demand for silicon carbide across automotive manufacturers. I think the long-term contract proves that ON Semiconductor possesses leading technology in the SiC market.

Additionally, ON Semiconductor is a leading silicon carbide player in China, servicing nearly 60% of BEV models from OEMs. My biggest takeaway from the quarter is the low silicon carbide penetration among auto OEMs. The management pointed out that 22% of EVs in production are enabled with SiC; however, if excluding the market leader, the penetration rate drops to 6%, indicating a big potential market for future growth. I like the company's efforts to outgrow the SiC business by 2x through share gains and geopolitical expansion efforts.

As discussed in my previous articles, I anticipate ON Semiconductor will continue to grow its SiC business, driving overall topline growth.

Inventory Destocking in Automotive and Industrial

In Q2 FY24, ON Semiconductor delivered a -17.2% growth in revenue and a -31.2% growth in adjusted operating profits. The revenue decline was caused by the continuing inventory destocking in the automotive and industrial markets. It's worth noting that both the automotive and industrial markets represent more than 79% of total revenue.

The key question is: When will the inventory destocking activities come to an end? As the management expected, the channel inventory increased to 8.9 weeks in Q2, compared to 8 weeks in Q1. The management explained the inventory increase was due to the growing inventories for the mass market, which the company has underserved for years. However, I think the inventory increase was caused by the deceleration of end-market demands, especially in the automotive market.

The current high interest rate is detrimental to the new vehicle sales growth. As depicted in the chart below, lightweight vehicle sales have been weak in the past few months.

Growth Projection and Valuation

The company guides approximately 19% decline in revenue for Q3, as detailed in the chart below.

For the near-term growth, I am assessing the following factors:

On July 2nd, ON Semiconductor announced the acquisition of SWIR Vision Systems, a leading player in short-wavelength infrared technology. The acquisition could enhance ON Semiconductor's portfolio in CMOS sensors among industrial, automotive, and defense markets. It is a relatively small acquisition; therefore, I don't model any financial impact on ON Semiconductor's growth.

I anticipate the weak automotive end-market will continue in the coming quarters, caused by the weak macro environment and high interest rate. I forecast ON Semiconductor's automotive business will decline 10% in revenue for FY24, and the industrial market will drop 20%.

For all other businesses and ON Semiconductor's continuing fab divestitures, I anticipate these factors will cause a 2% decline in revenue for FY24.

Putting all together, I anticipate ON Semiconductor's revenue will decline by 13% in FY24.

For the normalized growth rate from FY25 onwards, I assume:

I anticipate the Fed will begin to cut interest rates later this year, and the inventory destocking will start to normalize in late 2024. According to the BCG report, light vehicle production is expected to grow by 2.2% from 2021 to 2030, and the semiconductor content will grow by 6.9% during the same period. I assume ON Semiconductor will outgrow the overall market, driven by their leading technology in SiC. I assume ON Semiconductor's automotive business will grow by 15% annually, comprising 9% market growth and 6% market share gains.

Additionally, I assume ON Semiconductor's industrial business will grow by 10% annually and other businesses will grow by 5%, aligned with their historical average.

As such, from FY25 onwards, I calculate the normalized revenue growth rate will be 12%.

I assume 50 bps annual margin expansion is driven by:

30 bps margin expansion from gross profits, driven by new chip launches, and penetration growth in EVs.

10 bps operating leverage from SG&A.

10 bps leverage from R&D.

The discounted cash flow, or DCF, summary is as follows:

The free cash flow from equity is calculated as follows:

The cost of equity is calculated to be 14.5% assuming: a risk-free rate of 4.2% (US 10Y Treasury Yield); a beta of 1.4 (SA) and; an equity risk premium of 7%.

Discounting all the free cash flow from equity, the one-year price target is calculated to be $130 per share.

Downside Risks

China is an essential market for ON Semiconductor, and the company has been growing rapidly in the past few years. The rising geopolitical tension between the U.S. and China could potentially pose material risks for these US-based semiconductor companies. I acknowledge that ON Semiconductor has been investing in China for years, and the company manufactures chips in China to serve local customers. However, any potential export restrictions could harm ON Semiconductor's business activities in China, as ON Semiconductor's China operation still requires some supply chain and technology support from the U.S. operation.

End Notes

Indeed, the weak market demand and inventory destocking have caused a material business decline for ON Semiconductor. However, ON Semiconductor operates in a highly volatile market, and it might be the best investment opportunity when its end markets are in a down cycle, in my view. I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating with a one-year target price of $130 per share.