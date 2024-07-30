Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call July 30, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Donavon Ternes - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tam Nguyen - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler
Timothy Coffey - Janney

Operator

Thanks for standing by. My name is Mandeep, and I’ll be your operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Provident Financial Holdings Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Donavon Ternes, President and CEO. You may begin.

Donavon Ternes

Good morning. This is Donavon Ternes, President and CEO of Provident Financial Holdings. And on the call with me is Tam Nguyen, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I have a brief administrative item to address. Our presentation today discusses the company’s business outlook and will include forward-looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management’s plans, objectives or goals for future operations, products or services, forecasts of financial or other performance measures and statements about the company’s general outlook for economic and business conditions. We also may make forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer period following management’s presentation. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statement is available from the earnings release that was distributed yesterday from the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, and from the Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings that are filed subsequent to the Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date that they are made, and the company assumes no obligation to update this information.

