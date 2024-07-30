Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Stilmar - Partner, Co-Head of Public Markets IR
Kipp DeVeer - CEO
Scott Lem - CFO
Kort Schnabel - Co-President, Los Angeles

Conference Call Participants

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan
Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities
Paul Johnson - ABW
Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets
Robert Dodd - Raymond James
Mitchel Penn - Oppenheimer
Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Ares Capital Corporation's Second Quarter, June 30, 2024, Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Stilmar, Partner of Ares' Public Markets Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Stilmar

Thank you very much, and let me start with some important reminders. Comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast as well as the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in its SEC filings. Ares Capital Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance or market information is not a guarantee of future results.

During this conference call, the company may discuss certain non-GAAP measures as defined by SEC Regulation G, such as core earnings per share or core EPS. The company believes that core EPS provides useful information for investors regarding the financial performance because it is one method the company uses to measure its financial condition and results of operations. A reconciliation of GAAP net income per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to core EPS, can be found in the accompanying slide presentation

