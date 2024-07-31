2 Rich Income Funds To Retire In Safety And Splendor

Thomas Barwick

Co-authored by Treading Softly

When I focus on building a portfolio for income to pay my way for retirement, the goal that I have in mind is one of sustainability, reliability, and obviously the ability to generate a great income stream.

One great way to continue generating income over the decades is to look at income-generating vehicles with a long history of simply existing and paying outstanding income. Today, I want to look at two different funds with long histories or their managers who have long histories of running funds that can provide you with stable income for decades to come. That way, the ability to retire is not so much a question of if you can, but when you choose to do so. Your income stream will provide you with a retirement marked by splendor and a higher degree of financial safety.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: RVT — Yield 7.1%

Born in 1986 during the challenging economic conditions in the 1980s, Royce Small-Cap Trust (RVT) is a time-tested closed-end fund with a strong consistency in delivering income to shareholders. For investors seeking exposure to the small-cap sector, RVT has historically been an excellent choice, strongly outperforming its benchmark Russell 2000 index since its inception. Source

RVT Website

The fund takes a value-based approach, attempting to identify small-cap stocks that are trading at a discount to the value of the business. Chuck Royce explains his view of Royce's job:

"Our task is to scour the large and diverse universe of small-cap companies for businesses that look mispriced and underappreciated, with the caveat being that they must also have a discernible margin of safety. We are looking for stocks trading at a discount to our estimate of their worth as businesses."

RVT has its assets highly diversified across 445 holdings and the fund does not employ leverage in its investment strategy. You would probably have not heard of its top 10 holdings, which constitute just 12% of the invested assets. As such, this CEF provides exposure to many companies that would typically not make it into most investor's portfolios.

In recent years, we've seen two trends in the stock market valuations. The stocks that have seen valuations rise are primarily large to mega-cap growth stocks. Meanwhile, small-cap and value stocks have seen low valuations. Source

Yardeni

While many believe that "this time is different," our goal as investors should always be to identify relatively inexpensive opportunities. The most basic mantra of investing is "Buy low, sell high!" It sounds like common sense, but it's quite uncommon in practice. Keep in mind that this chart shows valuations based on forward P/E (price/earnings) ratios, so the impact of expected earnings growth is already included.

Historically, when valuations become separated this far, there's a reversion. Look at it this way: Say you want to buy $1 in earnings. From a mega cap, you're paying $31.50 to get that $1 in earnings. From a large cap, you would pay $21.40 for that same $1 in earnings. From a small cap, you would only pay $14.60. That's less than you would have paid for a small cap in 2000.

Between 200 and 2005, we saw the closing of the valuation gap, and RVT was one of the big winners, outperforming its benchmark index (the Russell 2000) and the revered S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

It's our belief that the current market setup is similar. Mega-cap corporations are driving the popular indices, resulting in a frothy market trading at unsustainable valuations. These may be fundamentally strong companies with strong earnings growth potential, but it's comes down to the question of the price you pay for the value you get.

The main reason RVT outperformed its benchmark index after the DOTCOM bust (2000 to 2005) was because it was trading at a discount to NAV in 2000, which led to a premium valuation by 2005. Specifically, it went from a 15% discount to a 10% premium. This was added on top of the strong performance of NAV and the growing dividends, resulting in significant outperformance.

Today, we have a similar setup. The types of small-cap stocks RVT invests in are trading at low valuations relative to large-cap stocks. RVT itself is trading at about a 11% discount to NAV. Looking forward, we expect that the valuation gap will close between large caps and small caps through a combination of large-cap valuations coming down and small-cap valuations going up. Most likely, both. If that happens, it's likely that the market will get more enthusiastic about buying RVT, driving the market price up to NAV or even higher.

In the meantime, RVT has a variable distribution policy. It distributes 1.75% of NAV each quarter based on the rolling average of the prior four quarters. As a result, as RVT's NAV rises, its distribution will rise as well. Based on the NAV as of June 30, we can calculate that the September distribution will be inline with last quarter at $0.28/share.

With this setup, we are happy to keep building our RVT position.

Pick #2: PDI — Yield 13.9%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) is a closed-end fund that focuses on debt investments. Like most of PIMCO's funds, PDI invests in several different types of debt. However, each PIMCO fund has its own mix that emphasizes certain types of debt over others.

PDI has a higher allocation to non-agency mortgage-backed securities than PIMCO's other funds. Over the past year, we've seen the "high yield credit" segment growing as well, and it is actually the largest sector by market value. Source

PIMCO Website

We expect that High Yield Credit has become the largest, primarily because prices in corporate credit have recovered more quickly than mortgages. Mortgages have been uniquely impacted by the Fed's rate hiking cycle, because the Federal Reserve was one of the largest buyers and holders of agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities) for the past decade. In addition to hiking rates, the Fed decided to shrink its balance sheet by capping how much principal it would reinvest as it was repaid. As a result, this reduced the demand for agency MBS even as prices were declining.

PDI doesn't hold significant agency MBS (0.55%). However, the market of non-agency MBS is linked to the agency MBS market. The reason is, if you can get 7% on agency MBS, which has no credit risk, then why would you buy non-agency MBS, which does have credit risk, for a lower yield? You wouldn't. As a result, agency MBS being weaker due to technical supply and demand has translated into weaker prices for non-agency MBS as well.

Here's a look at the 30-year mortgage rate. This rate is set by agency MBS:

Data by YCharts

We can see that mortgage rates are the highest they have been since 2002. As with all debt investments, the higher the rate, the lower the price. Non-agency MBS have seen prices decline due to rising rates, but also the weakness in agency MBS requiring even higher yields.

For many, low prices on loans are a reason to run for the hills and avoid buying them. Oh no! The price has fallen! Run! I don't get it. The amount owed by the borrower hasn't changed. When the loan matures, they still have to pay it back at par. The only thing that has changed is that the prices are lower, so investors get a higher yield.

We've been busy buying up debt and fixed-income investments. We've been buying preferred, baby bonds, traditional bonds, preferred funds, loan funds, mortgage REITs, BDCs, and debt funds like those from PIMCO.

Why would we do such a thing when the prices of all debt have fallen?

I'll answer that question, with a question: What is an interest rate?

An interest rate is the amount paid by a borrower to a lender.

So when interest rates are high, would you rather be the borrower who is paying a high rate, or the lender who is receiving a high rate?

[Mic Drop]

Conclusion

With RVT and PDI, we can tap into the Royce and PIMCO names of fund managers to collect strong income. RVT has a long history of existing and paying out great income. PDI is run by world-class income vehicle managers. Both of these funds can generate income in their respective markets because of the experts that run them. All you have to do is to buy shares of these funds and sit back and let those managers do what they have been doing for such a long time. The difference is that when you buy shares of these funds, they are now working for you to provide you with the income that you need. You no longer have to do that work.

When it comes to retirement, having the income you need is a must. If I say it once, I say it a million times, and I reiterate that your expenses in retirement are never going to stop. You will always have groceries to buy, utility, cell phone, and Internet bills to pay, and the list goes on and on. The question isn't whether you'll have expenses. The question is, how will you afford those expenses? Life is expensive. This is why, with my unique Income Method, I build a portfolio that pumps out income from the market into my bank account. It can allow you to tap into the trillions of dollars that flow through the market every single year and be able to put some of those dollars into your bank account to be able to pay your bills. That way, you can look at the entire world and simply say, "this retirement is brought to you by dividends."

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.