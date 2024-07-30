Prada S.p.A. (PRDSY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 30, 2024 2:51 PM ETPrada S.p.A. (PRDSY) Stock, PRDSF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.9K Followers

Prada S.p.A. (OTCPK:PRDSY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrea Bonini - CFO
Patrizio Bertelli - Chairman & Executive Director
Lorenzo Bertelli - Marketing Director & Head, CSR
Andrea Guerra - Group CEO

Conference Call Participants

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley
Chiara Battistini - JPMorgan
Erwan Rambourg - HSBC
Antoine Belge - BNP Paribas Exane
Thomas Chauvet - Citi
Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs
Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel
Luca Solca - Bernstein
Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo
Chris Huang - UBS
Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Prada Group First Half 2024 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions] And please also note that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andrea Bernini, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrea Bonini

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Prada Group's first half 2024 results call. I'm delighted to be with you again. Alongside me today are Mr. Andre Guerra, Group CEO; and Mr. Lorenzo Bertelli, Group CMO and Head of CSR.

Mr. Guerra will start today with highlights for the first half of 2024 and a business update, followed by Mr. Lorenzo Bertelli with an overview of our marketing activities and ESG initiatives. I will then present our financial performance before Mr. Guerra signs off with some closing remarks. We'll then move to Q&A.

Before we start, please be reminded that during today's call, we may discuss forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors beyond our control that could cause the actual outcome and returns to differ materially from such statements. Please refer to the disclaimer included on Slide 2 of our presentation.

With that, I will hand over to Mr. Guerra.

Andrea

Recommended For You

About PRDSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRDSY

Trending Analysis

Trending News