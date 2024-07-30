Viridien Société anonyme (CGGYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.9K Followers

Viridien Société anonyme (OTCPK:CGGYY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 30, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sophie Zurquiyah - Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Serve - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux
Baptiste Lebacq - ODDO
Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Viridien Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Jean Baptiste Housile, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this presentation of Viridien’s Q2, 2024 results call. I’m [Indiscernible] in charge of Investor Relations. The call today is hosted from Paris, where Sophie Zurquiyah, our CEO and Jerome Serve, our Group CFO, will provide an overview of the results as well as comment on our outlook. And following the overview of the quarter, we will be pleased to take your questions.

And now, I leave you with Sophie.

Sophie Zurquiyah

Thank you, [Indiscernible]. Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in this Q2 2024 conference call.

I'm on Slide 4. We are now Viridien, an advanced technology group shaped for growth and cash generation. Our new brand links our distinguished 90-plus years of history as CGG to our forward-looking trajectory as Viridien. A technology company with a future that relies on a highly differentiated core businesses and the development of new offerings in new markets.

Looking forward, at Viridien, we see three trends shaping society where industry technology, data and expertise will be

Recommended For You

About CGGYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGGYY

Trending Analysis

Trending News