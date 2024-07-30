Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

If US large-cap Tech momentum comes to an end, I suspect international momentum begins. Why? Because the Tech sector’s strength largely explains why the US market has so dramatically outperformed most markets overseas. I am quite bullish on international diversification, and if you are too, then you may want to consider the iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV). This fund tracks the MSCI World ex USA Investable Market Index, a benchmark of large, mid, and small‑cap stocks from more than 20 industrialized countries. Its expense ratio of 0.04 percent makes this low-cost ETF a true bargain-basement way to access the aggregate investment potential of mature international markets.

A Look At The Holdings

IDEV has a total of 2,224 holdings across 20 countries excluding the US. No position makes up more than 1.9% of the fund, making this well diversified (unlike what you see today in the US S&P 500).

ishares.com

What do these companies do? Novo Nordisk (NVO) is a healthcare company headquartered in Denmark that manufactures therapies for diabetes treatment. Part of its extensive portfolio consists of innovative diabetes therapies based on various insulin analogs and oral anti-diabetic drugs, alongside biopharmaceutical products in areas ranging from hemophilia to growth disorders. ASML Holding (ASML), based in the Netherlands, supplies photolithography systems and software needed for the manufacture of integrated circuits. Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) is the world’s largest food, beverage, and confectionery conglomerate by revenue. Its Swiss-based parent company produces high-profile brands in each of its categories, including confectionery, dairy (ice cream and milk), bottled water, and pet food. AstraZeneca (AZN), which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, operates globally as a biopharmaceutical business. It discovers, develops and commercializes medicines treating a range of diseases across therapeutic areas such as oncology and biologicals, cardiovascular, renal, respiratory and inflammation, gastrointestinal, infection, neuroscience and metabolic diseases. And Shell (SHEL) is the Anglo-Dutch multinational oil and gas company, which extracts, produces and refines oil and natural gas products, and supplies and trades coal and biofuels.

Sector Composition

Generally speaking, when looking at developed markets, Financials often make up the largest sector allocations. As such, it’s no surprise we see the same here.

ishares.com

Financials make up 20.58% of the fund, closely followed by Industrials at 17.12%, and Health Care at 11.24%. I actually think this is fairly well-balanced. Notice that Tech makes up just 8.87% of the fund — a far cry from what you see in US markets.

What about the geographic breakdown?

ishares.com

Japan is the largest allocation at 21.77%, with the UK and Canada roughly half that weighting. Japan typically makes up the bulk of international diversified averages, so not a surprise here, and also not a considerable position to be overly concerned about.

Peer Comparison

How does the IDEV stand apart from other international ETFs on international developed markets, which are part of a very competitive universe? The one to really compare this against is the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, which is often used as a go-to international markets play. When we look at the price ratio of IDEV to EFA, we find that IDEV and EFA have performed the same since 2019 roughly, with some big relative swings in between. No clear tell on what comes next overall.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the one hand, the fund provides access to a universe of established multinational corporations operating across many industries, in countries around the world. Diversifying in this way can reduce the risk to a portfolio from overexposure to one market or sector. The fund is straight-forward, has a low fee, and is well diversified outside the US. All net positives.

But it is important to recognize that international investing can involve heightened risk versus investing in the home market. Currency rate fluctuations, geopolitical risk, and differences in regulatory regimes in different jurisdictions can contribute unpredictability to returns. Furthermore, by eliminating US equities in IDEV, it lacks US growth as part of an overall return strategy. This could potentially reduce overall portfolio return if, for instance, the US equity market were to continue to outperform the international equity markets over a given period.

Conclusion

Overall, IDEV is a good fund for what it does. The fund provides international equity diversification to a well-balanced portfolio. In addition to its low-cost structure, strong sector and geographic diversification benefits, and time-tested index methodology, IDEV gives investors convenient and turnkey access to the compelling growth opportunities afforded by mature international markets.