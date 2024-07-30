Anatomy Of A 3X-Leveraged Position With Tail-Risk Hedges

fpm/iStock via Getty Images

My focus is risk mitigation, not just to limit loss potential, but also to facilitate investments in high-return symbols with limited drawdowns. I do so, with belts and suspenders - risk assessment algorithms and hedges. Last week was a great example of how, in a bad week, tail-risk hedges facilitated the use of 3x-leveraged UPRO with minimal losses.

Since we'll be discussing leveraged symbols, please read the following industry cautions to buy-and-hold ("B&H") investors from FINRA and the SEC. Having said that, my own approach is not to buy and hold, and the tail-risk hedge strategy, by avoiding the outlier losses, offsets volatility decay. More on that in a moment.

My hope is that this article will illuminate some of the subtleties in structuring the most effective hedges.

Background

Many investors don't understand risk very well. For example, holding the S&P for a single week, an investor is exposed to outlier risk of loss in excess of 15%, closer to 20%. This is a chart of the 5-day gains and losses in SPY since 1993, including dividends; SPY closely tracks the S&P.

SPY Risk Profile (Yahoo Finance)

I'd bet you find a surprise or two in the chart. The average weekly gain, including dividends, is 0.21%. That weekly gain translates to 11.5% when compounded over 52 weeks, but look at the risk profile. The bulk of the middle gains and losses are paltry and the tails are scary on the left and lucrative on the right.

Most investors find it difficult to stay invested because they cannot tolerate the weekly volatility. Be honest and think about how often you've sold after a few percentage points loss just to watch the market rebound the next day while you sat on the sidelines.

Yet confident trading protocols are essential to accumulating wealth.

Nassim Taleb had a great characterization of bankers - picking up nickels in front of steamrollers. If you're an unhedged S&P investor, you're picking up 0.21% weekly gains in front of a small steamroller that, on average, will incur a (5.2%) weekly loss once per year and a (3.3%) loss 3 weeks each year. No wonder it's hard to stay committed.

How To Hedge

Once you master hedge protocols, it's easy and relatively safe to skip SPY and use UPRO, a 3X-leveraged ETF. I typically run about 30% of my portfolio in UPRO with weekly hedges, and results far exceed those of a typical 60/40 portfolio (60% stocks/40% bonds). In the following paragraphs we'll discuss Clarity of Objectives, Using Cash-Settled XSP options, Appropriate Tenor, and the Effects of Strike Prices and Implied Volatility.

Clarity of Objectives

A picture says a thousand words. In the following illustration, my objective was to constrain left-tail outcomes (losses) while preserving large gains on the right tail. It reflects the gain and loss potential for a $338,890 net position in UPRO, 4,000 shares plus hedges.

Hedged UPRO Mid-July Payout Chart (Mike Gettings)

The illustration is a real hedge structure which was prepped and posted using closing quotes of July 18th as we came off a brief sell interval from the risk-assessment algorithm. It was executed the following morning with a marginal change in UPRO and slightly more advantageous put quotes.

UPRO is volatile, and while the algorithm constrains drawdowns by more than half, weekly changes can be troublesome, even during a 'Hold' interval. Hence, the belts and suspenders - risk assessments and hedges.

To be clear, there was no focused effort to reduce mid-level losses; the structure's 2.7% loss tolerance translates to less than 1% of my portfolio at a 30% commitment, so anything less can be tolerated easily. In Appendix #1 you'll find the full Monte Carlo data from that day's post, but for now, we'll discuss it at a high level.

UPRO was trading at $79.79 when the hedge analysis was run based on Thursday night's closing quotes, and it closed at $73.06 when hedges expired on the following Thursday. In a bit, we'll discuss the detailed options and final accounting, but for now, just understand the limited objectives - constrain left-tail losses while preserving large gains on the right tail.

Cash-Settled XSP Options

Most stock and ETF options settle in shares, but index options settle in cash. I like the cash-settled options because there is no concern about finding a large change in my account positions when options automatically settle. When puts settle in the money, I simply receive cash rather than finding that I 'put' the underlying shares to a counterparty.

There are more specific advantages to XSP. First, it tracks nearly perfectly at 1/10th the S&P values and very well with UPRO. Further, on the day of the hedge illustrated above, XSP traded at $554.46 while UPRO was 79.79, a ratio of about seven to one. So, it provides reasonable granularity at 1/10th the S&P values but moves responsively, at seven thirds the pace of UPRO's 3X-leveraged changes. By the way, SPXL has unacceptable tracking errors for this application, so stick with UPRO.

Appropriate Tenor

One-week hedges are typically better than longer-dated ones. The reason relates to option behavior, particularly delta effects. Using Black Scholes, this schematic shows how a one-week put compares to a two-week put in terms of drag on upside gains and mitigation of downside losses:

Tenor Comparison, Black Scholes (Mike Gettings)

Effects of Strike Prices and Implied Volatility

As you would expect, a higher strike for puts provides greater loss mitigation, but the effect on gain potential can be surprising. This is a chart of how, for the illustrative structure, put strikes influence expected gains, loss potential and win ratios. The takeaway is that out-of-the-money strikes exhibit improved loss mitigation as they approach the underlying price, with marginal reductions in gain expectations, but expected gains can collapse when in-the-money puts are used.

Put Strike Price Comparisons (Mike Gettings)

Implied volatility ("IV") plays a big role in hedge design. This is an annotated schedule of how rising IVs affect expected gains, loss potential and win ratios.

Impact of Implied Volatility (Mike Gettings)

When XSP IVs are below 13.5%, hedges improve expected gains while substantially mitigating losses. Simply stated, the mitigation impact on the left tail is greater than the cost of puts, so the average gain expectation across the full spectrum of outcomes rises. Mid-teen IVs above 13.5% require a modest compromise as to loss mitigation versus foregone gain potential.

When XSP implied volatilities reach the high teens or greater, UPRO short calls are of higher value, so hedge costs can be offset. But attaining mitigation objectives will more substantially sacrifice gain potential.

So, the long-term question becomes how often are implied volatilities elevated. This is a graphic of implied volatility estimates derived from the prompt month of VX futures. This is not about the algorithms, but in my world, it's important to distinguish periods governed by a hold signal versus those when the algorithm has divested, so the graphic draws that distinction with 'out' periods in red.

Estimates of Historical IVs (Mike Gettings)

Notice two things:

The red spikes ('Out' periods) correspond to the highest IVs while the vast majority of the blue regions are in the low to mid-teens. The shoulder periods following the red spikes (higher blue regions) persist with higher-but-declining IVs, but the S&P (in green) is almost always rising as the IVs fall.

The strategic takeaway is this: when IVs are dropping from the 30% level, hedge less because options are more expensive and markets tend to rise steeply as that phenomenon unfolds.

I've been running these hedges since June of 2023, and have found minimal impact on expected full-spectrum gains while potential losses can be mitigated by more than 70%.

What of That Bad Week in Mid-July?

The earlier illustration was a real hedge which was prepped and posted on the morning of Friday, July 19th with hedges planned through the following Thursday, July 25th.

This is what UPRO did over that interval:

UPRO For Week Ending July 25th (Fidelity)

At the time of analysis, UPRO was $79.79 and options were as recorded below; on July 25th UPRO closed at $73.06, for a loss of 8.4% if unhedged. But the hedges cut that loss to (0.9%) or (0.2%) at a 30% portfolio commitment. Accounting looks like this:

Hedge Results (Mike Gettings)

Implied volatilities were modestly elevated so short calls were used to offset the cost of puts and associated time decay. See the Appendix.

Takeaway

Remember that my goal in hedging is two-fold... to constrain losses and to facilitate high return investments with tolerable risk. The concepts and illustrations laid out here have been proven in a full year of live trading.

One more thing is worth mentioning. In order to explain the concepts, it's been necessary to focus on granular details - a one-week hedge structure in this case. But the power of this approach is not measured in short-term wins and losses. It's measured over sustained performance despite market ups and downs, and it's measured in terms of commitment to stay invested until signaled to do otherwise.

Appendix #1 - The Subject Hedge & Monte Carlo Detail