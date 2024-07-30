simoncarter

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) is a closed-end fund that offers investors a tech-heavy portfolio while utilizing a covered call strategy. The fund has continued to perform extremely well since our last update, of course, thanks to that tech-heavy tilt. During this time, the fund's discount has remained relatively stable—this was the case even as those mega-cap tech names have been moving a bit lower more recently. So, it still isn't a bargain but could be a consideration for the long-term investor.

The fund typically targets an overwrite of around 50% of its portfolio and utilizes covered calls on the individual underlying portfolio positions. A partial overwrite compared to targeting 100% covered calls across the portfolio can allow for some more potential upside during strong upward markets. This is because one of the main drawbacks of call-writing funds is that they can limit the upside if the underlying stocks run up strong enough to move above the strike price selected.

EOS Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.17

Discount/Premium: -4.08%

Distribution Yield: 8.72%

Expense Ratio: 1.09%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $1.2 billion

Structure: Perpetual

EOS' primary investment objective is "to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." To achieve this, "the fund invests in a portfolio of primarily large- and mid-cap securities that the investment advisor believes have above-average growth and financial strength and writes call options on individual securities to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium."

The fund's covered call target is 50% of the portfolio, with the latest fact sheet showing a 49% overwrite. That was consistent with the level the fund was showing previously. They also show that the fund is writing 5% out of the money. With writing out of the money compared to writing at the money options, the fund can participate in some upside before hitting the upside cap.

EOS Options Stats (Eaton Vance)

Performance - Solid Track Record Continues

Since our last update, EOS has continued to outperform the S&P 500 Index.

EOS Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

This also occurred when we discussed this fund at the end of 2023. This was thanks to a large tech allocation relative to this broader market benchmark. This ends up being the case because EOS's benchmark is actually the Russell 1000 Growth Index. So, this is a reflection of how its underlying benchmark is also similarly weighted.

A number of Eaton Vance call-writing-focused funds invest mostly in the mega-cap growth names because that's what their underlying benchmarks are allocated to—meaning you'll see a lot of Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and NVIDIA (NVDA) allocations. The Nasdaq 100 has tended always to be heavy with a tech allocation but the S&P 500 Index is also becoming quite overweight in these names as well.

Not only has EOS been able to outperform the S&P 500 Index, but when we last took a look at its sister fund, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI), we noted that EOS had shown the best long-term track record of all the call-writing EV funds.

Now, for the bad news. Given the funds covered call writing strategy, it has resulted in this fund losing ground in terms of total returns against its benchmark. This is to be expected and goes back to one of the cons of covered call writing in a market that is running significantly higher.

Below are performance comparisons as of the end of December 31, 2023, from the fund's latest annual report.

EOS Annualized Performance Vs. Benchmarks (Eaton Vance)

For a YTD look, we can compare the fund to the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF). IWF is a passively managed ETF. We can see that EOS performed quite respectably, even slightly edging out IWF on a total share price return basis. These funds were also correlating quite closely until more recently on a total NAV return basis—they started to diverge as soon as IWF started to lift higher in a stronger manner, as we would expect due to the covered call sleeve of the portfolio. On the way down, the performance has started to move closer once again.

The total NAV return is more appropriate to compare because it's the actual underlying portfolio performance. However, it is true that investors buy based on market share prices. As most may know, it is thanks to the discount/premium mechanic that these two measurements can change. For EOS, it unfortunately is not trading at a bargain price on this front.

It is trading slightly below its long-term average discount, but not by much. When the fund cut its distribution in 2022, we saw the fund fall from a premium down sharply back to discount territory. Generally speaking, when there is greater volatility, we will see funds often drop to larger than usual discounts. However, even with the fund's tech-heavy top holdings declining more recently, the fund's discount has remained stubbornly stagnant.

Distribution - Attractive Monthly Payout

While EOS cut its distribution along with most of the other EV equity funds in 2022, they all also increased their payouts back up earlier this year. For EOS, it took the fund's monthly distribution back to higher than it was in 2022. It's actually above its high watermark prior to the Global Financial Crisis-driven cuts as well. The distribution rate currently works out to 8.72%, with a NAV rate lower thanks to the fund trading at a discount of 8.37%.

EOS Distribution History (CEFConnect)

However, while the distribution is now higher, we might not expect to get back to the premium to NAV levels we saw for this fund prior to the 2022 cut. I believe this is the case because investors tend to focus more on negative events, and the 2022 cut is still relatively fresh in investors' minds.

In the end, coverage of the distribution will require capital gains, and that isn't uncommon for equity-focused closed-end funds. However, in this case, it will require all capital gains to support the distribution because the fund reports net investment losses rather than net investment income. This is because after taking out expenses from total investment income, we arrive at a negative number. That said, this isn't unexpected either for a fund that invests so heavily in tech because they tend to pay lower relative dividends. Most tech funds all produce net investment losses as well.

EOS Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

For tax purposes, the distribution has primarily been classified as long-term capital gains—consistent with what we see in the earnings of the fund above.

EOS Distribution Tax Character (Eaton Vance)

EOS and EOI aren't tax-advantaged or tax-managed funds, so this sets them apart from the other EV equity funds. However, long-term capital gains are still relatively tax-friendly compared to ordinary income rates.

EOS's Portfolio

In looking at the fund's portfolio, we see that the information technology sector weighting has seen another small climb since our last update. It was previously weighted at 41.07%; this was similar to the fund's benchmark index, which also saw an increase.

EOS Sector Allocation (Eaton Vance)

Instead of a conscious decision by management, this was more a reflection of again tech just being a strong performing sector. On a YTD basis, tech has slipped more recently, with communication services, financial services and even utilities now outperforming the sector. Still, tech put up some respectable results, and the above was as of March 31, 2024—which, at that time, tech was dominating. It was more the last couple of weeks where it has been declining with NVDA stalling out.

U.S. Sector Performance (Seeking Alpha)

That said, EOS reported a 27% portfolio turnover rate previously, meaning the management team is still making some moves.

One of the biggest movers this year has been NVDA. So, perhaps with no surprise, it has become EOS's largest position. This was up quite meaningfully from the 4.84% weight the fund had previously. MSFT had been the largest component of the fund with its 10.32% weight, which dropped only a bit since our prior update.

EOS Top Ten (Eaton Vance)

One of the notable differences between EOS and its benchmark is that NVDA is a 10.97% weight for IWF, but the fund's largest position is actually AAPL. Given that the underlying index that the ETF tracks is market cap weighted, like most of the popular passive indexes, that's why AAPL has been pushed to the top.

IWF Top Ten (BlackRock)

NVDA had briefly become the most valuable publicly traded company, passing both AAPL and MSFT. However, while NVDA has been moving mostly sideways now, it has been AAPL charging higher to take back the number one spot. That also meant surpassing MSFT again. The reign of MSFT was relatively short-lived as well.

Conclusion

EOS continues to perform well thanks to its tech-heavy portfolio. The fund also utilizes a covered call strategy to help generate monthly distributions to its investors. However, that does come with a downside: when the market is rising rapidly, the gains can end up being capped. This is somewhat mitigated with the active management being able to choose selectively what they are writing calls on. Further, since the fund overwrites with a 50% target, that means that the entire portfolio isn't restricted to potential upside caps.

The fund trades at a relatively attractive discount compared to its long-term average, but it doesn't appear to be a huge bargain at this time. Still, it could be a decent choice for a long-term investor—assuming an investor has some conviction in tech over the long term.