Heineken N.V. (HEINY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 30, 2024 3:24 PM ETHeineken N.V. (HEINY) Stock, HINKF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.9K Followers

Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Raoul-Tristan Van Strien - Director, IR
Dolf van den Brink - CEO
Harold Broek - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy - Jefferies
Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs
Sanjeet Aujla - UBS
Mitch Collett - Deutsche Bank
Andrea Pistacchi - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Trevor Stirling – Bernstein

Raoul-Tristan Van Strien

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to today's live webcast of our 2024 half year results. Your host will be Dolf van den Brink, our CEO; and Harold van den Broek, our CFO. Following the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions.

The presentation includes forward-looking statements and expectations based on management's current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and it is possible that the actual results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to the disclaimer on the first page of this presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Dolf.

Dolf van den Brink

Okay. Thank you, Tristan. And before we start, welcome to the team. And I also wanted to personally say a big thank you to Federico, who is here with us in the room. After 7 years as IR Director, he will be moving to be our new Finance Director in the Netherlands, and I want to wish him a lot of success. Thanks, Federico.

So welcome, everyone. We delivered a solid first half of the year, demonstrating progress on our multiyear transformation strategy, EverGreen. And before we delve into the results, let's start with a brief reminder of our strategy, which continues to shape our business.

Our ambition is to deliver superior, balanced growth to consistently create long-term value. And we do this with a clear focus on our

