PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 30, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Wayne Wasechek - Interim VP and CFO
Eric Cremers - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Pettinari - Citi
Michael Roxland - Truist Securities
George Staphos - Bank of America
Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets
Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson
Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Greg, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PotlatchDeltic Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Wayne Wasechek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, for opening remarks. Sir, you may proceed.

Wayne Wasechek

Good morning, and welcome to PotlatchDeltic's Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call is Eric Cremers, PotlatchDeltic's President and Chief Executive Officer.

This call will contain forward-looking statements. Please review the warning statements in our press release, on the presentation slides and in our filings with the SEC regarding the risks associated with these forward-looking statements. Also, please note that a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to the presentation slides and on our website at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

I'll turn the call over to Eric for some comments and then review our second quarter results and our outlook.

Eric Cremers

Well, thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Yesterday, after the market closed, we reported second quarter total adjusted EBITDA of $103 million. This is a $73 million increase from the first quarter and was largely driven by strong real estate performance. Overall, we had solid operational execution across each of our business segments, despite the current economic environment and languishing lumber markets.

