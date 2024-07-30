Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (RCDTF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.91K Followers

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCPK:RCDTF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eugenia Litz - Vice President of Investor Relations of Recordati
Robert Koremans - Chief Executive Officer
Luigi La Corte - Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Martinez - Executive Vice President of Specialty and Primary Care
Scott Pescatore - Executive Vice President of Rare Diseases
Milan Zdravkovic - Executive Vice President of R&D.

Conference Call Participants

Charles Pitman-King - Barclays
Martino De Ambroggi - Equita
Niccolo Storer - Kepler
Alistair Campbell - RBC
Alexander Niall - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, this is the Chorus call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Recordati 2024 first half results conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode.

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Miss Eugenia Litz, Vice President of Investor Relations of Recordati. Please go ahead, Madam.

Eugenia Litz

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to be here today with Rob Koremans, our CEO, and Luigi La Corte, our CFO.

Together, they will present results for the first half of 2024. Also joining for the Q&A session will be Alberto Martinez, Executive Vice President of Specialty and Primary Care, Scott Pescatore, Executive Vice President of Rare Diseases, and Milan Zdravkovic, Executive Vice President of R&D. As always, the presentation is available in the investor section of our website.

It is now my pleasure to pass the call over to Rob. Please go ahead.

Robert Koremans

Thank you, Eugenia, and good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. I'm very pleased to share once again excellent results for the first half of the year, with net revenue of €1,185 billion [ph], up 30.5% versus last

Recommended For You

About RCDTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RCDTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News