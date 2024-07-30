Can Equal Weight Solve Our Concentration Crisis? Not So Fast...

Jul. 30, 2024 4:05 PM ETIWF, IWD
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
907 Followers

Summary

  • The US stock market has never been this top-heavy in history, and no easy solution, or indeed any solution, appears to be within the grasp of investors.
  • We examine why equal weighting, the back-up index strategy of choice, in seeking balance distorts the portfolio with far from equal exposures.
  • We coalesce these challenges into why a factor application can naturally distribute portfolio weights for ideal diversification - one with greater range than market cap can offer, but without the practical and performance liabilities of equal weight.

Balance concept with balls - extended

PM Images

The US stock market has never been this top-heavy in history, and no easy solution, or indeed any solution, appears to be within the grasp of investors. The peak of the dot.com bubble seems quaint by comparison to the present market

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
907 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWF--
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
IWD--
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News