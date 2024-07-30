Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.91K Followers

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlotta Chan - Investor Relations
Ralph LaRossa - Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
Dan Cregg - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies
Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim
Michael Sullivan - Wolfe Research
Nick Campanella - Barclays
Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan
David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley
Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs
Ryan Levine - Citi
Andrew Weisel - Scotiabank
Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho Securities
Bill Appicelli - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Rob and I'm your event operator today. I'd like to welcome everyone to today's conference, Public Service Enterprise Group's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session for members of the financial community. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, July 30th, 2024 and will be available for replay as an audio webcast on PSEG's investor relations website at https:\\investor.pseg.com. I would now like to turn the conference over to Carlotta Chan. Carlotta, please go ahead.

Carlotta Chan

Good morning, and welcome to PSEG's second quarter 2024 earnings presentation. On today's call are Ralph LaRossa, Chair, President and CEO; and Dan Cregg, Executive Vice President and CFO. The press release, attachments and slides for today's discussion are posted on our IR website at investor.pseg.com and our 10-Q will be filed later today.

PSEG's earnings release and other matters discussed during today's call contain forward-looking statements and estimates that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. We will also discuss non-GAAP operating earnings, which differs from net income as reported in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Recommended For You

About PEG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEG

Trending Analysis

Trending News